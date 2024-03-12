SELF-LIT PiXELS make cinema more expressive

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
01
SELF-LIT PiXELS make every scene feel real
Backlight bleed on led tvs can cause you to miss hidden details within a scene. Whereas lg oled tvs have individual self-lit pixels that create infinite contrast and perfect black. This lets you see every color, detail, and texture, even in dark battle scenes.
*Screen images simulated.
Hollywood has much to say
02
SELF-LIT PiXELS take 8K to new levels
REAL 8K adds such believable texture to every scene that it feels like the actors are performing right in front of you. This is achieved by more than 100 million self-lit subpixels* that bring every single detail to life on a huge 88-inch screen — even at wide angles.
The mark of DOLBY VISION IQ / The mark of DOLBY ATMOS, Father and son watching a dinosaur documentary on a large screen TV"
*Calculation based on multiplying 8K resolution (7680x4320) by four sub-pixels.
03
SELF-LIT PiXELS empower studio quality
The infinite contrast of self-lit pixels is the perfect match with the most advanced hdr solution, dolby vision iq, the latest upgrade from dolby vision. Lg oled tvs — together with the intelligent dolby vision iq — deliver uniform brightness and sharpness, regardless of the ambient environment or content genre.This is combined with dolby atmos, the object-based surround sound system that redefines your audio experience.
*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.
*FILMMAKER MODE™ logo is a trademark of UHD Aliance, Inc.
04
Every genre is at its best
Our most advanced a9 gen3 ai processor analyzes millions of data sets based on deep-learning algorithms to detect genre and enhance picture quality. It also optimizes audio by genre, voice, effect, and frequency.
Alpha 9 Gen3 AI Processor chip shining with blue graphics on black background
05
Your favorites are in one place
Enjoy all your favorite content from netflix, the apple tv app, and lg channels. The latest movies, tv shows, documentaries, live sports and more are now accessible through voice commands without needing to use the remote.
Apple TV+ logo followed by four vertical title cards for Servant, Mythic Quest, Little America and The Morning Show, NETFLIX logo followed by four vertical title cards for Stanger Things, 6 Underground, The Crown, You and La Casa De Papel
*Supported content(Apple TV+, Netflix) and services may vary depending on the country.
*Voice Command/Hands-free control function availability may vary across products and platforms.
06
The ideal cinema is at your command
You can easily access connected smart devices and control home appliances remotely on one big screen through the intuitive home dashboard. In addition to general voice commands, you can also create customized commands.
A woman is setting an optimized set for cinema via Home Dashboard on TV in the living room with an ocean-front terrace
*Available functions may vary depending on the country and products.
*Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
*Hands-free control is supported on LG OLED RX, ZX, WX, GX models.
*The feature name on the settings may vary among TV OS versions.
07
SELF-LIT PiXELS let you watch in comfort
LG OLED TVs surpass industry standards for blue light, flicker, and high-quality imaging. So now you can watch your favorite content with less blue light and easy viewing.
The mark of TÜV Rheinland / The mark of UL UL Verification, Boy lying on his stomach on the rug watching animation on a Blue Light-less TV
*Flicker-free feature optimized with default setting. Users who activate OLED Motion or OLED Motion Pro may experience flickering.
SELF-LIT PiXELS make cinema more expressive
The mark of DOLBY VISION IQ The mark of DOLBY ATMOS The mark of FILMMAKER MODE The mark of eARC The mark of apple TV The mark of NETFLIX The mark of LG ThinQ The mark of TÜV Rheinland The mark of UL Verification