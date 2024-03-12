We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34UC99-W
All Spec
BASIC
-
Size (Inch)
34" Curved
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (CIE1931)
sRGB 99%
-
Color Depth(Number of Colors)
10bits (8bit+FRC), 1.07B
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Brightness(Typ.)
300(Typ), 240(min) cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio(Original)
1000:1 (Typ)
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
1,000,000:1
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms (High)
-
Viewing Angle(CR≥10)
178/178 (CR≥10)
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Picture Mode
Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Dark Room 1, Dark Room 2, Color Weakness, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom (Game)
-
Ratio
Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1 : 1
-
PBP
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
version 2.2
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
Quick Charge
Yes
-
Game Mode
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Automatic Standby
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Super + resolution
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
Screen split Software
Yes
-
My Display Preset Software
Yes
-
OnScreen Control Software
Yes
-
Dual EDID (H/W)
Yes
-
One Click Stand Set-up
Yes
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
2 (ver2.0)
-
H-Frequency(HDMI)
30 ~ 90KHz
-
V-Frequency(HDMI)
56 ~ 75Hz
-
DisplayPort
1 (ver1.2)
-
H-Frequency(DisplayPort)
30 ~ 90KHz
-
V-Frequency(DisplayPort)
55 ~ 75Hz
-
USB Type-C
Yes
-
H-Frequency
30 ~ 90KHz
-
V-Frequency
55 ~ 75Hz
-
USB Down-stream
2 (USB3.0) * included Quick Charge for port 1
-
Headphone Out
Yes
FREESYNC
-
HDMI / DP
55~75Hz (DP Only)
SPEAKER
-
Type
MaxxAudio
-
Audio output
7W × 2
DESIGN - STAND
-
Tilt (Angle)
-5°~20°
-
Height Adjustable Stand
Max. 110mm
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Normal On(EPA Typ.)
48W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
1.2W
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
CCC (for China)
Yes
-
BSMI (for Taiwan)
Yes
-
ErP
Yes
-
Windows
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
817.6 × 259.4 × 482.8 (Down)
817.6 × 259.4 × 592.8 (Up)
-
Set (without Stand)
817.6 × 88.7 × 360.8
WEIGHT(KG)
-
with Stand
8.4
-
without Stand
6.4
ACCESSORY
-
Standard Accessory
Power Cord, HDMI Cable, DisplayPort Cable, USB Type-C Cable, USB Type-A to C Gender, Cable holder
WALL MOUNT(OPTIONAL)
-
Model
LSW140B
-
VESA Standard
100 × 100
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.