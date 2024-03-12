We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Wondering what ‘Ergo’ is
Unbox Therapy, Linus Tech Tips, Cinecom.net, TechSource, Karl Conrad, and Dailytekk meet LG UltraFine™ Display Ergo.
Extend / Retract 0~180mm
Swivel ± 280˚
The stand allowing for flexible height adjustment up to 130mm
Pivot 90˚
Tilt ± 25˚
*The figures above are the available range of features.
*Pivot feature not available on model 34WN780.
LG Monitor Ergo, Compatible with Your Posture
LG monitor Ergo helps you to boost up productivity and heighten the performance with a comfortable and stable posture.
Easy Setup for Diverse Users
Experience a comfortable and flexible workstation setup to suit individual needs and the type of work performed.
Easy Setup for Diverse Users
One Click Mount
Anyone can easily install a stand with One Click Mount.
C-Clamp & Grommet
The C-Clamp & Grommet makes it easy to install without changing or adjusting your existing desk environment.
Simple Cable Management
Through simple cable management, you can tidy up the connected cables easily.
For more details, click and see 'How to Ergo'
UltraWide™ Monitor Ergo for Developer
If you are using various external devices, C-Clamp & Grommet allows you to use your space more efficiently by placing microphones, lighting and editing equipment in your space. When editing and stream video, you can adjust the position and keep the monitor close or away depending on the angle you want.
UltraWide Monitor Ergo for Developer
QHD Monitor Ergo for Creator
If you are using a multi-monitor set up, you can adjust positions and angle of Ergo stand monitor to the position of your existing monitors. You can enjoy stunning
high-resolution picture quality from wide angle with the IPS display.
QHD Monitor Ergo for Creator
QHD Monitor Ergo for Office Worker
Many office workers suffer from a lot of inconveniences in small space. Just install monitor by C-Clamp & Grommet and then you can use the space where your old monitor stand sat on. Also you’ll sit in a comfortable, correct posture for a long time and ultimately. This will increase not only spatial efficiency but also work efficiency and productivity.
QHD Monitor Ergo for Office Worker