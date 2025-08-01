LG PuriCare™ AeroCatTower Air Purifier Makes Its Debut in Hong Kong

Photo Link：http://bit.ly/45df6IZ

(30th July 2025 - Hong Kong) － After gaining widespread popularity in Japan and Korea—and hailed by cat lovers as one of the most thoughtful home appliances ever designed for felines—the LG PuriCare™ AeroCatTower is now officially launching in Hong Kong. This all-new smart air purifier integrates air purification, intelligent pet care features, and Korean-inspired design aesthetics, pioneering a unique K-Lifestyle Cat Wellness trend. Tailored to the habits and health needs of cats, the AeroCatTower is designed to create a safer, cleaner, and more comfortable living environment for both pets and their owners. A limited-time pre-sale in Hong Kong will run from August 1 to 14, 2025, offering local cat lovers an exclusive chance to experience this headline-making innovation.

At the same time, LG is extending Korea’s growing culture of pet adoption and care to Hong Kong with its “LG FUR-EVER LOVE Initiative“. By sponsoring local animal and cat shelters with pet-friendly home appliances—including the LG PuriCare™ AeroCatTower, AeroBooster, and CordZero™ cordless vacuum cleaner, LG aims to expand its support network to help more furry companions enjoy cleaner, more comfortable spaces.

The concept of the LG PuriCare™ AeroCatTower was born from LG’s close observation of everyday life in pet-owning households. The brand identified that air quality, odors, and proper activity space for cats are often overlooked, which can potentially lead to health concerns. The AeroCatTower addresses these issues with thoughtful features such as a heated Dome-shaped seat, Cat Relax Mode, My Pet Tracking, and UVnano™ air purification technology—offering a dedicated “high perch” that’s both hygienic and comforting for pets, and reassuring for owners.

Heated Dome-shaped Seat: A Warm, Elevated Haven Crafted with Korean Design Aesthetics

Cats naturally love high, warm corners, but traditional air purifiers are often not suitable for resting—sometimes may even posing tipping risks. The LG PuriCare™ AeroCatTower, staying true to LG’s meticulous design philosophy, offers a fusion of functionality and beauty inspired by Korean minimalist aesthetics. The dome seat adopts a low-front, high-back design modeled after cat beds, appealing to feline preferences. The seat comes with two heating levels—34°C for kittens and 39°C for adult and senior cats—creating a cozy and safe resting spot. The heating mode can also be set to run continuously or be motion-activated for added energy efficiency.

My Pet Tracking x Cat Step Design: Thoughtful Features for Older or Overweight Cats

Senior cats or those with short legs often struggle to jump onto elevated surfaces, which can lead to injury. The AeroCatTower features a sturdy built-in step, allowing these cats to safely climb onto the seat. The seat itself is designed with optimal size considerations; if a cat appears to not fit comfortably within the seat boundaries, it can serve as a gentle reminder for owners to monitor their cat’s weight and make dietary or lifestyle adjustments.

Paired with a built-in digital scale and the LG ThinQ App, the My Pet Tracking feature allows owners to effortlessly monitor their cat’s daily resting duration and weight changes. Weekly and monthly trend reports help detect potential health risks early—such as obesity, weight loss, or decreased activity—offering comprehensive support for your cat’s overall wellbeing.

Hidden Control Buttons: Prevents Accidental Touches and Ensures Quiet Operation

As cats are naturally curious and often paw at objects, the LG PuriCare™ AeroCatTower is designed with hidden buttons to prevent accidental activation. Once the product detects a cat on the seat, it will automatically enter Cat Relax Mode, operating at a quieter setting to ensure a peaceful nap time for your feline friend.

Aero V Pet Filter x UVnano™ Sterilization: Stylish Yet Powerful, Protecting Every Breath

Equipped with LG’s advanced Aero V pet filter system1 and UVnano™ sterilization technology, the AeroCatTower offers a comprehensive air purification solution for pet households. The filter system includes a washable Safe Plus pre-filter, HEPA 13 filter, activated carbon deodorizing filter, and photocatalyst coating2. This setup effectively removes up to approximately 99% of common pet-related pollutants—such as hair, dander, odors, bacteria, viruses, large dust particles, and allergens. The new photocatalyst coating further enhances odor control, especially for litter box zones, while UVnano™ sterilizes internal fans to eliminate approximately 99.99% of bacteria, ensuring the air released is safe and clean.

This is especially important for cats sensitive to smells and airborne particles, and it also helps minimize allergic reactions in human family members triggered by pet allergens. By improving air quality around litter boxes and reducing odor and bacterial buildup at the source, LG PuriCare™ AeroCatTower creates a fresher, more hygienic home—making breathing easier for both cats and owners.

For more information about the “LG Fur-ever Love Initiative”, please visit: https://www.lg.com/hk/fur-ever-love/.

The LG PuriCare™ AeroCatTower will be available for pre-sale exclusively at the LG Online Shop from August 1 to 14, 2025, at a special pre-sale price of HK$4,780 starting from August 15, 2025, the product will be officially available at major retail outlets with a suggested retail price of HK$5,990.

For more product details, please visit: https://bit.ly/4fcTi4Q.

1 The Aero V Pet Filter includes a washable Safe Plus pre-filter, HEPA 13 high-efficiency filter, activated carbon deodorizing filter, and photocatalyst coating.