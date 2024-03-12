We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
10KG 940rpm “Big-in” Steam Washing Machine
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Washing Machine Type
Top Load
-
Hong Kong Energy Efﬁciency Grade
Grade 1
-
Motor
Inverter Direct Drive
-
Washing Capacity (kg)
10
-
Spin Speeds (rpm)
940
-
Drain Type
Pump
-
Dimension WxHxD, (mm)
540 × 945 × 540
-
Height When Door Lifted (mm)
1250
DESIGN
-
Body Color
Stainless Silver
-
Door
Wide Tempered Glass (Deep Brown)
-
Control Panel
Touch + LED Display
-
Slim Body
Yes
SMART HOME APPLIANCE
-
Smart ThinQ® Application
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Cycle Download
Yes
-
Monitoring & Push Alert
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis™
Yes
FEATURE
-
6 Motion
Yes
-
TurboShot™
Yes
-
Steam Technology
Yes
-
Anti-Vibration System
Dual
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
Load Detect
Yes
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
Water Levels
Auto
-
Water Level
1-10
-
Reversal Water
Yes
-
Water Steam
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Filter
Washless Filter
-
Door Lock
Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Pause and Add Item
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Running Time Indication
Yes
-
Time Delay (hour)
3-18
-
End of Cycle Beeper
Yes
-
Water Resistant PCB
Yes
PROGRAM
-
Normal (Fuzzy)
Yes
-
Whitening
Yes
-
Allergy Care
Yes
-
Eco Wash
Yes
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
Pre wash + Normal
Yes
-
Sport Wear
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Tub Clean (Heat)
Yes
-
Quick Tub Clean
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
ADDITIONAL WASHING FUNCTION
-
Prewash
Yes
-
Soaking
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Intensive Rinse
Yes
-
Rinse Only
Yes
-
Spin Only (Spin)
Yes
-
Air Dry
Yes
