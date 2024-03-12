About Cookies on This Site

Wide shot of a soccer pitch. The players are gathering in the middle to prepare for the match.

Real sport with pure colors on ultra large screen

Pure colors create a real stadium feel

Lg nanocell produces pure colors by applying about 1nm-sized nanoparticles to filter out dull color and enhance color purity. It delivers stunning visual immersion. Experience real sport with pure colors on an ultra large screen.

Two men are cheering while watching a soccer game on a Nanocell TV in the living room.

Pure colors created by NanoCell

Pure Colors Created by NanoCell1

A soccer match is shown on a conventional TV with poor picture quality. The other half is an LG NanoCell TV with high picture quality.

*Conventional refers to LG's UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.

Pure colors maximize whole scale immersion

Pure colors bring such a large-scale presence to your living room, it's as if you're sitting in a stadium. Experience the overwhelming large screen of LG NanoCell, with pure colors produced in every corner.

A Nanocell TV is on a TV stand. Soccer players are celebrating.

A rear view of two men watching a soccer game on a NanoCell TV in the living room.

Ultra large screen

It's like sitting in a real stadium

With an ultra large screen spanning 75-inches or more, LG NanoCell TV brings the stadium experience home. See the detailed movements of players as if they were right there in front of you.

A family of five is watching a soccer game on a NanoCell TV.

Nano accuracy

Pure colors at any angle

Nano accuracy displays accurate colors with less distortion, from any angle, on an 8k screen. Watch your favorite teams play in pure colors on a ultra-large screen with amazing picture quality.

An advanced realistic experience

LG NanoCell provides advanced realistic sports immersion through the enhanced picture quality provided by pure colors and the many convenient features of thinq ai. Now you can enjoy your favorite team's matches with pure colors in real-time.

There is a wall-mounted Nanocell TV. There is a soccer match about to start on the screen.

A scene of a baseball game is shown half on a conventional TV with motion blur and half on an LG NanoCell TV without motion blur.

Motion pro

See every moment in all its glory

Residual image (motion blur) is a big frustration when watching sports. Now, with the motion pro feature, you can watch every quick and subtle movement of each player with less motion blur on your tv. With lg nanocell, there’s no need to worry about blurring or flickering.

*Motion pro is included in NANO99, NANO97, NANO90, NANO85 models.
*Images simulated.

Spectate in ultra large

Why pure colors?

Learn more

LG NanoCell lineup

Learn more

If you're curious about the more realistic sports on OLED TV

Learn more

