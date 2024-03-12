About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
8KG 1400rpm Washing Machine

Specs

Reviews

Support

8KG 1400rpm Washing Machine

WF-1408C3W

8KG 1400rpm Washing Machine

SUMMARY

Print
Capacity
8 kg
DIMENSION (MM)
600 × 850 × 560*(580#)
Warranty
2-year Full machine, 10-year Direct Drive Motor
Key Features
Turbowash™

All Spec

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Washing Machine Type

    Front Load

  • Hong Kong Energy Efﬁciency Grade

    Grade 1

  • Motor

    Inverter Direct Drive

  • Washing Capacity (kg)

    8

  • Variable Spin Speeds (rpm)

    No/400/800/1000/1200/1400

  • Variable Temperature (℃)

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95

  • Control

    Dial + Touch LED

  • Stacking Installation with LG Dryer Supported

    Yes

  • Dimension WxHxD, (mm)

    600 × 850 × 560*(580#)

DESIGN

  • Body Color

    Pearl White

  • Dial

    Crispy Silver

  • Door

    Brillant Grey + Chrome Rim

SMART HOME APPLIANCE

  • ThinQ™ Application

    Android / iOS

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Cycle Download

    Yes

  • Monitoring & Push Alert

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis™

    Yes

FEATURE

  • 6 Motion

    Yes

  • TurboWash™

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • "Fabric Care" Drum

    Yes

  • Wave Lifter

    Yes

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • Bubble Detect

    Yes

  • Load Detect

    Yes

  • Auto Balance

    Yes

  • Water Levels

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Remind

    by Apps

  • Filter

    Yes

  • Pause and Add Item

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Running Time Indication

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Beeper

    Yes

  • Antibacterial Gasket

    Yes

  • Water Resistant PCB

    Yes

PROGRAM

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton+

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Mix

    Yes

  • Silent Wash

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Sports Wear

    Yes

  • Speed 14

    Yes

  • Gentle Care

    Yes

  • Delicate

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    Yes

  • Baby Care

    Yes

  • Hygiene

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

ADDITIONAL WASHING FUNCTION

  • Prewash

    Yes

  • Intensive

    Yes

  • Rinse+ (Intensive)

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes¹

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • No Spin

    Yes

NOTE

  • *

    Depth from front panel to inlet hose

  • #

    Depth from door to inlet hose

  • 1

    Additional Function by ThinQ™ Apps.

Our Picks for You 