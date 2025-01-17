We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Launches the New UltraGear™ 27-Inch QHD OLED Gaming Monitor
Combining Breakthrough Innovative Technology
Lightning Speed 480Hz OLED Monitor
February 17, 2025, Hong Kong — LG Electronics Hong Kong (LG) today launched its latest high-end gaming monitor. This approximately 27-inch OLED gaming monitor, equipped with a 2560x1440 resolution, is designed for competitive gamers, combining advanced W-OLED technology, an unprecedented around 480Hz refresh rate, and DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity, offering unparalleled gaming performance and visual effects.
Revolutionary OLED Technology x Almost Perfect Size for a Deeper Immersion
The LG UltraGear™ 27GX790A fundamentally changes the gaming experience through groundbreaking image quality and immersive design. This OLED gaming monitor utilizes advanced MLA+ technology to achieve deep blacks and enhanced brightness, receiving HDR True Black 400 certification. Realistic visual effects showcase stunning details and contrast, performing exceptionally well in both dark and bright environments; and it features an L-shaped stand with hexagon lighting design, which is aesthetically pleasing while maximizing desktop space.
Designed specifically for serious gamers, this
approximately 27-inch QHD OLED monitor strikes a perfect balance between immersive visual effects and efficient desktop management. This size is particularly ideal for FPS and RTS game enthusiasts, providing a high-quality visual experience without taking up too much desktop space.
Around 480Hz Refresh Rate Competitive Advantage – Unmatched Speed
Operating at a revolutionary approximately 480Hz refresh rate, the LG
UltraGear™ 27GX790A sets a new benchmark for speed in OLED gaming monitors. This exceptional refresh rate minimizes latency and enhances smooth transitions, ensuring a seamless gaming experience, especially suited for fast-paced FPS games. The monitor's ultra-fast approximately 0.03 ms response time further ensures precise timing in intense gaming, allowing players to quickly and accurately respond to every action.
Outstanding Brightness and Color Accuracy Presenting Amazing Visual Effects
Equipped with LG’s next-generation MLA+ technology, the LG UltraGear™ 27GX790A achieves a peak brightness of up to approximately 1300 nits, with SDR brightness increased by around 38% compared to traditional gaming monitors. Its VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 certification ensures the presentation of deeper blacks and sharper contrasts, elevating the visual experience to new heights. With an approximately 98.5% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, the gaming environment is vividly rendered, accurately capturing every detail from dynamic lighting effects to subtle textures, ensuring displayed colors meet expectations and present true details.
Latest DisplayPort 2.1 Connectivity Technology for a Seamless Gaming Experience
The LG UltraGear™ 27GX790A adopts the latest DisplayPort 2.1 technology, providing approximately 67% higher bandwidth than DP 1.4. This technology supports higher resolutions, faster refresh rates, and lower latency, delivering an outstanding gaming experience. In addition to bandwidth improvements, encoding efficiency has also significantly improved, with data transfer rates increased by approximately 102% compared to DP 1.4. These enhancements ensure that players enjoy seamless effects whether in 4K gaming or high-demand fast-action scenes. The monitor also supports DSC technology, further enabling the display of 5K2K content at approximately 165Hz, making it an ideal choice for both gaming and professional use.
Advanced Sync Technology Optimizes Gaming Performance
In gaming, mismatched frame switching and refresh rates often lead to screen tearing and ghosting issues, affecting gaming performance. The LG UltraGear™ 27GX790A eliminates these problems through advanced G-Sync technology, which synchronizes the monitor’s refresh rate with the GPU’s frame rate, ensuring a smoother and more instant gaming experience. The monitor is compatible with both G-Sync® and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro, allowing players to choose the most suitable variable refresh rate (VRR) technology. Combined with VESA-certified AdaptiveSync, this monitor optimizes high refresh rates and low latency, providing players with clear, tear-free visuals and an outstanding gaming experience.
Comfort and Ergonomics for Extended Gaming Sessions
Equipped with a platinum-certified low blue light technology, this monitor likely reduces harmful blue light emissions while anti-glare and low-reflection technologies alleviate eye strain, allowing players to remain comfortable during long gaming sessions. The technology has received UL certification, ensuring that players can continue to immerse themselves in the game without discomfort, even in brightly lit environments or in gaming rooms with LED lighting. The LG UltraGear™ 27GX790A demonstrates LG's commitment to providing the ultimate gaming experience by perfectly combining advanced OLED technology with ultra-fast performance and sophisticated design.
Availability and Suggested Retail Price
The LG UltraGear™ 27GX790A is now available for pre-order, with a suggested retail price of HK$7,990.
Main Specifications (approximate values):
Specification
LG UltraGear™ 27GX790A
Screen Technology
WOLED
Screen Size (inches)
27
Resolution
QHD (2560x1440)
Brightness
Peak Brightness: 1,300 nits (Max.)
Color Gamut
DCI-P3 98.5%
Contrast (Typ.)
1,500,000:1
Refresh Rate (Max.)
480Hz
Response Time
0.03ms GTG
HDR
VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400
Adaptive Sync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC Compatible
VESA Adaptive Sync
Connectivity
HDMI 2.3 x 2
Display Port 2.1 x 1
USB 3.0 x 3
(Upstream x 1 Downstream x 2)
4-pole H/P out x 1 (DTS HP:X)
Mechanical Design
Rotation Angle -30~30°
Height 110mm
Tilt Angle -5~15°
Clockwise Pivot
