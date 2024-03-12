LG Personal TV MA43D

About Cookies on This Site

BASIC

  • Screen Size

    21.5

  • Color Gamut

    72%

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.24795(mm) x 0.24795(mm)

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920*1080

  • Brightness (cd/m²)

    250

  • Contrast Ratio

    600

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    5M:1

  • Response Time Typ. (on/off)

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    170/160

  • Inverter

    Without

  • Surface Treatment

    Non-Glare

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • [Jack Location] - Signal Input

    Rear/Side(USB,Audio IN)

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • Composite

    Yes

  • Component

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes (HDMI 1EA)

  • Others

    USB Media(Music/Picture/Dvix)

  • [Jack Location] - Audio Input

    Rear/Side(PC Audio in)

  • RCA

    Yes

  • PC Audio In

    Yes

  • [Jack Location] - Tuner Input

    Rear

  • PAL Multi

    Yes

  • Others

    DTMB

SPEAKER

  • Type

    Internal

  • Audio output

    5W*2CH

POWER

  • Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)

    Adaptor

  • Input

    100-240V

  • Power: Normal On (Typ.)

    30W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    1W

  • DC Off(Max)

    0.4W

FREQUENCY

  • H-Frequency (Analog)

    30~83kHz

  • V-Frequency (Analog)

    56∼75kHz

  • H-Frequency (Digital)

    30~83kHz

  • V-Frequency (Digital)

    56~75kHz

RESOLUTION

  • Analog (PC)

    1920*1080

  • Digital (PC)

    1920*1080

  • HDMI (Video)

    480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p

  • Component (Video)

    480i, 576i, 480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p

  • Video (Video)

    NTSC, PAL, Secam

CONTROL KEY

  • [Key Location]

    Front

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    8 keys

  • Key Type

    Touch

  • LED Color (Power save mode)

    Amber

  • LED Color (Standby)

    Red

OSD

  • Number of Language

    32

  • Country (Language)

    37 Country

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • ----- Picture -----

    -----

  • Picture Mode

    Vivid/Standard/Eco/Cinema/Game/Expert1/Expert2

  • ARC-PC

    16:9, 4:3

  • ARC-Video

    16:9 - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, RGB, HDMI Just Scan – DTV, Component, HDMI (720p↑) Original - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, HDMI Full Wide - DTV, ATV, AV1/2 4:3 - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, RGB, HDMI 14:9 - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, HDMI Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, HDMI Cinema Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, HDMI

  • PIP

    Yes

  • ----- Sound -----

    -----

  • Dolby Surround

    Virtual surround

  • AVL (Auto Volume)

    Yes

  • ----- General Function -----

    -----

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • EPG

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    DDC2B

  • ----- Time/Clock -----

    -----

  • Auto / Manual Clock

    Yes

  • On/ Off Time

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    Yes

  • ----- Hotel Mode -----

    -----

  • Hotel Mode

    Yes(USB)

  • USB

    Yes (SVC/MP3/JPEG/Dvix)

MECHANIC

  • Front Color

    Black Glossy

  • Back Cover Color

    Black pattern texture

  • Stand Color

    Black Glossy

  • Base Color

    Black Glossy

  • Others

    Black Glossy

  • Base Detchable

    Detachable

DIMENSION( W*D*H)(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    508.6X140.1X362.8

  • Set (without Stand)

    508.6X62.3X314.8

  • Wall Mount

    VESA Compatible (100mmx100mm) Only with respect to screw mounting interface dimension and mounting screw specifications

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    3.2

  • Set (without Stand)

    3

