LG Unveils Its 2026 New TV Lineup

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May 20, 2026, Hong Kong — LG Electronics Hong Kong (LG) today announced its all-new 2026 TV lineup, further expanding its premium TV portfolio. The new lineup includes the flagship RGB Tandem OLED TV (LG OLED evo AI G6, alongside the new Micro RGB LCD TV (LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95), combining LG’s latest RGB display technologies with the next-generation α11 AI Processor to deliver a more lifelike, detailed and immersive viewing experience. Through this latest lineup upgrade, LG not only continues to reinforce its leadership in the premium OLED TV market, but also actively expands its LCD lineup by introducing the latest display innovations. LG is now offering flagship-level viewing experiences in both segments across both OLED and LCD categories.

Dual RGB Technology Strategy Expands LG’s Premium TV Portfolio

The all-new 2026 TV lineup is built around two core display technologies: OLED evo, based on self-lit display technology, and Micro RGB evo, featuring advanced RGB backlight technology. Through its dual-track strategy, LG is bringing the latest RGB technologies simultaneously to both the OLED and LCD markets, maximizing the strengths of each display technology to deliver enhanced color accuracy and more advanced picture processing performance, further reinforcing the brand’s leadership in the premium display market.

At the center of the lineup, the OLED evo series continues to serve as LG’s core display technology pillar, representing one of the industry’s most advanced and comprehensive picture quality solutions available today. Featuring 8.3 million self-lit pixels that can individually turn on and off, OLED enables precise pixel-level brightness control to deliver true Perfect Black and infinite contrast, while maintaining consistent picture quality across different viewing angles and lighting environments.

LG OLED evo AI G6: Flagship RGB Tandem OLED TV Delivering Perfect Black and Perfect Color

As the flagship model of the OLED evo lineup, LG OLED evo AI G6 combines LG’s latest display and AI technologies to elevate both picture quality and the overall viewing experience. The TV features LG’s advanced 4-Stack Primary RGB Tandem OLED 2.0 structure, which separately stacks red, green and blue elements to significantly enhance light efficiency and color purity, delivering higher brightness output and more stable picture performance for OLED evo.

Building on this foundation, G6 further introduces Hyper Radiant Color Technology, comprehensively enhancing picture quality across five key dimensions. Combined with Brightness Boost Ultra, the display achieves up to 3.9 times higher brightness compared to conventional OLED TVs, enabling clearer, more detailed and layered visuals across both high-dynamic and bright-scene content. Leveraging OLED’s self-lit technology and pixel-level light control capabilities, G6 delivers true Perfect Black and Perfect Color, while achieving UL-certified 100 percent Color Fidelity and 100 percent Color Volume. This allows every detail to be reproduced with exceptional precision, further enhancing realism and immersion.

At the same time, G6 is optimized for everyday viewing environments with Reflection Free Premium technology, effectively reducing the impact of ambient light reflections on the screen. Unlike conventional matte anti-glare displays that absorb and scatter light — often compromising picture clarity and black levels — LG minimizes reflections while maintaining transparency, preserving Perfect Black, contrast and color accuracy. This ensures deep blacks and clear visuals even in bright living rooms or naturally lit environments, delivering a more stable and comfortable viewing experience.

Powered by the next-generation α11 Gen3 AI Processor and LG’s Dual AI Engine architecture, G6 significantly enhances both picture and sound processing performance. With more advanced AI computing capabilities, the system can analyze on-screen content in real time and perform pixel-level optimization to improve detail, contrast and color depth, delivering more natural and refined visuals.

Through AI HDR Remastering technology, G6 can upgrade standard SDR content to near-HDR picture quality, making it especially ideal for everyday streaming content such as YouTube by enhancing contrast, brightness and fine details. Even lower-quality source content can appear clearer and more refined, allowing users to enjoy a more consistent and immersive visual experience across different types of content.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95: LG’s Latest LCD Series Combining Brightness, Color and Large-Screen Immersion

Further strengthening its TV portfolio alongside the flagship OLED evo lineup, LG also introduced the all-new Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95, advancing LCD backlight technology to the next level. Featuring independently controlled red, green and blue RGB backlights together with Micro RGB Ultra Fine Color Control technology, MRGB95 delivers wider color reproduction and enhanced color expression, while achieving 100 percent coverage across the BT.2020, DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB color standards. This enables brighter, richer and more layered visuals. Compared to conventional LCD TVs, Micro RGB evo delivers significant improvements in color gamut and color brightness performance.

In addition, MRGB95 inherits LG OLED’s picture processing DNA by adopting the same α11 Gen3 AI Processor and Dual AI Engine architecture. Through more precise picture analysis and real-time optimization, the TV further enhances image clarity and depth. Combined with its ultra-large screen design and expansive color performance, MRGB95 delivers vivid and immersive visuals across sports, movies and streaming entertainment, offering users another premium viewing option.

Gemini and Copilot-Powered Multi AI Search Delivers a More Intelligent and Personalized Entertainment Experience

On the smart experience front, LG’s new TV lineup features the upgraded webOS platform alongside a range of enhanced AI features designed to deliver a more personalized user experience. New for this year, LG TVs now support Gemini in addition to Copilot through the Multi AI Search function, allowing users to choose between different AI models to search for information directly on the TV, further expanding the TV’s role as a smart lifestyle hub. In addition, features such as AI Voice ID and AI Concierge provide personalized content recommendations based on individual viewing habits, while AI Picture Pro and AI Sound Pro deliver more intelligent picture and sound optimization for an enhanced entertainment experience.

By introducing the market’s most comprehensive RGB TV portfolio, LG further demonstrates its continued innovation in display technology. Centered around OLED evo and complemented by the expansion of Micro RGB evo into the LCD market, LG will continue to drive TV technology toward higher picture quality and smarter viewing experiences, delivering entertainment experiences that better align with modern lifestyles while further strengthening its leadership in the premium TV market.

* ”Perfect Black” indicates that LG OLED Display is verified by UL and Perfect Black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, based on typical indoor lighting environment (200 lux to 500 lux).





* “Perfect Color” indicates that LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Color measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.