How to Choose an Energy Efficient Refrigerator

Generally speaking, larger refrigerators use more energy than smaller ones. The size (or capacity) of a refrigerator is given in litres (L), and this indicates how much items it can hold.



Refrigerators with a higher capacity use more energy to keep the air inside cool, so it’s better to choose a capacity that’s the right size for your household needs. Below we’ve outlined the different sizes that may be suitable, based on the number of people in a home:



● 1 or 2-person household: households with 1 or 2 people will find that our smaller refrigerators – with capacities ranging from 223L-399L – meet their needs.

● 2 to 3-person household: medium size refrigerators are sufficient for a household with 2 to 3 people living in them. We have refrigerators ranging from 400L-450L, which are suitable for these households.

● 4 to 5-person household or larger: larger households of 4 persons will probably need a refrigerator that has a capacity of at least 450L. For households of 5 or more people, you will probably need larger refrigerators with capacities of 500L or more as these would be ideal for big families.

● LG has a range of small to larger refrigerators in store to suit your household needs.