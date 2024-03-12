About Cookies on This Site

Rollable TV, situated in front of the pond of a luxurious house, showing step-stone bridge (scroll down the page)

SELF-LIT PiXELS
make life more artistic

01

SELF-LIT PiXELS bring the best out of your space

Self-lit pixels unlock a new world of design flexibility at its most aesthetic. Since they don't require backlits, LG OLED TVs are afforded unprecedented freedom of design that allows them to be paper-thin or even Rollable.

Learn more about SELF-LIT OLED

Three parallel title cards showing rollable, gallery, and wallpaper design TVs, showing aesthetic value in space

The gallery design

The new LG Gallery Design TV eliminates all unnecessary elements and embraces only the essential to create a singular piece of perfection that blends with your wall. It looks like a piece of art from every angle and imbues your space with class.

Side view of a wall-mounted Gallery Design TV showing artwork in the living room, A close-up side view of a wall-mounted Gallery Design TV showing artwork, Full side view of a Gallery Design TV that blends into the wall, showing artwork

*The cable may be visible depending on the installation environment.
*Depending on the installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.
*LG OLED GX comes with complimentary slim bracket. Customers will need to purchase standard wall mount and table stand additionally.

"The GX model is an impressive all-in-one set."

LG gallery series (GX) OLED, January 2020

"The most elegant wall-mountable designs we've ever seen"

LG gallery (GX) OLED TV, January 2020

The mark of IF Design Award 2020, Reddot Design Award 2020

The wallpaper design

Be swept away by the impressive 3.85mm display and immersive audio. All distracting elements have been removed for a more involved experience, and the paper-thin design becomes one with your wall for an extra touch of style.

Left side view of the wall paper design TV hanging on the wall, Right side view of the wall paper design TV with speakers hanging on the wall

*Measurement based on the 65" Wallpaper TV.
*Included TV-to-AV Box cable is required for operation.
*The power cable and TV-to-AV Box cable may be visible during installation.

02

A view you'll appreciate all day

Enjoy optimal viewing conditions, whether it’s a sunny day or dimly lit evening. AI Brightness Control detects ambient light then automatically balances the screen's brightness and color tone in a natural way.

Alpha 9 Gen3 AI Processor chip shining with blue graphics on white background, Side-by-side comparison of two women watching the same scene on TV in mirrored rooms with different brightness conditions

*Supported function availability may vary by products or countries.

03

Elevated home comforts

Share and play music, videos, photos and more on the big screen. AirPlay 2 lets you share your content from your Apple devices straight to LG OLED TVs. Apple HomeKit devices can also be controlled with LG OLED TV, and Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant are always easily accessible.

The logo of ThinQ AI

A woman on the couch watching Apple TV+ content using the Apple Homekit on her cell phone (move the slide)

Woman sitting on a chair in the living room with the Home Dashboard on the TV screen

“Hi, LG. Good morning.”

*Supported function availability may vary by products or countries.
*Some features require 3rd party subscription or account.
*The feature name on the settings may vary among TV OS versions.

SELF-LIT PiXELS make life more artistic

The mark of LG ThinQ, The mark of Google Assitant, The mark of Apple AirPlay, The mark of Apple Homekit, The mark of alexa built-in, The mark of AI Brightness, The mark of GALLERY MODE

Home LG OLED LINEUP 2020