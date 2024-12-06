Image download：https://bit.ly/4ij2Tsc

December 6, 2024, Hong Kong — LG's home beauty care series, Pra.L, returned to the Hong Kong market in May of this year, sparking a home skincare innovation trend. Continuing its successful series of breakthroughs, LG now launches the latest member of the Pra.L series - LG Pra.L Skin Booster - in sync with its launch in the Korean market, offering a professional home beauty solution that helps the skin absorb skincare ingredients more effectively than applying them directly by hand. LG Pra.L, which itself is a proven medical beauty brand from Korea, is backed by a team of renowned Korean dermatology experts, and has been developed in collaboration with professional guidance, a skincare expert from the hotspot of Korean medical aesthetics, Apgujeong-dong, in the Gangnam district of Seoul. This collaboration ensures a reliable, high-quality skincare solution for consumers which brings a systematic approach to skincare and skin aesthetics. As the newest member of the Pra.L series, LG Pra.L Skin Booster is not only just a home beauty device delivering the effects of Korean non-invasive micro-needle hydrotherapy. With its non-invasive hydro-boost technology, it instantly hydrates and preps the skin, achieving a deeply moisturizing pre-makeup treatment, establishing itself as a popular choice for makeup priming. In the long term, this solution aims to effectively address pore-related concerns, enhance skin health, and deliver enduring skincare benefits.

Revolutionary LG Pra.L Skin Booster Developed in Collaboration with Korean Aesthetic Expert

For many people, using skincare products and undergoing regular beauty treatments are the preferred options for achieving flawless skin. However, many may remain unaware of the principles and science behind those skincare methods. According to observations by Korean dermatologists, skin aging issues such as sagging, roughness and fine lines arise with collagen loss. These signs of aging often stem from changes in different layers of the skin, making effective layered skincare the key to comprehensive anti-aging. Importantly, whether skincare products can truly be absorbed by the skin directly affects their efficacy. The outer layer of skin, the stratum corneum serves as a natural barrier, making it difficult for skincare ingredients to penetrate deeper layers.

The LG Pra.L Skin Booster utilizes medically verified technology to overcome this challenge to deliver improved outcomes. The product employs electroporation technology, which effectively promotes the penetration of skincare ingredients into the deeper layers of the skin, enhancing absorption efficiency compared to manual application. Combining needle-free aqua-illumination (EP; Electroporation) and low-frequency ultrasound (SP; Sonophoresis) technologies, the LG Pra.L Skin Booster applies energy in a cross-functional manner to achieve excellent skincare results. The dual-head electric pulse penetration technology (EP) simulates the effects of microneedling, achieving non-invasive nourishment. It is effective at promoting skin cell repair and regeneration, resulting in tighter and smoother skin. Meanwhile, the ultrasound (SP) utilizes low-frequency waves to enhance deep nourishment, significantly improving absorption rates, and helping the skin regain moisture and fullness.

Three Major Technologies with Three Operational Modes to Meet Multiple Skincare Needs

The LG Pra.L Skin Booster combines three major technologies: dual-head electroporation, ultrasound, and red light LED elastic repair, equipped with boosting mode, repair mode, and turbo mode to provide comprehensive care and outstanding results for the skin. Electroporation uses electrical pulses to temporarily create holes on the surface of the skin so that drugs can be easily injected into the cells of the skin, allowing for optimal penetration of ingredients to the suitable skin layers with ultrasound technology, deeply nourishing the skin. Paired with red light LED technology, it stimulates collagen production, achieving skin repair and radiant enhancement.

Additionally, LG Pra.L Skin Booster not only delivers immediate results - such as approximately 155% increase in skin moisture, an approximately 197% improvement in skin elasticity, approximately 406% reduction in pores, and approximately 161% increase in radiance but also shows significant effects within just three days. Skin appears brighter and more hydrated, with elasticity increasing by approximately 240%, skin tone evenness improving by approximately 320%, and skin radiance increasing by approximately 250%. This provides professional-grade results for your skincare routine, restoring healthy and radiant skin.

1. Boosting Mode：This mode uses electroporation, low-pressure ultrasound, and red-light LED technology to accelerate the absorption of skincare ingredients, deeply penetrating the skin layers.

2. Turbo mode：This mode employs needle-free aqua-illumination and red-light LED technology, focusing on enhancing the electric pulse penetration technology, thereby making it easier for skincare ingredients to be absorbed by the skin. Through electroporation, effective penetration pathways for high molecular weight, hydrophilic or lipophilic skincare ingredients are established, allowing for deeper penetration into the skin.

3. Repair mode：This mode uses low-pressure ultrasound and red-light LED technology, with a unique 355 kHz patented ultrasound methodology that focuses on skin repair and improvement. Through this mode, specific skin issues can be addressed, while enhancing overall skin health. Tests show that after two weeks of use, pore reduction can reach approximately 1920%, and skin redness can improve by approximately 150%. Whether addressing pore issues or improving skin texture, the repair mode may likely help achieve healthier, more vibrant and more radiant skin, allowing you to maintain a confident skin state.

Langham Beauty First to Showcase: Experience the Miracle of Beautiful Skin

To allow customers to fully understand and personally experience the outstanding skincare technology of the LG Pra.L Skin Booster, the product will first be showcased at Langham Beauty during a time-limited experience event. In this exclusive experience space, customers can explore the innovative technology of the LG Pra.L Skin Booster up close and have this wonderful opportunity to try the product to feel the “skin-enhancing miracle” moment instantly.

Details of the time-limited experience store are as follows:

LG Pra.L Skin Booster Limited Experience Store Date： December 2, 2024 (Monday) to December 15, 2024 (Sunday) Location： Langham Place, Mongkok, L1 LANGHAM BEAUTY

More details will be disclosed in later posts on relevant social platforms. LG reserves all rights of final decisions and interpretations.