Longing for the beauty of a star-filled night sky?



If you watch on a typical LED TV, the black isn't dark enough and the stars aren't clear enough. This is because LED TVs can only turn off certain lighting zones, resulting in a 'halo' effect.



By contrast, LG OLED TVs have self-lit pixels that can illuminate one by one.

This creates a completely black sky, and sharper, clearer stars. This is what self-lit pixels can present. When you see it firsthand, you'll realise there are LG OLED TVs, and there is everything else.