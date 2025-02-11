Photo link： https://bit.ly/3EDZUuZ

(11th February, 2025 - Hong Kong) － LG Electronics (LG) has unveiled its latest innovations at the LG Q1 Product Showcase, themed “Immerse in Life’s Good Moments.” The event highlighted the company’s groundbreaking technologies and introduced four exciting new products: the world’s first transparent and true wireless 4K OLED TV – approximately 77-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED T, the All-New Second-Generation LG Styler, the powerful LG PuriCare™ AeroBooster, and the AeroFurniture Night Edition. These products reflect LG’s commitment to enhancing everyday life with advanced technology, style, and functionality.

LG SIGNATURE OLED T: Breaking the Limits of Space, Immersing in the Ultimate Visual Experience of the World's First Transparent OLED TV

At the forefront of LG’s Q1 2025 innovations is the approximately 77-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED T, a groundbreaking advancement in TV technology. As the world’s first transparent and true wireless 4K OLED TV, the LG SIGNATURE OLED T redefines home entertainment with its ability to make a seamless transition between transparent and opaque modes. By utilizing the Zero Connect Box, it achieves true wireless connectivity, freeing you from the limitations of traditional wiring, creating a more open and pure space. This innovation opens new possibilities for integrating entertainment into the fabric of a room without compromising space or aesthetics. The LG SIGNATURE OLED T combines breathtaking picture quality with an avant-garde design, with features like T-Objet (an Always-On-Display mode), transforming the screen into a digital canvas for art, and T-Bar, an elegant info-ticker, the LG SIGNATURE OLED T enhances the atmosphere of any space while delivering a truly immersive entertainment experience. Powered by LG’s α (Alpha) 11 AI processor, the OLED T offers stunning colors, contrast, and an optimized sound experience.

LG's All-New Second-Generation Styler: Upgraded with High-Pressure Steamer Setting a New Standard for Fashion Garment Care

LG is proud to launch the All-New Second-Generation Styler, combining Dual TrueSteam™ garment care technology with AI smart detection to further enhance garment care efficiency and redefine smart image management. The new Dual TrueSteam™ uses natural steam to effectively sterilize and deodorize approximately 99% of germs, quickly removing dust mites, allergens, bacteria, and odors, with a freshening cycle completed in just approximately 20 minutes. Equipped with Dynamic Moving Hanger™, six swing movements (shaking, swinging, flipping, floating, rocking, and smoothing) effectively remove dust while gently caring for all types of fabrics, ensuring even delicate high-end materials are safely treated. Additionally, the built-in AI smart detection technology automatically recommends the most suitable care program it considers fit based on the garment’s weight and length, thereby offering a more convenient and personalized care experience.

The All-New Second-Generation Styler also enhances ironing and styling management, featuring a high-pressure steamer with three levels of steam that can quickly smooth out wrinkles. Paired with the foldable crease manager, it effortlessly restores crisp creases withcreating a look that is both professional and stylish. The second generation LCD smart display offers a simple and convenient interface, optimizing the order of frequently used programs to enhance usage efficiency. At the same time, the mirror-like exterior design combines fashionable design with full-length mirror functionality, making it versatile for different space and meeting the needs of modern life. Whether for busy daily routines or special occasions, the All-New Second-Generation Styler will handle effortlessly, offering efficiency, convenience, and style for the varied roles in life.

LG PuriCare™ AeroBooster – Ultra-Pure Air for Healthier Living

LG PuriCare™ AeroBooster is designed to meet the demands of today’s health-conscious consumers. Equipped with LG’s 360° All-Around Filtration System, the LG PuriCare™ AeroBooster effectively removes approximately 99.9% of particles as small as approximately 0.01 microns, along with odors, bacteria, viruses, and allergens. Its innovative dual airflow and purification-boosting technology ensure effective air purification, with a coverage distance of up to 5.5 meters. It also features a dedicated pet mode that captures pet hair and odors, making it suitable for homes with pets. Additionally, the unit is equipped with UVnano technology to eliminate bacteria on the fan blades and features AI+ mode, which adjusts settings in real-time based on air quality to optimize energy consumption. Its sleek design, customizable atmospheric lighting, and quiet operation make it the perfect choice for any modern home. With remote control functionality through the LG ThinQ app, the LG PuriCare™ AeroBooster easily delivers an advanced air purification experience.

AeroFurniture Night Edition – Stylish, Sustainable, and Functional

#LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture in the new Night Edition is an elegant addition to the series, combining Table and Air Purifier, AeroFurniture is a stylish and practical table that keeps air clean. It combines LG's advanced air purification technology with customizable ambient lighting to create a smarter home experience. The new color version injects bold, stylish design elements into AeroFurniture, bringing modern lifestyle aesthetics to your space. Only if equipped with LG’s designated HEPA filter, it could achieve 360° all-around air purification, removing up to approximately 99.9% of air pollutants and ultra-fine dust. UVnano™ technology also helps improve indoor air quality by reducing viruses and bacteria on and around the fan blades by up to approximately 99.99%. LG continues to provide innovative air purification solutions that align with contemporary lifestyles, seamlessly blending flexible and stylish design into various home interiors.

LG’s Q1 2025 product showcase represents a commitment to enhancing consumer experiences through innovation and design. From the LG SIGNATURE OLED T’s groundbreaking visual experience to the smart functionality of the PuriCare™ AeroBooster and All-New Second-Generation Styler, these products illustrate LG’s vision to immerse consumers in life’s good moments, making everyday living not only more convenient but more enjoyable.

