The pure colors

Nano creates pure colors
Lg nanocell produces pure colors by applying about 1nm-sized nanoparticles to filter out dull color and enhance color purity. It delivers a stunning visual experience.
A TV is floating with a purple background. There is a crystal on the screen.
How to create pure colors
Nanoparticles filter and refine impure colors to reproduce pure and realistic images.
How to Create Pure Colors1
The RGB spectrum graph that shows the filtering of dull colors
A comparison of color purity between conventional and NanoCell tech.
*Conventional refers to LG's UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
Pure colors now in real 8k
8K offers 33 million pixels (99 million sub-pixels)– the more pixels, the higher the density. So to get the sense of realism from 8K, making each pixel appear separate and distinct to the eyes is more important. LG nanocell exceeds the CTA's definition for 8K TV. That's what LG nanocell 8K presents – the ‘Real 8K'.
A Nanocell TV is hanging on the wall. You can see landscape scenery on the screen.
*CTA (Consumer Technology Association) : A standard and trade organization representing more than 2,200 consumer technology companies in the United States.
*CTA certification is given to a product that complies with the official industry requirements.
*Images simulated.
*CM values based on 65NANO97/98 models tested by TUV.
*The CM value mentioned is tested in horizontal.
Pure colors synchronize with optimal 8K
8K contents goes one step further with pure colors. LG nanocell offers you a real 8K contents experience through a various of 8K contents optimization feature.
A woman is watching TV in the living room. Landscape scenery is on the screen.
*Images simulated.
Youtube, USB and Streaming icons
1) With AV1 you can watch the latest 8K videos on YouTube. Support for HEVC and VP9 provide coverage for other streaming services and local media playback.
2) Streaming may require a software update after purchase. 8K content availability may vary depending on the service provide.
8K playback requires a high-bandwidth internet connection.
See pure colors with eye comfort
LG nanocell TVs have received a “No Photobiological LED Hazard” certification from underwriters laboratories (UL), ensuring your eyes are protected from harmful light being emitted.
The image of forest on the TV screen
1) UL Verified Mark is certified for LG NanoCell 65NANO90, 65NANO80.
2) International Electrotechnical Commission
Add sophisticated ambiance
With its minimal Nano Bezel, nanocell designed to blend into any interior and delivers immersive viewing experience without any interruption.
TV showing an eye level view of nature in a luxurious house setting
*It includes a TV table stand. The slim wall mount bracket is sold separately.
Pure colors honored with major awards
*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges.
CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.