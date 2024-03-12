About Cookies on This Site

10KG Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer (Made in Korea)

RH10V9AV2W

10KG Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer (Made in Korea)

Front view
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer

DUAL inverter heat pump™ dryer

Live to a new standard of energy saving, convenience and healthy drying.﻿

Energy Saving for Peace of Mind

DUAL inverter heat pump™

Energy saving for peace of mind

A -10% Energy Efficiency*

A -10% Energy efficiency*

*A+++ to D scale. According to the IEC standard, Cotton cycle with Energy Mode.

Dual 10 Year Warranty

Dual 10 year warranty

DUAL inverter compressor 10 year warranty meets with inverter motor 10 year warranty.

*10 years warranty on Compressor/Motor - This parts warranty is applicable on compressor/motor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts and transportation cost, the cost will also be charged to customer.

Save Energy or Save Time

Eco hybrid™

Save energy or save time

Eco Hybrid™ technology provides an option to save either energy or time depending on your lifestyle.

*Tested by Intertek on April 2018, 9kg of IEC standard load in cotton cycle, comparison between Time and Energy Mode. (RC90U2AV3W)

Auto Cleans, Always Performs

Auto cleaning condenser

Auto cleans, always performs

"Auto cleaning condenser maintains high drying performance. Furthermore,
it is hassle free of cleaning and provides more free time."

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Auto cleaning condenser

Automatically washes out the condenser 1~3 times/cycle*, giving you more time for other tasks.

*The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.
**The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.

Allergy care

Eliminates up to 99.9% of live house dust mites

The allergy care reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues. Improve your quality of life.

*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% live house dust mites.

Certified by BAF

Reduce 99.9% of live house dust mites.
Keeps Clothes Clean

Dual filter

Keeps clothes clean

A dual filter assists drying performance by filtering out lint.

Fabric protection

Ensure the clothes feel like new

Low temperature dry can smoothen crease, reduce shrinkage and takes gentle care of delicate garments.
Sensor Dry

Sensor dry

It detects the moisture on the clothes and set automatically drying time.It save your clothes from the excessive heat damage.

Perfectly Synchronized with ThinQ™

LG washer & dryer pair option

Perfectly synchronized with ThinQ™

Download ThinQ™ app,let's operate or monitor your dryer from anywhere, anytime.

Cycle download

Cycle download lets users download new drying programs such as Gym Clothes, blanket refresh, lingerie and minimize wrinkles.

Remote control

Operate or monitor your laundry from anywhere, anytime. You can also track energy consumption.

Smart diagnosis™

Smart diagnosis™ quickly troubleshoots almost any minor issue before it becomes a bigger problem.
Tempered Glass

Tempered Glass

Tempered glass with boosted durability was utilized to give an elegant look that lasts.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

Key Specs

  • Body Color

    White

  • Max Dry Capacity (kg)

    10

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    601 × 850 x 690

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    Heat Pump

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Auto / Manual

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    601 × 850 x 690

  • Weight (kg)

    56

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    White

  • Door Type

    Tempered Glass

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity (kg)

    10

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Figure Indicator

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Auto / Manual

  • Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)

    Yes

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    Heat Pump

  • Dual Lint Filter

    Dual

  • Empty Water Indicator

    Yes

  • Inverter Motor

    BLDC Motor

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Dual Inverter Compressor

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Sensor Dry

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

PROGRAMS

  • Allergy Care (dryer)

    Yes

  • Bedding Refresh

    Yes

  • Cool Air

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton +

    Yes

  • Down Jacket Refresh

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Rack Dry

    Yes

  • Sportswear

    Yes

  • Towels

    Yes

  • Warm Air

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Anti Crease

    Yes

  • Condenser Care

    Auto / Manual

  • Dry Level

    Iron, Cupboard & Extra

  • Rack Dry

    Yes

  • Time Dry

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

