LG Screen Technology

OLED technology uses organic light-emitting diodes (hence the name), and these panels differ to IPS or other LED backlit , that they don’t require a backlight. In an OLED display, the sub-pixels light up when a voltage is applied to produce different colours; this then transmits an image on-screen.



OLED displays have deeper contrast ratios, meaning they can reproduce pure black colours brilliantly. This is because the individual pixels can be turned off, allowing no light to pass through. This is not achievable with LED/LCD panel and as a result a little light will always get emitted, so these displays will struggle in a darkened viewing environment. What’s more, OLED panels can be energy efficient, because the pixels don’t consume power when they are showing black.



Like IPS monitors, however, OLED panels have wide viewing angles – averaging at 70° from the center, in fact. This makes OLED displays perfect for shared viewing, or for use in spacious rooms; you won’t experience variations in colour or brightness, even if you’re sat slightly to the side of the screen.



And because they do away with the backlighting technology that underpins LED/LCD displays, OLED TVs and monitors can be slim.



Our OLED evo TVs take this technology a step further; these TVs are able to produce an even brighter display with incredible vibrancy and detail. OLED evo technology uses an extra green-emitting material in the OLED panel, to increase peak brightness levels for a more vivid display. The panels in LG OLED evo TVs also use Deuterium: an organic material that can withstand a higher voltage, and is known to last longer.