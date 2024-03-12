About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
R32 Refrigerant Split Type Air Conditioner with Dual Inverter Compressor (2HP with remote control)

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

R32 Refrigerant Split Type Air Conditioner with Dual Inverter Compressor (2HP with remote control)

HS-18IPX

R32 Refrigerant Split Type Air Conditioner with Dual Inverter Compressor (2HP with remote control)

Dual Inverter Compressor™ With 10 Year Warranty

Efficient Energy Saving, Quiet and Durable

LG's Dual Inverter Compressor™ solves improper, ineffective and noisy problems, resulting in an air conditioner that cools faster, lasts longer, and runs quieter. With the 10-year warranty on the compressor, users can enjoy the benefits of LG air conditioner for a longer period of time.

*TUV Rheinland, Tested in Spe 2017. Shows LG inverter air conditioner(US-Q242K) saves up to 70% more energy and cools 40% faster than LG non-inverter air conditioner (TS-H2465DA0)
**Results are subject to change according capacity, installation and operating conditions.
***10 years warranty on Compressor - This parts warranty is applicable on compressor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts and transportation cost, the cost will also be charged to customer.

Dual Inverter Compressor™

More energy savings and a faster cooling range

10 Year Warranty

Verification obtained from TUV Rheinland for 10-year product life cycle

TUV Rheinland

TUV Rheinland, Verification on Fast Cooling & Power Saving Rate (US-W242Kxy0/TS-H2465DA0)
R32 Refrigerant* and Inverter Compressor

High Cooling Capacity¹, Eco-friendly²

It provides instant cooling which helps minimize the temperature fluctuations and reduce the energy consumption up to 70%. It will keep your home cool and comfortable.

*The refrigerant used by the air conditioner is R32 which is a mildly flammable refrigerant. The installation of this product must meet the requirements of the instructions. This product must be installed, inspected, or repaired by an authorized service provider (LG Electronics-Hong Kong) or a qualified technician.
1. Due to the high heat exchange capacity of R32, it can take away a large amount of heat from the evaporator, thereby increasing the cooling capacity.
2. R32 has a shorter residence time in the atmosphere than R410a and also has a lower infrared absorption capacity. Therefore, R32's Global warming potential rate is only 675, which is 67 less than R410a.

Enjoy Fresh and Cool Air

Removing indoor bacteria and reducing fine dusts with multi-layered filtration and AC inside cleaning.
Pre-Filter

Traps Big Dust from the Start

Traps big dust particles as the first line of defense.

Allergy Filter

Remove allergy-causing substances, such as house dust mite, fungi, and mold floating in the air.

*British Allergy Foundation (BAF) has certified that the filter is coated to remove harmful substances - such as house dust mite, fungi, and mold floating in the air - that can cause allergies. (Tested in Dec 2020)

UVnano™

A Clean Fan for A Clean Breeze

Removes 99.99% of bacteria with UV LED light to keep the wind-generating fan clean and fresh.

*TÜV Rheinland (Tested in Sep 2020) and Korea Testing & Research Institute (KTR) (Tested in Nov 2020) have verified that 99.99% of Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermideis and Klebsiella pneumoniae were removed from the air conditioner blower fan after being exposed to 4 hours of UV LED lights.

Auto Cleaning

Auto Evaporating System

After turning off the air conditioner,
the drying function automatically runs for 30 minutes to prevents the forming of bacteria and mold on the heat exchanger.
Plasmaster™lonizer

Leaves Your Space Clean from Bacteria

Certified to removes 99% of adhering bacteria* and deodorizes**.

*TÜV Rheinland (Tested in Sep 2020) has verified to remove 99% of 3 kinds of adhering bacteria (Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa).
** Intertek (Tested in Oct 2013) has verified that tobacco adhesive odor intensity is reduced from 3.6 to under 1.5 after 60 minutes. (Toluene, Ammonia, Acetic acid)

Gold Fin™

The Gold Fin™ ensures that the surface is more resistant to corrosion and enhances the durability of heat exchanger for a much longer period.

Simple and Slim Design with LED Display

LG air conditioner's slim and modern design makes easy installation and convenient cleaning with EZ sliding filter. Moreover large hidden LED display is perfect for checking the operation display conveniently.

*The picture above is for reference only. The real object should be considered as final.

R32 REFRIGERANT TRAINING COURSE

Home Air Conditioner Product Catalogue

Browse the product catalogue for more information

Product Catalogue
Join us!1

Join us!

Join us! See details

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

Capacity
2HP
Dimension (mm)
Indoor: 998 x 345 x 210 / Outdoor: 770 x 545 x 288
Warranty
1-year Manufacturer, 10-year Inverter Compressor*
Refrigerant
High Cooling Capacity with R32 Refrigerant

Key Specs

  • Product Type

    Split Air conditioner

  • Energy Grade

    1

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • UV Nano

    Yes

  • Ionizer

    Yes

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    998 x 345 x 210

  • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

    11.2

  • Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    770 x 545 x 288

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

    32.5

  • Product Type

    Split Air conditioner

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

COOLING

  • Fan Speed

    High/Mid-High/Medium/Mid-Low/Low/Natural

AIR PURIFYING

  • Ionizer

    Yes

DEHUMIDIFICATION

  • DEHUMIDIFICATION

    Yes

ENERGY SAVING

  • Energy Grade

    1

  • Energy Saving(Cooling)

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Fan Mode

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

FILTER

  • Allergy Filter

    Yes

HYGIENE

  • Auto Cleaning

    Yes

  • UV Nano

    Yes

OUTDOOR UNIT

  • Outdoor Unit Model Name

    HSU18IPX

Our Picks for You 

Buy Directly

HS-18IPX

R32 Refrigerant Split Type Air Conditioner with Dual Inverter Compressor (2HP with remote control)

Find Online