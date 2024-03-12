We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Longing for the beauty of a star-filled night sky?
If you watch on a typical LED TV, the black isn't dark enough and the stars aren't clear enough. This is because LED TVs can only turn off certain lighting zones, resulting in a 'halo' effect.
By contrast, LG OLED TVs have self-lit pixels that can illuminate one by one.
This creates a completely black sky, and sharper, clearer stars. This is what self-lit pixels can present. When you see it firsthand, you'll realise there are LG OLED TVs, and there is everything else.
Side by side simulation of LED/LCD and LG OLED showing a star-filled night sky to compare perfect black reproducibility
*Screen images simulated.
The secret behind picture quality is display technology.
Backlit LCD/LED TVs pass light through a filter to show colors on the actual display — that interference causes distortion.
LG OLED TVs have self-lit pixels that illuminate one by one
to ensure richness of color and contrast without interference.
Top and bottom comparison of backlit LED/LCD TV versus self-lit OLED TV that shows how the each display layers composed
Experience TV like never before
Honored with major awards
"8 consecutive years of CES innovation awards"
iF Design Award
LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R
UX Design / User Interfaces(UI)
iF Design Award
LG OLED TV 65WX
Discover how SELF-LIT PiXELS redefine it all
Cinema
Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos
FILMMAKER MODETM / eARC / Eye Comfort
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Apple TV / Netflix
Gaming
G-SYNC Compatible / HGiG
1ms Response Time
Low Input Lag / VRR / ALLM
Game Mode / Eye Comfort
Sport
Big Screen / Perfect Viewing Angle
Sports Mode / Sports Alert / Face Ennhancing
Text Sharpness / Clear Voice
