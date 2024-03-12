Real cinema with pure colors on ultra large screen

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Pure colors turn your home into a movie theater
LG NanoCell produces pure colors by applying about 1nm-sized nanoparticles to filter out dull color and enhance color purity. It delivers stunning visual immersion. Experience real cinema with pure colors on an ultra large screen.
A NanoCell TV in a dark living room. A movie scene is on screen
Pure colors created by NanoCell
Pure Colors Created by NanoCell1
A movie scene is shown on a conventional TV with poor picture quality. The other half is an LG NanoCell TV with high picture quality.
Pure colors turn your home into the movie theater
Nanocell tv makes all scenes real based on the vivid pure colors creates and the intense contrast that nano black creates. In addition, it delivers optimized visual and sound for a spectacular, more lifelike experience. Now enjoy the true home cinema with Nanocell tv, which supports unlimited entertainment.
A Nanocell TV is hanging on a wall. On the screen, a medieval archer aims her bow.
All your favorites in pure colors
Dive into the wide variety of content from apple tv+, netflix and lg channels. From the latest movies, tv shows and documentaries, to live sports and more, find them all here in one place. Just sit back and enjoy.
-NETFLIX logo followed by four vertical title cards for Stanger Things, 6 Underground, The Crown, You and La Casa De Papel. -Apple TV+ logo followed by four vertical title cards for Servant, Mythic Quest, Little America and The Morning Show
The ideal cinema is at your command
Now you don't have to look for the remote control to use voice commands. Just say, "Hi, LG" and speak as if you would with family or friends to get information about the movie. LG ThinQ AI has a deep learning feature, so the more you use it, the better it gets.
The back of a man watching TV on the wall in the living room. There is a motorbike movie scene on the screen.
Watch in ultra large
If you're curious about an upgraded cinema experience on oled tv
Dinosaurs roar in the background of sunset fields.