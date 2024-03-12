We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
19M45D LCD Monitor
All Spec
BASIC
-
Panel Type
TN
-
Color Gamut
72%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.30*0.30
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1366*768
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
250 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
5M:1
-
Response Time(ms)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
170/160
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare, 3H
POWER INPUT/OUTPUT)
-
[Jack Location] - Signal Input
Back
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
POWER
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
Adaptor
-
Input
AC100~240V 50~60Hz
-
Power: Normal On (Typ.)
13W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
0.3W
-
DC Off(Max)
0.3W
FREQUENCY
-
H-Frequency (Analog)
30~61kHz
-
V-Frequency (Analog)
56∼75kHz
-
H-Frequency (Digital)
30~61kHz
-
V-Frequency (Digital)
56~75kHz
RESOLUTION
-
Analog (PC)
1366*768
-
Digital (PC)
1366*768
CONTROL KEY
-
[Key Location]
Front
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
6 keys
-
Key Type
Tact
-
LED Color (On mode)
White
-
LED Color (Power save mode)
White
LANGUANGE
-
Country
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi
-
Number of Language
17
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Picture Mode
Yes
-
Original Ratio
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Dual Smart Solution (Dual web, Dual Display, Smart Resolution )
Yes
-
SUPER Energy Saving
Yes
MECHANIC
-
Front Color
Black Hair Line
-
Back Cover Color
Black Texture
-
Stand Color
Black high glossy+texture
-
Base Color
Black high glossy+texture
-
Others
Black Texture
-
Base Detchable
Detachable
-
Tilt
-3º (front) ~ 20º(rear)
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
441*178*379
-
Set (without Stand)
441*60*278
-
Wall Mount
VESA Compatible (75mmx75mm)
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
2.1
-
Set (without Stand)
1.8
STANDARD
-
TCO 6.0
Yes
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
Windows 8
Win8
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
