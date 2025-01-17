Photo Download： https://bit.ly/40gbe7U

February 17, 2025, Hong Kong — LG Electronics Hong Kong (LG) today launched its latest high-end gaming monitor. This approximately 27-inch OLED gaming monitor, equipped with a 2560x1440 resolution, is designed for competitive gamers, combining advanced W-OLED technology, an unprecedented around 480Hz refresh rate, and DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity, offering unparalleled gaming performance and visual effects.

Revolutionary OLED Technology x Almost Perfect Size for a Deeper Immersion

The LG UltraGear™ 27GX790A fundamentally changes the gaming experience through groundbreaking image quality and immersive design. This OLED gaming monitor utilizes advanced MLA+ technology to achieve deep blacks and enhanced brightness, receiving HDR True Black 400 certification. Realistic visual effects showcase stunning details and contrast, performing exceptionally well in both dark and bright environments; and it features an L-shaped stand with hexagon lighting design, which is aesthetically pleasing while maximizing desktop space.

Designed specifically for serious gamers, this

approximately 27-inch QHD OLED monitor strikes a perfect balance between immersive visual effects and efficient desktop management. This size is particularly ideal for FPS and RTS game enthusiasts, providing a high-quality visual experience without taking up too much desktop space.

Around 480Hz Refresh Rate Competitive Advantage – Unmatched Speed

Operating at a revolutionary approximately 480Hz refresh rate, the LG

UltraGear™ 27GX790A sets a new benchmark for speed in OLED gaming monitors. This exceptional refresh rate minimizes latency and enhances smooth transitions, ensuring a seamless gaming experience, especially suited for fast-paced FPS games. The monitor's ultra-fast approximately 0.03 ms response time further ensures precise timing in intense gaming, allowing players to quickly and accurately respond to every action.

Outstanding Brightness and Color Accuracy Presenting Amazing Visual Effects

Equipped with LG’s next-generation MLA+ technology, the LG UltraGear™ 27GX790A achieves a peak brightness of up to approximately 1300 nits, with SDR brightness increased by around 38% compared to traditional gaming monitors. Its VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 certification ensures the presentation of deeper blacks and sharper contrasts, elevating the visual experience to new heights. With an approximately 98.5% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, the gaming environment is vividly rendered, accurately capturing every detail from dynamic lighting effects to subtle textures, ensuring displayed colors meet expectations and present true details.

Latest DisplayPort 2.1 Connectivity Technology for a Seamless Gaming Experience

The LG UltraGear™ 27GX790A adopts the latest DisplayPort 2.1 technology, providing approximately 67% higher bandwidth than DP 1.4. This technology supports higher resolutions, faster refresh rates, and lower latency, delivering an outstanding gaming experience. In addition to bandwidth improvements, encoding efficiency has also significantly improved, with data transfer rates increased by approximately 102% compared to DP 1.4. These enhancements ensure that players enjoy seamless effects whether in 4K gaming or high-demand fast-action scenes. The monitor also supports DSC technology, further enabling the display of 5K2K content at approximately 165Hz, making it an ideal choice for both gaming and professional use.

Advanced Sync Technology Optimizes Gaming Performance

In gaming, mismatched frame switching and refresh rates often lead to screen tearing and ghosting issues, affecting gaming performance. The LG UltraGear™ 27GX790A eliminates these problems through advanced G-Sync technology, which synchronizes the monitor’s refresh rate with the GPU’s frame rate, ensuring a smoother and more instant gaming experience. The monitor is compatible with both G-Sync® and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro, allowing players to choose the most suitable variable refresh rate (VRR) technology. Combined with VESA-certified AdaptiveSync, this monitor optimizes high refresh rates and low latency, providing players with clear, tear-free visuals and an outstanding gaming experience.

Comfort and Ergonomics for Extended Gaming Sessions

Equipped with a platinum-certified low blue light technology, this monitor likely reduces harmful blue light emissions while anti-glare and low-reflection technologies alleviate eye strain, allowing players to remain comfortable during long gaming sessions. The technology has received UL certification, ensuring that players can continue to immerse themselves in the game without discomfort, even in brightly lit environments or in gaming rooms with LED lighting. The LG UltraGear™ 27GX790A demonstrates LG's commitment to providing the ultimate gaming experience by perfectly combining advanced OLED technology with ultra-fast performance and sophisticated design.

Availability and Suggested Retail Price

The LG UltraGear™ 27GX790A is now available for pre-order, with a suggested retail price of HK$7,990.

