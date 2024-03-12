We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
10KG 950rpm “Big-in” Steam Washing Machine
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
12
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
540 x 945 x 540
-
Steam
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Height with Lid Open (mm)
1250
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
540 x 945 x 540
-
Weight (kg)
38
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Silver
-
Lid Type
Soft-Closing Door with Tempered Glass
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
12
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
Touch + LED Display
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
Type
Top Load
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
TurboWash 3D
Yes
-
Water Level
Auto, 1-10
PROGRAMS
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Downloaded Cycle
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Normal
Yes
-
Pre Wash+Normal
Yes
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Smart Rinse
Yes
-
Sportswear
Yes
-
Towels
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Air Dry
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Soak
Yes
-
Stain Care
Yes
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Rinse
Yes
-
Time Delay
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Water Level
Auto, 110
-
Tub Clean
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
