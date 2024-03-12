About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
The mark of LG NanoCell AI ThinQ, There is a nanocell TV, and a crystal on the screen. Color particles are visible on the floor.

The pure colors

Nano creates pure colors

Lg nanocell produces pure colors by applying about 1nm-sized nanoparticles to filter out dull color and enhance color purity. It delivers a stunning visual experience.

A TV is floating with a purple background. There is a crystal on the screen.

How to create pure colors

Nanoparticles filter and refine impure colors to reproduce pure and realistic images.

 

How to Create Pure Colors1

The RGB spectrum graph that shows the filtering of dull colors

A comparison of color purity between conventional and NanoCell tech.

*Conventional refers to LG's UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.

Pure colors now in real 8k

8K offers 33 million pixels (99 million sub-pixels)– the more pixels, the higher the density. So to get the sense of realism from 8K, making each pixel appear separate and distinct to the eyes is more important. LG nanocell exceeds the CTA's definition for 8K TV. That's what LG nanocell 8K presents – the ‘Real 8K'.

A Nanocell TV is hanging on the wall. You can see landscape scenery on the screen.

*CTA (Consumer Technology Association) : A standard and trade organization representing more than 2,200 consumer technology companies in the United States.
*CTA certification is given to a product that complies with the official industry requirements.

A comparison image showing how the sharpness decreases as the CM value decreases from 100 to 50. The TUV-certified logo is on it.

Real 8K

Exceeds international standards

According to the cta – when defining resolution – a contrast modulation (cm) must be 50% or more. The higher the cm value, the clearer the image. Nanocell tv, which has a 97.8% of cm level, exceeds international standards, making pure colors even clearer.

*Images simulated.
*CM values based on 65NANO97/98 models tested by TUV.
*The CM value mentioned is tested in horizontal.

Pure colors synchronize with optimal 8K

8K contents goes one step further with pure colors. LG nanocell offers you a real 8K contents experience through a various of 8K contents optimization feature.

A woman is watching TV in the living room. Landscape scenery is on the screen.

The Alpha 9 chip is mounted on a TV mainboard.

α9 Gen3 AI processor 8K

Pure colors meet next gen intelligence

With deep learning algorithms, α9 gen3 AI processor 8K analyzes the on-screen content to deliver content as its most immersive. All adjustments are automatic, enhanced for the ultimate picture and sound, to make every viewing a spectacular one.

Pure colors meet next gen intelligence Learn more
Before and after images of 8K upscaling are compared. The before image is blurry.

AI 8K upscaling

Upscale your favorites into 8k definition

LG nanocell uses deep-learning algorithms to transform 2K or 4K content into lifelike 8K. Enjoy clearer text and images with enhanced detail and definition and reduced noise.

*Images simulated.

A TV screen showing a green parrot

Built in video decoder

Supports more 8k codecs

HEVC, AV1, and VP91) codec support lets you watch 8K videos from YouTube, USB, or streaming services2).

Youtube, USB and Streaming icons

1) With AV1 you can watch the latest 8K videos on YouTube. Support for HEVC and VP9 provide coverage for other streaming services and local media playback.
2) Streaming may require a software update after purchase. 8K content availability may vary depending on the service provide.
8K playback requires a high-bandwidth internet connection.

See pure colors with eye comfort

LG nanocell TVs have received a “No Photobiological LED Hazard” certification from underwriters laboratories (UL), ensuring your eyes are protected from harmful light being emitted.

The image of forest on the TV screen

Graphs that passed safety standards in five LEDs

No photobiological LED hazard1)

Exceeds international standards

The ‘no photobiological LED hazard’ test measures five standards including blue light, actinic UV, near UV, IR radiation, and retinal thermal.
These are the official international standards for measuring the harmful effects of LEDs on the human body, as defined by the IEC2),
NanoCell TVs exceeded each standard.

1) UL Verified Mark is certified for LG NanoCell 65NANO90, 65NANO80.
2) International Electrotechnical Commission

Add sophisticated ambiance

With its minimal Nano Bezel, nanocell designed to blend into any interior and delivers immersive viewing experience without any interruption.

TV showing an eye level view of nature in a luxurious house setting

*It includes a TV table stand. The slim wall mount bracket is sold separately.

Pure colors honored with major awards

CES 2020 Innovation Awards
- 86NANO90

"An Impressive Contrast Ratio and a Wide Viewing Angle."
- 86NANO90

Red Dot Design Award 2020 Winner
- 75NANO99

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges.
CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

See how pure colors in real 8k enhance your tv experience

Real gaming

Learn More

Real cinema

Learn More

Real sports

Learn More

Millions of tiny colorful particles in space.

Curious about oled that beyond the nanocell experience?

Curious about oled that beyond the nanocell experience? Learn More
Home Lg Nanocell Lineup 2020