Top Load Steam Washing Machine - WT-HDS10SV

Specs

Reviews

Support

Top Load Steam Washing Machine - WT-HDS10SV

WT-HDS10SV

Top Load Steam Washing Machine - WT-HDS10SV

Same Size, Bigger Capacity
GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Washing Machine Type

    Top Load

  • Hong Kong Energy Efﬁciency Grade

    Grade 1

  • Motor

    Inverter Direct Drive

  • Washing Capacity (kg)

    10

  • Spin Speeds (rpm)

    940

  • Drain Type

    Pump

  • Water Temperature (℃)

    40/60℃

  • Dimension WxHxD, (mm)

    540 x 540 x 945

  • Height When Door Lifted (mm)

    1250

  • Net Weight (kg)

    41.5

  • Packing Dimension W×H×D, (mm)

    645 x 655 x 1035

  • Weight with Packing (kg)

    48

DESIGN

  • Body Color

    Stainless Silver

  • Door

    Wide Tempered Glass (Deep Brown)

  • Slim Body

    Yes

FEATURE

  • 6 Motion

    Yes

  • TurboShot™

    Yes

  • Steam Technology

    Yes

  • Anti-Vibration System

    Dual

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • Load Detect

    Yes

  • Auto Balance

    Yes

  • Water Levels

    Auto

  • Water Level

    1-10

  • Reversal Water

    Yes

  • Water Steam

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Reminder

    by Apps

  • Filter

    Washless Filter

  • Door Lock

    Yes

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Pause and Add Item

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Running Time Indication

    Yes

  • Time Delay (hour)

    3-18

  • End of Cycle Beeper

    Yes

  • Water Resistant PCB

    Yes

PROGRAM

  • Normal (Fuzzy)

    Yes

  • Whitening

    Yes

  • Allergy Care

    Yes

  • Eco Wash

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Pre wash + Normal

    Yes

  • Sport Wear

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Tub Clean (Heat)

    Yes

  • Quick Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

ADDITIONAL WASHING FUNCTION

  • Prewash

    Yes

  • Soaking

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Intensive Rinse

    Yes

  • Rinse Only

    Yes

  • Spin Only (Spin)

    Yes

  • Air Dry

    Yes

SMART THINQ®

  • Smart Phone App

    NFC (Android)

  • Program Download

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis™

    Yes

NOTE

  • *

    Depth from front panel to inlet hose at the back (exclude door and button)

  • #

    Depth from front door to inlet hose at the back (include door and button)

