39.7" Curved UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS Display

39.7" Curved UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS Display

40WP95C-W

39.7" Curved UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS Display

正面画像

LG UltraWide™ Monitor Curved

See More Create Better

For professional creators in various fields.

Display

39.7" 5K2K UltraWide™
Nano IPS Display

Color

HDR10
DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)

Connectivity

Thunderbolt™ 4
5K Daisy Chain

Comfort

Live Color Low Blue Light (TÜV Rheinland)
Ergonomic Design
39.7" 5K2K UltraWide™

Editing, Reviewing, and Monitoring at Once

The 5K2K UltraWide™ (5120 x 2160) resolution is great for your creative work as it can display various programs such as video editing, virtual instruments and effects at once.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Nano IPS™ Display supports a wide color spectrum with 98% of DCI-P3 color gamut and HDR10.
Curved Nano IPS™ Display

A New Level of Color Performance

With Nano IPS™ Display, it supports a wide color spectrum, 98% of DCI-P3 color gamut, and offers vibrant color reproduction with the support of HDR10.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)

Nano IPS™ Display

Nano IPS™ express high-fidelity colors at wide angle and support realistic visual immersion.

DCI-P3 98%

With 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum, is a great solution for highly accurate color.

Hardware Calibration Ready*

Hardware Calibration makes most of the LG display's wide color spectrum and consistency.

HDR10

HDR10 (high dynamic range) supports specific levels of color and brightness.

*Hardware Calibrator is not included in the package (sold separately).

Enhanced Connectivity

Thunderbolt™ 4 and Multi Ports

Thunderbolt™ 4 lets you enjoy up to an 5K2K display, data transferring to connected device charging (up to 96W) over a single cable with stability, scalability, and security. Also, This LG UltraWide monitor offers USB 3.0, HDMI, and DisplayPort compatible with various devices.

Data Transfer Up to 40 Gb/s

Power Delivery Up to 96W

Up to 5K2K Display

Thunderbolt™ 4 and Multi Ports offering easy control and connectivity.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Daisy Chain setup with Thunderbolt™ and DisplayPort helps productive workstation setup.
5K Daisy Chain

The Productive Workstation

Thunderbolt™ ports support Daisy Chain setup. So you can establish a productive workstation by connecting two monitors and a laptop.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

*It can be connected via the USB Type-C™ cables included with the package.

  • Reader Mode
  • Live Color Low Blue Light
Live Color Low Blue Light

Increase Viewing Comfort while Maintaining Color Quality

LG’s Live Color Low Blue Light with TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe® Display Certification helps to protect your eyes against blue light by combining RGB hardware and software adjustments while maintaining vivid color quality.

*TÜV Rheinland certification ID (Low Blue Light - Hardware Solution): 1111246137
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Auto Brightness with Ambient Light Sensor

The sensor reacts to light, making the screen brighter in bright areas and darker in the dark. It provides a comfortable working environment.
The sensor reacts to light, making the screen darker in the dark areas.
Day
The sensor reacts to light, making the screen brighter in bright areas.
Night

Comfortable Workspace

The One Click Stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and you can customize the monitor to your optimal position with height, tilt, and swivel adjustment.

One Click Stand

Height 110mm / Tilt -5~20˚

Swivel -15~15˚

*Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Immersive Game Experience

Immersive Game Experience

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

AMD FreeSync™

Gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

Black Stabilizer

Gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

Rich Bass Speaker

10W Stereo Speakers with Rich Bass completes your immersive experience.
Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    39.7

  • Resolution

    5120 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Curvature

    2500R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    72

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

All Spec

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    947.2 x 614.7 x 283.0(↑)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    947.2 x 419.2 x 114.8

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    1050 x 510 x 250

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    12.3

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    10.2

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    16.6

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Auto Brightness

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Others (Features)

    Low Blue Light

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    2021

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Thunderbolt

    YES(In 1ea / Out 1ea)

  • Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    5120 x 2160 @ 72Hz

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    96W

  • Daisy Chain

    YES(UHD/60Hz)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(via Thunderbolt)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

  • Type

    Built-in Power

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    80W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    88W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    57W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 1.2W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Thunderbolt

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    39.7

  • Size [cm]

    100.859

  • Resolution

    5120 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1815 x 0.1815

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    72

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Curvature

    2500R

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

SOUND

  • Speaker

    10W x 2

  • Rich Bass

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

