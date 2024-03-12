About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27" QHD Ergo IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

27" QHD Ergo IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™

27QN880-B

27" QHD Ergo IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™

LG QHD Monitor Ergo

Designed Around You

Boost your productivity with new innovations for ergonomics and workplace.

MNT-27QN880-01-3-LG-QHD-Ergo-D

27" QHD IPS Display

Stunning Image Quality

The 27” QHD IPS monitor reproduces detailed images with sRGB 99% (Typ.). And its HDR 10 delivers a more dramatic, dynamic immersive visual experience.

27" QHD IPS Display: Stunning Image Quality, 27-inch QHD IPS display, sRGB, HDR10

Ergo stand, Full Movement of Display, Perfectly Follow Your Eye Level
Full Movement of Display

Perfectly Follow Your Eye Level

Enhanced flexibility of the Ergo stand offers expanded ergonomic adjustment of extend, retract, swivel, pivot, height and tilt as well as providing perfect position of screen for more comfortable and sustainable user experience.

*The figures above are the available range of features.

Compatible with Every Posture

The Ergo is a welcome innovation for anyone who spends a significant amount of time at their desk. LG’s technologically and ergonomically advanced stand helps to promote good posture through its high degree of adjustability, enabling each user to create a perfectly customized workstation.
Put Everything Necessary for Your Job on the Desk
Clutter-Free Desk Setup

Fully Use Your Desk

The compact design takes up very little desk surface and also contributes to easier installation. Helping users achieve a clutter-free environment, 27QN880’s USB-C One Cable solution conveniently provides fast data transfer and power for laptop charging through a single cable.
Usage of Stable & Powerful Connection

USB Type-C™

Stable & Powerful Connection

Supporting Screen, Data and Power Delivery (Up to 60W).

Usage of C-Clamp & Grommet

Easy Cable Management

Usage of Easy Cable Management

C-Clamp & Grommet

Usage of One Click Mount

One Click Mount

*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.

Join us!1

Join us!

Join us! See details
Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

All Spec

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x  604.0 x 404.5

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    717 x 477 x 247

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    8.65

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.75

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    12.9

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

INFO

  • Product name

    PC Monitor

  • Year

    2020

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    2560 x 1440 at 75Hz

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    60W

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    38W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    140W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

  • Others (Accessory)

    DC Extension cable 1.2m Black w/ Holder, Grommet, LG Cover Sheet

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Size [cm]

    68.466

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2331 x 0.2331

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    280

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

SOUND

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

Our Picks for You 