27" IPS Monitor

27BK550Y-B

27" IPS Monitor

(2)
Full HD IPS Display

Full HD IPS Display

The IPS displays clear and accurate colors from all angles for advanced work, making the panel suitable for professionals. Also, IPS picture quality allows you to create outstanding output.

Ergonomics for Perfect Working Conditions

Ergonomics for
Perfect Working Conditions

The monitors provide comfortable viewing with versatile screen height/tilt/pivot/swivel adjustments. You can customize the display for a personal, comfortable workstation depending on various contents or office tools.
Advanced Tech Design

Advanced
Tech Design

The Advanced Design can be installed quickly and easily without the need for any tools. Also, the Wall Mount gives you the freedom to take it off the desk
and hang it on a wall.




Built-in Power for
Orderly Workspaces

A power module is attached to the monitor from
behind for built-in power, eliminating a mess of cables.
Ultimately, an office using a number of PCs could
be more pleasant by saving each desktop space.



Mini PC Connection Available

The LG BK55 allows you to attach an Intel NUC and wall mount mini PC that 100x100 mm compliant behind the monitor with a bracket. This is ideal for an office that
has already used the Mini PC.
*Bracket sold separately.

PVC-Free: No Noxious Materials

The PVC-Free guarantee adds protection against noxious materials.
The BK55 consists of PVC-Free, TUV certified materials (excluding cables).
Print

All Spec

BASIC

  • Size (Inch)

    27"

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (CIE1976)

    72%

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920 X 1080

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    250 cd/m2 (Typ)
    200 cd/m2 (Min)

  • Contrast Ratio(Original)

    1000:1(Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    5000000:1

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms (High)

  • Viewing Angle(CR≥10)

    178/178 (CR≥10)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare 3H

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • USB Down Stream

    2 (USB 2.0)

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes (1.4)

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Six Axis Control

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • On Screen Control

    Yes

  • Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Dual Control

    Yes

  • Off Timer

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • - H-Frequency

    30 ~ 83kHz

  • - V-Frequency

    56 ~ 75Hz

  • DVI-D

    Yes

  • - H-Frequency(DVI-D)

    30 ~ 83kHz

  • - V-Frequency(DVI-D)

    56 ~ 75Hz

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • - H-Frequency(HDMI)

    30 ~ 83kHz

  • - V-Frequency(HDMI)

    PC: 56 ~ 75Hz, AV: 50 ~ 61Hz

  • DisplayPort

    Yes

  • - H-Frequency(DisplayPort)

    30 ~ 83kHz

  • - V-Frequency(DisplayPort)

    56~75Hz

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

RESOLUTION - SIGNAL INPUT

  • HDMI

    1920 x 1080

  • DisplayPort

    1920 x 1080

  • DVI-D

    1920 x 1080

  • D-Sub

    1920 x 1080

SPEAKER

  • Type

    2ch stereo

  • Audio output

    1.2W x 2

DESIGN - COLOR

  • Frame

    Black (Texture)

  • Back Cover

    Black (Texture)

  • Stand

    Black (Texture)

  • Base

    Black (Texture)

DESIGN - STAND

  • Base Detachable

    Yes

  • Tilt (Angle)

    -5º ~ 35º

  • Height Adjustable Stand

    Max. 130mm

  • Swivel (L/R)

    ±180°

  • Pivot (Vertical)

    Yes (Bi-directional, 90º)

LANGUAGE

  • OSD Language

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi, Tranditional Chinese

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Type

    Tact

POWER

  • Type

    Built-in

  • Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Normal On(EPA Typ.)

    17.1W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    0.5W

STANDARD

  • TCO (Ver.)

    Yes (7.0)

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-GS

    Yes

  • TUV-Ergo

    Yes

  • CB

    Yes

  • FCC-B

    Yes

  • CE

    Yes

  • EPA

    Yes (7.0)

  • ISO 9241-307

    Yes

  • EPEAT

    Yes (Gold,US/DG)

  • Windows

    Win10

  • ROHS, REACH

    Yes

  • PVC-Free

    Yes

DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    622.2 x 240 x 401.6

  • Set (without Stand)

    622.2 x 58.4 x 371.5

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    7.2

  • Set (without Stand)

    5.1

ACCESSORY

  • Standard Accessory

    Power Cord, Manual, Driver

