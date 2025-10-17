Photo Download：https://bit.ly/4gO5GZW

October 15, 2025, Hong Kong — LG Electronics (LG) today announced the launch of the LG CineBeam S in Hong Kong, the latest addition to its CineBeam projector lineup. Building on the lifestyle-friendly design of the LG CineBeam Q, the new CineBeam S elevates home entertainment with ultra short throw technology, immersive 4K UHD visuals, and a sleek, portable design that fits seamlessly into Hong Kong living spaces. Guided by the concept of “Wonder beyond spatial limits,” the LG CineBeam S brings a premium cinematic experience even to compact environments. Whether for style-conscious binge-watchers or parents who value family time, the CineBeam S delivers flexibility, convenience, and powerful performance for different occasions.

Enjoy an approximately 100-Inch Big Screen Anytime, Anywhere

With ultra short throw technology, the LG CineBeam S projects screen sizes from approximately 40 to 100 inches at a distance of just approximately 8.1 to 39.3 cm, eliminating the need for complicated installation or major space adjustments. For Hong Kong households that value smart use of space, the CineBeam S easily transforms living rooms, bedrooms, or multipurpose areas into a private big-screen theater, delivering a truly immersive home entertainment experience.

Stunning 4K UHD Quality with Vivid, Consistent Colors

The LG CineBeam S delivers true 4K UHD resolution (3,840 × 2,160), ensuring sharp and detailed visuals whether projecting a 40-inch or 100-inch screen. Equipped with an advanced RGB laser system that generates colors directly through separate red, green, and blue laser diodes—without relying on a traditional color wheel—it minimizes distortion, enhances brightness, and boosts realism. From fast-paced sports and vibrant animations to richly detailed dark scenes, every frame is reproduced with clarity. Combined with approximately 154% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage, the projector renders a broader and more accurate spectrum of colors, staying true to the essence of the creator’s work and delivering an immersive viewing experience.

Deeper Contrast with approximately 450,000:1 Ratio & Clearer Brightness at 500 ANSI Lumens

With an approximately 450,000:1 contrast ratio, the LG CineBeam S maintains sharp clarity and accurate colors even in bright environments. Whether it’s the deep shadows of a suspenseful thriller or the vibrant characters and backgrounds of an animated film, it delivers true blacks, crisp whites, and finely detailed images without distortion. Combined with 500 ANSI lumens of brightness, visuals remain vivid and striking in sunlit living rooms, under indoor lighting, or even outdoors—ensuring immersive entertainment anytime, anywhere.

Streaming Meets Dolby Atmos for an Immersive Audio-Visual Experience

Powered by LG’s award-winning webOS platform, the LG CineBeam S offers direct access to popular streaming services such as Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, and LG Channels — all without the need for additional devices. Paired with built-in stereo speakers supporting Dolby Atmos surround sound, it recreates every moment with clarity, balanced bass, and a true 3D soundscape. From the excitement of live sports and the tension of suspenseful thrillers to the vibrant effects of animated films, the CineBeam S transforms streaming content into a captivating, cinema-grade experience right at home.

Auto Alignment & Flexible Adjustment for the Picture Optimization

The LG CineBeam S is equipped with intelligent features to ensure sharp, distortion-free visuals every time. Auto Focus keeps images crisp without manual effort, while Keystone Correction automatically levels the screen even when the projector is placed at an angle. For added versatility, Auto Screen Adjustment optimizes the picture in any environment, while functions such as Screen Scaling & Shifting and Wall Color Adjustment allow users to fine-tune the projection without moving the device. Together, these features guarantee a smooth, hassle-free setup and consistently optimized viewing in any room.

Effortless Connectivity × Compact, Portable Design

The LG CineBeam S supports a wide range of connectivity options including HDMI, USB-C, AirPlay 2, and Screen Share, making it easy to enjoy entertainment from different devices—whether plugging in a laptop for a movie, wirelessly streaming YouTube from a smartphone, or projecting photos and videos to share with friends and family. Its minimalist metallic design blends seamlessly into modern interiors, while the newly designed remote and LG ThinQ app offer intuitive control for a smoother user experience. Measuring just 110 × 160 × 160 mm and weighing only approximately 1.9 kg, the CineBeam S brings big-screen projection to any wall without taking up valuable space—suited to Hong Kong’s versatile and flexible lifestyles.

Availability and Suggested Retail Price

Suggested retail price of LG CineBeam S is HK$12,980. An early bird offer is available from October 20 to 31, with customers receiving a free LG XBOOM Bounce (valued at HK$1,499), while stocks last.

Main Specifications：