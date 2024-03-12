We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34GP950G-B
27'' UltraGear™ 4K Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with 144Hz / 160Hz (Overclock) and HDMI 2.1
32GP850-B
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit, sed diam nonummy nibh euismod tincidunt ut laoreet dolore magna aliquam erat volutpat. Ut wisi enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exerci tatio
*World's First 1ms IPS gaming monitor is LG 27GL850 and World's First 4K IPS 1ms (GtG) gaming monitor is LG 27GN950.
*Please refer to product specification for verifying the detailed features.
Nano IPS 1ms (GtG)
Exceptional Speed and Picture Quality for Your Victory
The Nano IPS display achieves 1ms (GtG) TN-level speeds and ultra-fast refresh rates, while mesmerizing with a rich and vivid picture.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC)
Featuring VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC) Technology, UltraGear™ gaming monitor supports UHD 4K hi-resolution, 144Hz hi-speed refresh rate with 1ms (GtG) response time, HDR and G-SYNC® Compatible as well as covering 10bit color by a single DisplayPort connection, and reducing visual loss.
The main character with a fully loaded gun. Spread (Open) Button and Close Button.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)
*In order to display 4K 144Hz, a graphic card supporting DSC must be used. Please check the graphic card manufacturer's website for DSC support.
*The DSC technology only applies to some models.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Ultra Surreal Fluidity
Equipped with NVIDIA® G-SYNC™ and AMD FreeSync™ technology, LG UltraGear™ monitors provide smooth motion without tearing or stuttering, plus a simplified tone mapping for fast, smooth HDR imaging.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and Mode ‘ON’.
*Please refer to product specification for compatibility.
Immersive Gaming Ambiance
Create your own gaming atmosphere with adjusting the ambient light by Sphere Lighting 2.0, as well as enhancement of your gaming experience with eye-catching design.
rear top view image with Sphere lighting 2.0 and new emblem
*Sphere Lighting 2.0 and the engraved emblem only apply to some models.
See the Competitive Advantage of UltraGear™ at a Glance
*The video shown for illustration purpose only. Actual effects of features may vary due to contents and each mode.
*The features in the above videos only apply some models.
34GP950G-B
27'' UltraGear™ 4K Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with 144Hz / 160Hz (Overclock) and HDMI 2.1