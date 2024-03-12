About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
WashTower icon
WashTower
InstaView icon
InstaView
OLED T icon
OLED T
A family enjoys an LG Oled T with a jellyfish floating on it, while the cityscape shines through the transparent screen.
A new vision of the good life.

The LG SIGNATURE OLED T is the world’s first transparent 4k OLED TV. It’s so amazing you won’t believe your eyes.

Watch the film
A young girl watching LG OLED T with a look of amazement.

Everyone loves watching a gorgeous OLED TV but that cumbersome black rectangle loses its luster when turned off.

That’s when we had one of our most optimistic thoughts yet... what if we could remove this limitation by creating an OLED TV that always looks beautiful?

Our goal was clear: Create the world’s first 4K transparent OLED TV.

It was an audacious challenge but we have a long history of creatingindustry-leading OLED innovations—like the LG SIGNATURE OLED R with a screen that rolls away and the LG OLED evo M with the first and only 4K 144Hz wireless video & audio transfer.

*Hong Kong market do not sell the home model for LG SIGNATURE OLED T in currently and only available the business model.

Clear innovation.
The LG SIGNATURE OLED T is the world’s first transparent 4k OLED TV.
It’s a feat of engineering magic from LG that must be seen to believed.
Images of birds, flowers and trees float across the LG OLED T's transparent screen, merging the screen with nature outside.
It’s not magic.
But it’s pretty close.
So now, after years of research and development, we’re proud to announce the LG SIGNATURE OLED T.
An LG OLED T illuminates the snowy landscape, dividing the living room like a partition without spoiling the ocean view outside.
A minimal living room with an LG OLED T showcasing Gustav Klimt's artwork, creating an artistic ambiance.

*Featured LG product in film: LG SIGNATURE OLED T
*This product is not yet available in the market.
*Images simulated for illustrative purposes.

Practically invisible when turned off, the LG SIGNATURE OLED T lives in complete harmony with the rest of the home as its transparent screen seamlessly blends into its environment while still delivering brilliant OLED video quality at the push of a button. And thanks to LG’s Zero Connect Box wireless technology, those ugly wires have also disappeared from view.

Now users have greater freedom to curate their living spaces by allowing them to place their televisions in the middle of the room as a divider, in front of a window without obstructing the view, or anywhere else that fits their aesthetic vision.
It’s a feat of LG engineering magic that will change the way you look at your home.

Because we don’t make life good, you do. We just make the products that get you there.
We don’t make life good, you do.
We just make the products that get you there.
Watch the film

Learn more on our stories.

People enjoying camping with smiles, embracing the power of optimism.

Optimism your feed

Bring a smile back to your social media.

Learn More
Step onto the football pitch with OLED power

A man skateboarding with a happy expression, demonstrating the power of optimism.

Optimism is a hard thing to choose.
But Once you do, you’ll see why

Learn More