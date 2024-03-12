About Cookies on This Site

New ultragear emblem logo is on top of image. The main character overpowers the enemy.

The main character overpowers the enemy.

World's First IPS 1ms (GtG)*

Be the Game Changer

Experience the joy of victory and astonishing immersion on the Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor.

34GP950G-B

27'' UltraGear™ 4K Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with 144Hz / 160Hz (Overclock) and HDMI 2.1

27GP950-B

27GP83B-B

27GP83B-B

27'' UltraGear™ QHD Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with 165Hz

32GP850-B

31.5'' UltraGear™ QHD Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with 165Hz / 180Hz (Overclock)

27GP850-B

27” UltraGear™ Full HD IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with 144Hz

27GP83B-B

31.5'' UltraGear™ QHD 1ms Gaming Monitor with 165Hz

32GP850-B

32GP850-B

27GP850-B

27GP850-B

*World's First 1ms IPS gaming monitor is LG 27GL850 and World's First 4K IPS 1ms (GtG) gaming monitor is LG 27GN950.
*Please refer to product specification for verifying the detailed features.

Unboxing for various gaming monitors

HKEPC：Review 34GN850B | Nano IPS 140Hz 1ms Curved Gaming Monitor

Review for various gaming monitors

Price.com：Tips when selecting Gaming Monitor

Nano IPS 1ms (GtG)

Exceptional Speed and Picture Quality for Your Victory

The Nano IPS display achieves 1ms (GtG) TN-level speeds and ultra-fast refresh rates, while mesmerizing with a rich and vivid picture.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The main character with a fully loaded gun. Expressing UHD 4K, 144Hz and 1ms (GtG).

UHD 4K + 144Hz + 1ms (GtG)

Don’t Renounce Anything for What You Want

Thanks to VESA® Display Stream Compression (DSC) technology, UltraGear™ can even provide visually lossless UHD 4K images in 10-bit color with a 144Hz refresh rate via just a single DisplayPort cable.

VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC)

Featuring VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC) Technology, UltraGear™ gaming monitor supports UHD 4K hi-resolution, 144Hz hi-speed refresh rate with 1ms (GtG) response time, HDR and G-SYNC® Compatible as well as covering 10bit color by a single DisplayPort connection, and reducing visual loss.

The main character with a fully loaded gun. Spread (Open) Button and Close Button.

*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)
*In order to display 4K 144Hz, a graphic card supporting DSC must be used. Please check the graphic card manufacturer's website for DSC support.
*The DSC technology only applies to some models.

The main character is shooting at the enemy. Express a smoother, clearer image with 240hz speed.

Ultra Speed Up to 240Hz

An ultra-fast speed (up to 240Hz) allows immediate action on the screen. Experience a smoother, clearer movement during the most action intense gaming.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Ultra Surreal Fluidity

Equipped with NVIDIA® G-SYNC™ and AMD FreeSync™ technology, LG UltraGear™ monitors provide smooth motion without tearing or stuttering, plus a simplified tone mapping for fast, smooth HDR imaging.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC™ logo

Advanced display technology synchronizes refresh rates to the GPU inside GeForce RTX and GTX-powered PCs.

 

AMD FreeSync Premium Logo

AMD FreeSync™ technology puts an end to choppy graphics-intense gaming, video playback and broken frames with fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and Mode ‘ON’.
*Please refer to product specification for compatibility.

Immersive Gaming Ambiance

Create your own gaming atmosphere with adjusting the ambient light by Sphere Lighting 2.0, as well as enhancement of your gaming experience with eye-catching design.

rear top view image with Sphere lighting 2.0 and new emblem

*Sphere Lighting 2.0 and the engraved emblem only apply to some models.

See the Competitive Advantage of UltraGear™ at a Glance

UltraGear™ – IPS 1ms (GtG)
UltraGear™ – Sphere Lighting 2.0
UltraGear™ – 160Hz Refresh Rate
UltraGear™ – IPS 1ms (GtG)
UltraGear™ – Sphere Lighting 2.0
UltraGear™ – 160Hz Refresh Rate

UltraGear™ – IPS 1ms (GtG)

UltraGear™ – Sphere Lighting 2.0

UltraGear™ – 160Hz Refresh Rate

*The video shown for illustration purpose only. Actual effects of features may vary due to contents and each mode.
*The features in the above videos only apply some models.

