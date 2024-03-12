We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
39.7" Curved UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS Display
Editing, Reviewing, and Monitoring at Once
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)
Nano IPS™ Display
Hardware Calibration Ready*
*Hardware Calibrator is not included in the package (sold separately).
Thunderbolt™ 4 and Multi Ports
Thunderbolt™ 4 and Multi Ports offering easy control and connectivity.
*It can be connected via the USB Type-C™ cables included with the package.
-
Reader Mode
-
Live Color Low Blue Light
Increase Viewing Comfort while Maintaining Color Quality
*TÜV Rheinland certification ID (Low Blue Light - Hardware Solution): 1111246137
Auto Brightness with Ambient Light Sensor
Comfortable Workspace
One Click Stand
Height 110mm / Tilt -5~20˚
Swivel -15~15˚
Dynamic Action Sync
Black Stabilizer
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
39.7
-
Resolution
5120 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Curvature
2500R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
72
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
947.2 x 614.7 x 283.0(↑)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
947.2 x 419.2 x 114.8
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
1050 x 510 x 250
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
12.3
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
10.2
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
16.6
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Auto Brightness
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
PBP
2PBP
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Others (Features)
Low Blue Light
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
2021
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Thunderbolt
YES(In 1ea / Out 1ea)
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
5120 x 2160 @ 72Hz
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
96W
-
Daisy Chain
YES(UHD/60Hz)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(via Thunderbolt)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
-
Type
Built-in Power
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
80W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
88W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
57W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 1.2W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
-
Thunderbolt
YES
-
USB-C
YES
-
Display Port
YES
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
39.7
-
Size [cm]
100.859
-
Resolution
5120 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1815 x 0.1815
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
72
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Curvature
2500R
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
SOUND
-
Speaker
10W x 2
-
Rich Bass
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
Buy Directly
40WP95C-W
39.7" Curved UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS Display