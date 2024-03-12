About Cookies on This Site

In front of a large LG OLED TV, a man is sitting on a racing seat and playing a racing game (scroll down the page)

SELF-LIT PiXELS make gaming more responsive

01

SELF-LIT PiXELS promise blazing-fast gameplay

LG OLED TVs have individual self-lit pixels that ensure better image quality and faster response times. This means there is less image blur when using connected game consoles and devices. Get ready for the incredibly seamless and immersive gaming experience of LG OLED TVs.

The mark of NVIDIA G-SYNC, The mark of 1ms Response Time, The mark of Low Input lag, The mark of Variable Refresh Rate, The mark of Auto Low Latency Mode, Man in a dark room sitting on a racing game seat in front of a large TV and immersing himself into a racing game

A top gaming influencer lost his heart!

Linus Tech Tips, the gaming influencer, giving a presentation about LG OLED's low input lag in front of a LG OLED TV

Worldwide top 10 youtuber

Linus tech tips

"Absolutely fantastic! My end-game tv with g-sync compatibility"

The world's first G-SYNC compatible TV1

The world's first G-SYNC compatible TV

LG OLED TVs employ the precision and control of individual
self-lit pixels to take full advantage of the G-SYNC compatibility.

The new partnership between LG and NVIDIA ensures games are
played with fast response times and have the ability to match fast
refresh rates to in-game frame rate variations, even at high-resolution.

The mark of NVIDIA G-SYNC, Side-by-side comparison of LCD/LED versus OLED, showing the identical game scene to show the difference of screen tearing

*Screen images simulated.
*NVIDIA G-SYNC is compatible with RTX 20 and GTX 16 graphics cards. Older GPUs will not support G-SYNC compatibility.

The VP/GM-GeForce and GSYNC OEM, NVIDIA

Kaustubh sanghani

“G-SYNC brings silky smooth gaming
and super responsive gaming. LG OLED
got the best image quality out there.”

The mark of 1ms Response Time / The mark of Low Input lag

SELF-LIT PiXELS respond at the speed of thought

Unlike backlit led tvs, lg oled tvs have individual self-lit pixels that rapidly change their state. The α9 processor powers fast response time* and low input lag. In game mode display latency, motion blur, and ghosting are reduced to barely discernible levels.

The mark of 1ms Response Time / The mark of Low Input lag

*Response time is how quickly it can change its pixels from gray-to-gray.

The screen showing smooth gameplay of a high-resolution racing game with two hands holding a game controller in front of it

Smooth gameplay at the highest resolution

Video game frame rates can often change throughout the game.

If a tv can't match these changes, you get image tearing.

That’s why lg oled tvs support vrr* and allm* along with hdmi 2.1

— Delivering fast motion transitions and seamless gameplay

Up to 120fps, and at the highest resolution.

*Test Specifications: 2.1d (with HDCP, FRL 12G(8K60), CEC, ARC, eARC, 6G, HBR, 4K)

02

SELF-LIT PiXELS give gaming worlds new depth

Self-lit pixels create Perfect Black allowing LG OLED TVs to take full advantage of
HDR gaming — from the darkest to the brightest image. The power of each pixel reveals all the hidden details, hints, and full-on action.

Learn More About Self-Lit Oled
Slider comparison of the G-SYNC compatibility in between LCD/LED versus OLED (move the slide bar)
Slider comparison of the G-SYNC compatibility in between LCD/LED versus OLED (move the slide bar)

*Screen images simulated.

The mark of HGiG

HDR gaming as the creators intended

Combined with HGiG profile, the perfect black presented by self-lit pixels provides the best match for HDR gaming. The HDR Gaming Interest Group is comprised of key players from the gaming industry that developed standards to ensure a better HDR gaming experience, just as the creator intended.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

03

The new 48-inch LG OLED TV for your private hideout

The new 48-inch OLED is the smallest yet most powerful TV we’ve ever made.
Bringing OLED picture quality to a smaller TV produces even sharper pictures.
It also supports the game-changing solutions included in other LG OLED TVs.

A man playing at gaming station set up with a 48-inch LG OLED TV CX, desk, and chair

Best of CES 2020

"It could be the
dream screen for gamers."

Discover More

Best TVs of CES 2020

“…. the CX is typically sharp, colourful and punchy.”
LG OLED48CX 4K OLED TV, What Hi-Fi?, January 2020

Discover More

Best TVs of CES 2020

"The best gaming display
on the market"

Discover More

04

SELF-LIT PiXELS let you play in comfort

LG OLED TVs surpass industry standards for blue light, flicker, and high-quality imaging. So now you can play your favorite games with less blue light and easy viewing.

Boy lying on his stomach on the rug watching animation on a Blue Light-less TV, The mark of TÜV Rheinland / The mark of UL Verification

*Flicker-free feature optimized with default setting. Users who activate OLED Motion or OLED Motion Pro may experience flickering.

05

AI-powered sound taken further

Feel all the action thanks to perfectly balanced sound effects delivered by the a9 Gen3 AI Processor. AI Acoustic Tuning uses spatial recognition to understand your space, grasp your location, and deliver every nuance of sound.

Back shot of a woman playing a war game in front of a large screen TV

06

No pauses in gaming marathons

Preparation for a gaming session is everything.
There will be times when you can’t pause the game or use the TV remote.
For those moments use the built-in intelligent LG ThinQ and hands-free voice control to give you the gaming edge.

Learn More About Lg Thinq Ai

Two guys on the couch holding wireless game controllers, immersed in a game

*Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
*Hands-free control is supported on LG OLED ZX, WX, GX models.

SELF-LIT PiXELS make gaming more responsive

The mark of DOLBY VISION IQ The mark of DOLBY ATMOS The mark of FILMMAKER MODE The mark of eARC The mark of apple TV The mark of NETFLIX The mark of LG ThinQ The mark of TÜV Rheinland The mark of UL Verification

