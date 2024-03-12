We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Personal TV MA43D
All Spec
BASIC
-
Screen Size
21.5
-
Color Gamut
72%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.24795(mm) x 0.24795(mm)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920*1080
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
250
-
Contrast Ratio
600
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
5M:1
-
Response Time Typ. (on/off)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
170/160
-
Inverter
Without
-
Surface Treatment
Non-Glare
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
[Jack Location] - Signal Input
Rear/Side(USB,Audio IN)
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
Composite
Yes
-
Component
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes (HDMI 1EA)
-
Others
USB Media(Music/Picture/Dvix)
-
[Jack Location] - Audio Input
Rear/Side(PC Audio in)
-
RCA
Yes
-
PC Audio In
Yes
-
[Jack Location] - Tuner Input
Rear
-
PAL Multi
Yes
-
Others
DTMB
SPEAKER
-
Type
Internal
-
Audio output
5W*2CH
POWER
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
Adaptor
-
Input
100-240V
-
Power: Normal On (Typ.)
30W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
1W
-
DC Off(Max)
0.4W
FREQUENCY
-
H-Frequency (Analog)
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency (Analog)
56∼75kHz
-
H-Frequency (Digital)
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency (Digital)
56~75kHz
RESOLUTION
-
Analog (PC)
1920*1080
-
Digital (PC)
1920*1080
-
HDMI (Video)
480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Component (Video)
480i, 576i, 480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Video (Video)
NTSC, PAL, Secam
CONTROL KEY
-
[Key Location]
Front
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
8 keys
-
Key Type
Touch
-
LED Color (Power save mode)
Amber
-
LED Color (Standby)
Red
OSD
-
Number of Language
32
-
Country (Language)
37 Country
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
----- Picture -----
-----
-
Picture Mode
Vivid/Standard/Eco/Cinema/Game/Expert1/Expert2
-
ARC-PC
16:9, 4:3
-
ARC-Video
16:9 - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, RGB, HDMI Just Scan – DTV, Component, HDMI (720p↑) Original - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, HDMI Full Wide - DTV, ATV, AV1/2 4:3 - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, RGB, HDMI 14:9 - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, HDMI Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, HDMI Cinema Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, HDMI
-
PIP
Yes
-
----- Sound -----
-----
-
Dolby Surround
Virtual surround
-
AVL (Auto Volume)
Yes
-
----- General Function -----
-----
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
EPG
Yes
-
Plug & Play
DDC2B
-
----- Time/Clock -----
-----
-
Auto / Manual Clock
Yes
-
On/ Off Time
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
-
----- Hotel Mode -----
-----
-
Hotel Mode
Yes(USB)
-
USB
Yes (SVC/MP3/JPEG/Dvix)
MECHANIC
-
Front Color
Black Glossy
-
Back Cover Color
Black pattern texture
-
Stand Color
Black Glossy
-
Base Color
Black Glossy
-
Others
Black Glossy
-
Base Detchable
Detachable
DIMENSION( W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
508.6X140.1X362.8
-
Set (without Stand)
508.6X62.3X314.8
-
Wall Mount
VESA Compatible (100mmx100mm) Only with respect to screw mounting interface dimension and mounting screw specifications
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
3.2
-
Set (without Stand)
3
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.