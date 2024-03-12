About Cookies on This Site

BASIC

  • Screen Size (inch)

    27

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut

    sRGB 99%

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    10bit (8bit + A-FRC)

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.1554 x 0.1554

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    3840x2160

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    On/Off

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178/178

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare 3H

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • [Jack Location] - Signal Input

    Rear

  • HDMI

    Yes x2 (ver 2.0)

  • Display Port

    Yes x1 (ver 1.2)

  • Mini Display Port

    Yes x1 (ver 1.2)

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)

    40W Built-in PSU

  • Input

    100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power: Normal On (Typ.)

    39W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    0.5W

  • DC Off(Max)

    0.3W

FREQUENCY

  • V-Frequency (HDMI)

    30~135kHz

  • H-Frequency (HDMI)

    56~61Hz

  • V-Frequency (DisplayPort)

    30~135kHz

  • H-Frequency (DisplayPort)

    56~61Hz

  • FreeSync V-Frequency Range

    40~60Hz

RESOLUTION

  • HDMI (PC)

    3840x2160@60Hz (Ver 2.0)

  • DP (PC)

    3840x2160@60Hz

  • HDMI (Video)

    3840x2160@60Hz (Ver 2.0)

CONTROL KEY

  • [Key Location]

    Front

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    7 keys

  • Key Type

    Touch

  • LED Color (On mode)

    White

  • LED Color (Power save mode)

    White (Blinking)

OSD

  • Country (Language)

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean

  • Number of Language

    16

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • sRGB

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Super+ Resolution

    Yes

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • Black Equalizer

    Yes

  • DAS Mode

    Yes

  • FreeSync

    Yes (40-60Hz)

  • SIX Axis Control

    Yes

  • PBP

    Yes

  • Factory Calibration

    Yes

MECHANIC

  • Front Color

    Black Texture

  • Back Cover Color

    Black Texture

  • Stand Color

    Black Texture

  • Base Color

    Black Texture

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt

    Yes / -5º (front) ~ 35º(rear)

  • Swivel

    Yes (-45º ~+45º)

  • Height Adj. (mm)

    Yes (130mm range)

  • Pivot

    Yes

DIMENSION( W*D*H)(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    643.0*250.0*438.6

  • Set (without Stand)

    643.0*55.6*381.2

  • Wall Mount

    100mm*100mm

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    7.8

  • Set (without Stand)

    5.5

STANDARD

  • TCO 6.0

    Yes

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • CB

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • EPEAT Gold

    Yes

  • KC

    Yes

  • C-TICK

    Yes

  • TUV-GS

    Yes

  • EPA

    Yes

  • ErP

    Yes

  • ROHS, REACH

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • FreeSync

    Yes

  • Windows

    Yes (Win8)

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • mDP to DP

    Yes (1.2)

  • HDMI

    Yes (1.4)

  • S/W Install CD

    Yes (Screen Split, Dual Controller)

  • Guides on Using Product Functions

    Yes

  • Easy Setup Guide

    Yes

