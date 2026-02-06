Photo Download：https://bit.ly/49LX4RN

February 06, 2026, Hong Kong — LG Electronics Hong Kong（LG） has long been committed to developing innovative technologies that are closely attuned to users’ everyday needs, addressing the demands of urban families for greater space efficiency and lifestyle convenience. In response to Hong Kong’s home environments, where flexible planning and practicality are essential, LG officially introduces its new Slimmest Steam Combo Washing Machine in Hong Kong*. Combining an all-in-one wash-and-dry design with an ultra-slim profile, powerful performance and steam-based allergy care technology, the new appliance delivers a more comprehensive and thoughtful laundry care experience for local households.

Hong Kong’s Slimmest Design, Created for Real Home Living Needs

With a depth of just 440mm, the new model is currently Slimmest Steam Combo Washing Machine in Hong Kong*, offering exceptional installation flexibility for urban homes. Designed with a built-under installation option, the appliance can reach a height of just 820mm when the top cover is removed, allowing it to be easily fitted under kitchen counters, bathroom vanities or worktops—maximising every inch of valuable home space. The all-in-one wash-and-dry design further eliminates the need for additional space for air-drying or separate drying equipment. Even in thoughtfully planned homes, the appliance helps ease everyday laundry challenges, reflecting the reality of Hong Kong living where limited space opens up limitless possibilities.

Inverter DirectDrive™ Motor Designed for Stable, Long-Term Performance

The new combo washing machine is equipped with LG’s Inverter DirectDrive™ motor, which drives the drum directly through the central axis, allowing precise and immediate control of drum movement. By eliminating the need for a conventional belt system, the design helps reduce wear and tear and vibration, resulting in quieter, smoother operation while enhancing overall durability. The motor has also passed a 30-year durability test certified by TÜV Rheinland in Germany^ and comes with a 10-year motor warranty, offering added peace of mind for households seeking reliable, long-term performance.

6 Motion DD Wash Technology Balancing Cleaning Performance and Fabric Care

The combo washing machine features LG’s 6 Motion DD wash technology, powered by the Inverter DirectDrive™ motor, which precisely adjusts motor speed according to different wash programmes and moves the drum in multiple directions. This creates up to six distinct washing motions that closely replicate hand-washing actions, delivering effective yet gentle cleaning results. From everyday garments to heavily soiled children’s clothing, the technology ensures thorough cleaning while reducing unnecessary pulling and friction during the wash programme, helping garments stay in good condition and extending their lifespan.

Steam™ Technology for Comprehensive Family Health Care

In response to urban families’ growing focus on healthy living, the new combo washing machine incorporates Steam™ technology into its Allergy Care cycle. Using high-temperature steam that penetrates deep into fabric fibres, the cycle effectively removes common allergens such as dust mites. This cycle is certified by the British Allergy Foundation (BAF), providing a reassuring and reliable laundry care solution for households with children, elderly family members or individuals with sensitive skin.

Minimalist Design Aesthetics Combined with a Smart Home Experience

In terms of design, the new combo washing machine continues LG’s signature Korean design aesthetics, featuring clean, streamlined lines and refined, understated detailing that allow the appliance to blend seamlessly into a wide range of home interiors. Whether installed as a freestanding unit or discreetly built under a counter, the design balances everyday functionality with spatial aesthetics, creating a neat and uncluttered living environment for modern homes.

The appliance also supports connectivity with the LG ThinQ™ app, enabling it to integrate effortlessly into a smart home lifestyle. Through the Smart Diagnosis™ function, users can quickly check the operating status of the machine, simplifying routine inspection and maintenance. Additional thoughtful features such as Push Alert, Tube Clean Coach and Energy Monitoring help users manage household tasks and electricity usage more systematically. Users can also download suitable wash cycles via the app to suit different fabric and laundry needs, further enhancing convenience and demonstrating how smart technology brings practical benefits to everyday home living.

An All-in-One Wash-and-Dry Solution for a More Efficient Home Lifestyle

The Slimmest Steam Combo Washing Machine in Hong Kong* combines washing and drying functions in a single appliance, eliminating the need to transfer laundry between multiple machines and streamlining the entire laundry process while saving valuable home space. Designed to suit Hong Kong’s fast-paced lifestyle and compact living environments, the appliance reflects LG’s commitment to enhancing everyday quality of life through thoughtful technology, helping families enjoy a more effortless and comfortable home experience.

Availability and Suggested Retail Price

The Slimmest Steam Combo Washing Machine in Hong Kong* is now available, with a suggested retail price below,

Model Suggested Retail Price (HK$) FVBA70GW2G 6,290 FVBA70M2G 6,590

* Slimmest means that the depth of the product is of the lowest value, compared to all other brands of existing front load combo washing machines in Hong Kong (as of Nov, 2025).

^ The 30-year lifespan test results are based on a representative model’s Direct Drive (DD) motor and apply only to the Direct Drive (DD) motor. Actual product performance and lifespan may vary depending on the usage environment and conditions.

Main Specifications (approximate values):