LG 23 inch Premium IPS Monitor ET63 Series

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG 23 inch Premium IPS Monitor ET63 Series

23ET63

LG 23 inch Premium IPS Monitor ET63 Series

BASIC

  • Screen Size

    23

  • Panel Type

    AH-IPS, LED

  • Color Gamut

    72%

  • Color Depth (Number of colors)

    16.7M

  • Pixel pitch (mm)

    0.2652 mm x 0.2652 mm

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920*1080

  • Brightness (cd/m²)

    230 cd/m2 (Typ)
    180 cd/m2 (Min)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1000:1

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    5M:1

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms (High)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178/178 (CR≥10)

  • Lamp Q'ty

    2 strings (32 LED)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare, 3H

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • [Jack Location] - Signal Input

    Side

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes (x1)

  • [Jack Location] - Audio Input

    Side

  • [Jack Location] - Audio Output

    Side

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)

    Wall Mount Adaptor

  • Input

    100-240V

  • Power: Normal On (Typ.)

    25W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    ≦0.3W

  • DC Off(Max)

    ≦0.3W

FREQUENCY

  • H-Frequency (Analog)

    30~83kHz

  • V-Frequency (Analog)

    56∼75kHz

  • H-Frequency (Digital)

    30~83kHz

  • V-Frequency (Digital)

    HDMI 56 ~ 61Hz

RESOLUTION

  • Analog (PC)

    1920*1080

  • Digital (PC)

    1920*1080

  • HDMI (Video)

    1920*1080

CONTROL KEY

  • [Key Location]

    Front (bottom)

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    6 keys

  • Key Type

    Front (Touch)

  • LED Color (On mode)

    Red

  • LED Color (Power save mode)

    Red (Blinking)

OSD

  • Number of Language

    18

  • Country (Language)

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian,Portuguese(brazil), Hindi, Taiwan

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • USB_Up

    Yes (Touch Screen Connection)

  • Picture Mode

    Yes

  • Super Energy Saving

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Other1

    Multi-Touch (10 touch)

MECHANIC

  • Front Color

    Black Glossy

  • Back Cover Color

    White Glossy

  • Stand Color

    Silver Spray

  • Tilt

    Yes / 15º (front) ~ 58º(rear)

DIMENSION(W*D*H)(CM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    55.5(W)5.3(D)*33.8(H)

  • Set (Without Stand)

    55.5(W)*5.3(D)*33.8(H)

  • Wall Mount

    Wall Mount VESA Compatible (75mmx75mm)

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    4.4

