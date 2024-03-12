We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 23 inch Premium IPS Monitor ET63 Series
All Spec
BASIC
-
Screen Size
23
-
Panel Type
AH-IPS, LED
-
Color Gamut
72%
-
Color Depth (Number of colors)
16.7M
-
Pixel pitch (mm)
0.2652 mm x 0.2652 mm
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920*1080
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
230 cd/m2 (Typ)
180 cd/m2 (Min)
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
5M:1
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms (High)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178 (CR≥10)
-
Lamp Q'ty
2 strings (32 LED)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare, 3H
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
[Jack Location] - Signal Input
Side
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes (x1)
-
[Jack Location] - Audio Input
Side
-
[Jack Location] - Audio Output
Side
-
Headphone Out
Yes
POWER
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
Wall Mount Adaptor
-
Input
100-240V
-
Power: Normal On (Typ.)
25W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
≦0.3W
-
DC Off(Max)
≦0.3W
FREQUENCY
-
H-Frequency (Analog)
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency (Analog)
56∼75kHz
-
H-Frequency (Digital)
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency (Digital)
HDMI 56 ~ 61Hz
RESOLUTION
-
Analog (PC)
1920*1080
-
Digital (PC)
1920*1080
-
HDMI (Video)
1920*1080
CONTROL KEY
-
[Key Location]
Front (bottom)
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
6 keys
-
Key Type
Front (Touch)
-
LED Color (On mode)
Red
-
LED Color (Power save mode)
Red (Blinking)
OSD
-
Number of Language
18
-
Country (Language)
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian,Portuguese(brazil), Hindi, Taiwan
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
USB_Up
Yes (Touch Screen Connection)
-
Picture Mode
Yes
-
Super Energy Saving
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Other1
Multi-Touch (10 touch)
MECHANIC
-
Front Color
Black Glossy
-
Back Cover Color
White Glossy
-
Stand Color
Silver Spray
-
Tilt
Yes / 15º (front) ~ 58º(rear)
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(CM)
-
Set (with Stand)
55.5(W)5.3(D)*33.8(H)
-
Set (Without Stand)
55.5(W)*5.3(D)*33.8(H)
-
Wall Mount
Wall Mount VESA Compatible (75mmx75mm)
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
4.4
