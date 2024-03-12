About Cookies on This Site

LG UltraWide Monitor Ergo, LG UltraFine™ Display Ergo, and LG UltraGear™ Ergo

27QN880-B_image

27QN880-B

27'' QHD Ergo IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™

34WN780-B_image

34WN780-B

34'' Class 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD Ergo IPS HDR Monitor

A line indicating starting a new feature about Influencers’ stories

Influencers’ Stories

Listen to the trustworthy influencers’ reviews for LG monitor Ergo.

Wondering what ‘Ergo’ is

Unbox Therapy, Linus Tech Tips, Cinecom.net, TechSource, Karl Conrad, and Dailytekk meet LG UltraFine™ Display Ergo.

  • Unbox Therapy reviewing of the Display Ergo

    Unbox Therapy “This is the look people want.”

  • Linus Tech Tips reviewing of the Display Ergo

    Linus Tech Tips “Whatever is ergonomics for you.”

  • Cinecom.net reviewing of the LG UltraFine™ Display Ergo

    Cinecom.net “Everything is possible”

  • TechSource reviewing of the Display Ergo

    TechSource “Just slide the monitor around.”

  • Karl Conrad reviewing of the Display Ergo

    Karl Conrad “Completely manipulate monitor.”

  • Dailytekk reviewing of the LG UltraFine™ Display Ergo

    Dailytekk “Let's get Ergo.”

Ergo stand with Advanced Flexible Design

Ergonomic design with moving flexible stand easily frees up workspaces

A retractable, and extendable arm letting the monitor pulled closer or farther away up to 180mm

Extend / Retract 0~180mm

The monitor enabling to find convenient viewing angels with swivel monitor stand from -280 to +280 degrees

Swivel ± 280˚

The stand allowing for flexible height adjustment up to 130mm

The monitor enabling change from landscape to portrait views with a 90 degree pivot

Pivot 90˚

The monitor featuring a great tilt range of -25 to +25 degrees for comfortable viewing

Tilt ± 25˚

*The figures above are the available range of features.
*Pivot feature not available on model 34WN780.

LG Monitor Ergo, Compatible with Your Posture

LG monitor Ergo helps you to boost up productivity and heighten the performance with a comfortable and stable posture.

UltraWide Monitor Ergo For Developer

UltraWide Monitor Ergo For Developer

It allows developers to adjust the tilt angle to eye-level while reading lengthy coding programs.

QHD Monitor Ergo for Creator

QHD Monitor Ergo for Creator

It allows users to tailor workstation, helping to maintain a comfortable posture and reduce stress.

QHD Monitor Ergo For Office Worker

QHD Monitor Ergo For Office Worker

It allows users to adjust the screen to eye level and stabilize it to most comfortable position.

Easy Setup for Diverse Users

Experience a comfortable and flexible workstation setup to suit individual needs and the type of work performed.

 

Easy Setup for Diverse Users

USB Type-C™

It provides fast data transfer and the power to charge your laptop through a single, convenient cable.

One Click Mount

Anyone can easily install a stand with One Click Mount.

C-Clamp & Grommet

The C-Clamp & Grommet makes it easy to install without changing or adjusting your existing desk environment.

Simple Cable Management

Through simple cable management, you can tidy up the connected cables easily.

      For more details, click and see 'How to Ergo'

      UltraWide™ Monitor Ergo for Developer

      If you are using various external devices, C-Clamp & Grommet allows you to use your space more efficiently by placing microphones, lighting and editing equipment in your space. When editing and stream video, you can adjust the position and keep the monitor close or away depending on the angle you want.

      UltraWide Monitor Ergo for Developer

      QHD Monitor Ergo for Creator

      If you are using a multi-monitor set up, you can adjust positions and angle of Ergo stand monitor to the position of your existing monitors. You can enjoy stunning
      high-resolution picture quality from wide angle with the IPS display.

      QHD Monitor Ergo for Creator

      QHD Monitor Ergo for Office Worker

      Many office workers suffer from a lot of inconveniences in small space. Just install monitor by C-Clamp & Grommet and then you can use the space where your old monitor stand sat on. Also you’ll sit in a comfortable, correct posture for a long time and ultimately. This will increase not only spatial efficiency but also work efficiency and productivity.

      QHD Monitor Ergo for Office Worker

      Let's Get Your LG Monitor Ergo Now!

      27QN880-B_image

      27QN880-B

      27'' QHD Ergo IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™

      34WN780-B_image

      34WN780-B

      34'' Class 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD Ergo IPS HDR Monitor