R32 Refrigerant Split Type Air Conditioner with Dual Inverter Compressor (2HP with remote control)
*TUV Rheinland, Tested in Spe 2017. Shows LG inverter air conditioner(US-Q242K) saves up to 70% more energy and cools 40% faster than LG non-inverter air conditioner (TS-H2465DA0)
**Results are subject to change according capacity, installation and operating conditions.
***10 years warranty on Compressor - This parts warranty is applicable on compressor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts and transportation cost, the cost will also be charged to customer.
*The refrigerant used by the air conditioner is R32 which is a mildly flammable refrigerant. The installation of this product must meet the requirements of the instructions. This product must be installed, inspected, or repaired by an authorized service provider (LG Electronics-Hong Kong) or a qualified technician.
1. Due to the high heat exchange capacity of R32, it can take away a large amount of heat from the evaporator, thereby increasing the cooling capacity.
2. R32 has a shorter residence time in the atmosphere than R410a and also has a lower infrared absorption capacity. Therefore, R32's Global warming potential rate is only 675, which is 67 less than R410a.
*British Allergy Foundation (BAF) has certified that the filter is coated to remove harmful substances - such as house dust mite, fungi, and mold floating in the air - that can cause allergies. (Tested in Dec 2020)
*TÜV Rheinland (Tested in Sep 2020) and Korea Testing & Research Institute (KTR) (Tested in Nov 2020) have verified that 99.99% of Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermideis and Klebsiella pneumoniae were removed from the air conditioner blower fan after being exposed to 4 hours of UV LED lights.
*TÜV Rheinland (Tested in Sep 2020) has verified to remove 99% of 3 kinds of adhering bacteria (Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa).
** Intertek (Tested in Oct 2013) has verified that tobacco adhesive odor intensity is reduced from 3.6 to under 1.5 after 60 minutes. (Toluene, Ammonia, Acetic acid)
*The picture above is for reference only. The real object should be considered as final.
Home Air Conditioner Product Catalogue
Browse the product catalogue for more information
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Type
Split Air conditioner
-
Energy Grade
1
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
UV Nano
Yes
-
Ionizer
Yes
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
998 x 345 x 210
-
Indoor Unit Weight(kg)
11.2
-
Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
770 x 545 x 288
-
Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)
32.5
-
Product Type
Split Air conditioner
-
Refrigerant Type
R32
COOLING
-
Fan Speed
High/Mid-High/Medium/Mid-Low/Low/Natural
AIR PURIFYING
-
Ionizer
Yes
DEHUMIDIFICATION
-
DEHUMIDIFICATION
Yes
ENERGY SAVING
-
Energy Grade
1
-
Energy Saving(Cooling)
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Fan Mode
Yes
-
Remote Controller
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
FILTER
-
Allergy Filter
Yes
HYGIENE
-
Auto Cleaning
Yes
-
UV Nano
Yes
OUTDOOR UNIT
-
Outdoor Unit Model Name
HSU18IPX
