About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Pra.L Intensive Multicare BLP1

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

  • Free gift: The history of Whoo First Moisture Anti-Aging Essence Special Set (Valued $1,208) and Lavida Calming Gel (Valued $290).
    Essence Set will be delivered separately. No additional registration required with purchasing at LG.com online shop, we will contact you within one month on delivery details.

LG Pra.L Intensive Multicare BLP1

BLP1

LG Pra.L Intensive Multicare BLP1

Angle view of LG Pra.L Intensive Multicare BLP1

Intensive Multicare product is placed in a virtual space.

Filling the skin firmly, Intensive Multicare

Red light and blue light are coming out of the two Intensive Multicare products, respectively.

5in1 elasticity concentrated solution

One Intensive Multicare product is partially enlarged through three magnifiers.

Three customized care modes

An angle of 110 degrees is shown with the hand holding the Intensive Multicare.

Convenient design

Five functions are displayed as icons on both sides of the Intensive Multicare product.

Five core technologies that will change your skin

image

Volumizing RF therapy

The therapy uses Radio Frequency energy below 1MHz to deliver heat energy into the skin, aiding in skin volume and elasticity care.

This video shows heat energy coming out of the Intensive Multicare product and penetrating into the skin.

Microcurrent boosting

It aids in promoting the absorption of cosmetics from the surface to the inside of the skin by shaking the skin surface with a mild electrical stimulation of less than 1mA.

This video shows that mild electrical simulation comes out of Intensive Multicare product and penetrates from the surface to the inside of the skin.

Sono therapy

It aids in the absorption of the active ingredients in skincare products by gently tapping the skin with ultrasound vibrations that shake the skin surface.

This video shows ultrasound vibrations coming out of the Intensive Multicare product and tapping the skin.

Iontophoresis

It aids in promoting the absorption of water-soluble cosmetic active ingredients on the surface and inside the skin through electrode action.

This video shows the electrodeaction coming out of the Intensive Multicare product and moisture being absorbed into the surface and inside of the skin.

Cooling care

It helps in pore contraction, skin calming, and reducing temporary swelling by lowering the skin temperature to a certain low level.

This video shows cooling coming out of the Intensive Multicare product and lowering the temperature of the skin.

*The image is staged to help understand the product.

*This product is a beauty device and does not provide any medical functions.

One Intensive Multicare product is partially enlarged through three magnifiers.

Three custom care modes depending on skin condition

Elasticity reversing Intensive Care mode

This is an elasticity-focused mode that firmly fills the surface and inner elasticity of large areas such as the forehead, cheeks, and chin with Radio Frequency, Microcurrent, Sonophoresis, and Iontophoresis technology.

In this image, a woman is facing Intensive Multicare, and arrows appear on the forehead, eyes, cheeks, and nasolabial folds, indicating how many times the skin has improved. On the right side of the woman's face is a graph comparing the improvement effects of hand and Intensive Multicare.

*Intensive Care mode: Uses Radio Frequency, Microcurrent, Sonophoresis (ultrasound), Iontophoresis functions.

*Human application test results: Used with LAVIDA Vita35 serum / Improvement rate compared to hand use / 2021.4.26~7.21 / 21 adult women (including 6 with sensitive skin) used for 8 weeks / Global Medical Research Center Co., Ltd.

*There may be differences depending on individual skin characteristics or cosmetics used together.

*The image is staged to help consumers understand.

The Eye Care mode delicately manages the eye area

With its two heads, takes care of everything from elasticity to facial contours in one go, even for the thin skin around the eyes and the curved nasolabial fold area.

The upper part of Intensive Multicare is shown enlarged and on the right side is a graph of the difference between before and after using this device.

*Eye Care mode: Uses level 3 of Radio Frequency and Microcurrent functions.

*Human application test results: Used with LAVIDA Vita 35 Serum / Improvement rate before and after use / May 3, 2021 - July 30, 2021 / 23 adult women (including 6 with sensitive skin) used for 8 weeks / Global Medical Research Center Co., Ltd.

*There may be differences depending on individual skin characteristics and the cosmetics used together.

Cooling mode that eliminates pore concerns

The 5℃, 11℃, 17℃ low-temperature therapy reduces skin heat, taking care of pores and smoothing the skin texture. It also helps to soothe swollen skin in the morning or skin that has become heated.

Water droplets are formed in Intensive Multicare, and on the right side of it is a graph of the difference between before and after using this device.

*Cooling Care mode level 3 used.

*Human application test results: Used with LAVIDA Calming Care Gel / Improvement rate before and after use / May 3, 2021 - July 30, 2021 / 23 adult women (including 6 with sensitive skin) used for 8 weeks / Global Medical Research Center Co., Ltd.

*There may be differences depending on individual skin characteristics or the cosmetics used together.

It is in a virtual space with Intensive Multicare powered on.

Ergonomic design for comfortable skin care

Ergonomic design that minimizes arm fatigue

With a 110˚ head angle designed to minimize arm fatigue and excellent grip, comfortable skin care is possible.

An angle of 110 degrees is shown with the hand holding the Intensive Multicare.

*This image is for consumer understanding.

*Ergonomic Design: Joint research with Pohang University of Science and Technology's Ergonomic Design Technique Laboratory on October 14, 2020. The head angle that minimizes arm fatigue, the head size that reflects the maximum skin contact area, and the grip that is most comfortable for Korean hand size are reflected in the numerical results.

There is a logo of GOOD DESIGN KOREA.

Won the 2021 GOOD DESIGN Award

Selected as Excellent Industrial Design in Good Design Korea 2021.

There is a logo for DESIGN AWARD 2022.

Won the 2022 IF DESIGN Award

Won the Beauty Care Device category at the 2022 IF Design Award.

Daily safe care

A safe material that can be trusted, considering even sensitive skin

The product not only incorporates skin-safe materials, but also has passed skin contact allergy tests.

*The product uses SUS (Steel Use Stainless) materials, specifically SUS316L, which is rust-resistant and durable, meeting the standards of the ASTM (American Society for Testing and Materials). 

*The cytotoxicity test for SUS316L was conducted by the testing agency KTR on June 7, 2018. 

*The image is staged to help consumers understand.

Utilize various care modes according to your skin concerns and schedule

Try personalized skincare by selecting one of the three care modes according to your skin condition.

*Recommended usage routine Daily care: Intensive Care (6 min) one day, followed by Eye Care (3 min) and Cooling Care (3 min) the next day. Full care: Intensive Care (6 min), Eye Care (3 min), and Cooling Care (3 min) three times a week.

Device configuration

There is the main body of Intensive Multicare, charging cradle, and USB cable.

FAQ

Q.

What kind of cosmetics should I apply before using the product?

A.

Cleanse your face thoroughly and apply your usual cosmetics or those suitable for your skin type (such as vitamin serum) before using this product. Please note that the use of cosmetics containing denatured alcohol, sunblock, oil ingredients, etc. may reduce the effectiveness of the product.

Q.

What should I do if my skin feels dry?

A.

We recommend reducing the frequency of use and applying a moisturizing cream after using the product. Also, if you are taking medication, please check if it is a drug that dries the skin and consult with a specialist before use.

Q.

Can I use it on other parts of the body besides the face?

A.

This product is designed for the face, so we do not recommend using it on other parts of the body. Also, please avoid using it on the thyroid

area.

Q.

Can I use it after skin-related surgery or procedures?

A.

After plastic surgery or skin-related procedures and treatments, we recommend using it about 2 months later when the skin has recovered.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

FUNCTION

  • Purpose of use

    Elasticity Care Device

  • Main function

    Intensive Care (Elasticity focused management from inside to outside of the skin for forehead, cheek, and chin areas), Eye Care (Close management for narrow and curved eye/mouth areas), Cooling Care (Pore care, makeup preparation, skin calming after going out)

  • Mode Operation time

    Intensive Care: 3 times a week, 3 levels, 6 minutes, Heat on/off
    Eye Care: 3 times a week, 3 levels, 3 minutes
    Cooling Care: Once a day, 3 levels, 3 minutes

BATTERY

  • Charging time (hrs)

    3

  • Battery spec

    Li-ion, 3,000 mAh

  • Battery usage time

    4 times (based on using Intensive Care 3 times a week, Eye Care 3 times a week, and Cooling Care once a day)
    ※10 times based on using Intensive Care mode alone once a day

EFFICACY

  • Clinical test result

    Intensive Care: Compared to hand care, elasticity (cheek) improved 2.2 times, volume (cheek) improved 2.5 times
    Eye Care: Compared to before use, under-eye elasticity improved by 16.1%, wrinkle area elasticity improved by 24.6%, under-eye bags improved by 27.6%, dark circles improved by 7.5%

  • Clinical test condition

    Intensive Care: Used with LAVIDA Vita 35 Serum / Improvement rate compared to hand use / 2021.4.26~7.21 / 21 adult women (including 6 with sensitive skin) used for 8 weeks / Global Medical Research Center Co., Ltd.
    Eye Care: Human application test results: Used with LAVIDA Vita 35 Serum / Improvement rate before and after use / 2021.5.3~7.30 / 23 adult women (including 6 with sensitive skin) used for 8 weeks / Global Medical Research Center Co., Ltd.
    Cooling Care: Human application test results: Used with LAVIDA Calming Care Gel / Improvement rate before and after use / 2021.5.3~7.30 / 23 adult women (including 6 with sensitive skin) used for 8 weeks / Global Medical Research Center Co., Ltd.

  • Remark

    This device is a skin beauty device and does not qualify as a medical device.

GENERAL

  • Model name

    BLP1

  • Rated voltage

    5V, 2A

SAFETY FEATURE

  • Material

    Head: Durable, rust-resistant material that meets the ASTM (American Society for Testing and Materials) standard for medical use SUS316L, SGS allergy test completed for product appearance material.

  • Safety certification

    Passed International Standard IEC62471 / July 29, 2021 / Intertek-C&E Korea

  • Safety sensor

    Operates when both skin contact electrode and head are in contact: Intensive Care mode
    Operates upon skin contact: Eye Care mode.

  • Temperature detection sensor

    Based on Intensive Care mode: Heat is emitted through the ventilation holes, and the power automatically turns off when the head part heats up to 41°C or more.

SPEC

  • Color

    Platinum white

  • Cradle Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    115.8 x 148.5 x 113

  • Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    42.3 x 215 x 33.6

  • Net Weight (g)

    375

  • Product head size (mm)

    Φ52

Our Picks for You 

Buy Directly

Angle view of LG Pra.L Intensive Multicare BLP1

BLP1

LG Pra.L Intensive Multicare BLP1