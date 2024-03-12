We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Pra.L Intensive Multicare BLP1
Filling the skin firmly, Intensive Multicare
5in1 elasticity concentrated solution
Three customized care modes
Convenient design
image
Volumizing RF therapy
The therapy uses Radio Frequency energy below 1MHz to deliver heat energy into the skin, aiding in skin volume and elasticity care.
Microcurrent boosting
It aids in promoting the absorption of cosmetics from the surface to the inside of the skin by shaking the skin surface with a mild electrical stimulation of less than 1mA.
Sono therapy
It aids in the absorption of the active ingredients in skincare products by gently tapping the skin with ultrasound vibrations that shake the skin surface.
Iontophoresis
It aids in promoting the absorption of water-soluble cosmetic active ingredients on the surface and inside the skin through electrode action.
Cooling care
It helps in pore contraction, skin calming, and reducing temporary swelling by lowering the skin temperature to a certain low level.
*The image is staged to help understand the product.
*This product is a beauty device and does not provide any medical functions.
Elasticity reversing Intensive Care mode
This is an elasticity-focused mode that firmly fills the surface and inner elasticity of large areas such as the forehead, cheeks, and chin with Radio Frequency, Microcurrent, Sonophoresis, and Iontophoresis technology.
In this image, a woman is facing Intensive Multicare, and arrows appear on the forehead, eyes, cheeks, and nasolabial folds, indicating how many times the skin has improved. On the right side of the woman's face is a graph comparing the improvement effects of hand and Intensive Multicare.
*Intensive Care mode: Uses Radio Frequency, Microcurrent, Sonophoresis (ultrasound), Iontophoresis functions.
*Human application test results: Used with LAVIDA Vita35 serum / Improvement rate compared to hand use / 2021.4.26~7.21 / 21 adult women (including 6 with sensitive skin) used for 8 weeks / Global Medical Research Center Co., Ltd.
*There may be differences depending on individual skin characteristics or cosmetics used together.
*The image is staged to help consumers understand.
The Eye Care mode delicately manages the eye area
With its two heads, takes care of everything from elasticity to facial contours in one go, even for the thin skin around the eyes and the curved nasolabial fold area.
The upper part of Intensive Multicare is shown enlarged and on the right side is a graph of the difference between before and after using this device.
*Eye Care mode: Uses level 3 of Radio Frequency and Microcurrent functions.
*Human application test results: Used with LAVIDA Vita 35 Serum / Improvement rate before and after use / May 3, 2021 - July 30, 2021 / 23 adult women (including 6 with sensitive skin) used for 8 weeks / Global Medical Research Center Co., Ltd.
*There may be differences depending on individual skin characteristics and the cosmetics used together.
Cooling mode that eliminates pore concerns
The 5℃, 11℃, 17℃ low-temperature therapy reduces skin heat, taking care of pores and smoothing the skin texture. It also helps to soothe swollen skin in the morning or skin that has become heated.
Water droplets are formed in Intensive Multicare, and on the right side of it is a graph of the difference between before and after using this device.
*Cooling Care mode level 3 used.
*Human application test results: Used with LAVIDA Calming Care Gel / Improvement rate before and after use / May 3, 2021 - July 30, 2021 / 23 adult women (including 6 with sensitive skin) used for 8 weeks / Global Medical Research Center Co., Ltd.
*There may be differences depending on individual skin characteristics or the cosmetics used together.
Ergonomic design that minimizes arm fatigue
With a 110˚ head angle designed to minimize arm fatigue and excellent grip, comfortable skin care is possible.
An angle of 110 degrees is shown with the hand holding the Intensive Multicare.
*This image is for consumer understanding.
*Ergonomic Design: Joint research with Pohang University of Science and Technology's Ergonomic Design Technique Laboratory on October 14, 2020. The head angle that minimizes arm fatigue, the head size that reflects the maximum skin contact area, and the grip that is most comfortable for Korean hand size are reflected in the numerical results.
Won the 2021 GOOD DESIGN Award
Selected as Excellent Industrial Design in Good Design Korea 2021.
Won the 2022 IF DESIGN Award
Won the Beauty Care Device category at the 2022 IF Design Award.
Daily safe care
*The product uses SUS (Steel Use Stainless) materials, specifically SUS316L, which is rust-resistant and durable, meeting the standards of the ASTM (American Society for Testing and Materials).
*The cytotoxicity test for SUS316L was conducted by the testing agency KTR on June 7, 2018.
*The image is staged to help consumers understand.
*Recommended usage routine Daily care: Intensive Care (6 min) one day, followed by Eye Care (3 min) and Cooling Care (3 min) the next day. Full care: Intensive Care (6 min), Eye Care (3 min), and Cooling Care (3 min) three times a week.
Device configuration
There is the main body of Intensive Multicare, charging cradle, and USB cable.
FAQ
What kind of cosmetics should I apply before using the product?
Cleanse your face thoroughly and apply your usual cosmetics or those suitable for your skin type (such as vitamin serum) before using this product. Please note that the use of cosmetics containing denatured alcohol, sunblock, oil ingredients, etc. may reduce the effectiveness of the product.
What should I do if my skin feels dry?
We recommend reducing the frequency of use and applying a moisturizing cream after using the product. Also, if you are taking medication, please check if it is a drug that dries the skin and consult with a specialist before use.
Can I use it on other parts of the body besides the face?
This product is designed for the face, so we do not recommend using it on other parts of the body. Also, please avoid using it on the thyroid
area.
Can I use it after skin-related surgery or procedures?
After plastic surgery or skin-related procedures and treatments, we recommend using it about 2 months later when the skin has recovered.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
FUNCTION
Purpose of use
Elasticity Care Device
Main function
Intensive Care (Elasticity focused management from inside to outside of the skin for forehead, cheek, and chin areas), Eye Care (Close management for narrow and curved eye/mouth areas), Cooling Care (Pore care, makeup preparation, skin calming after going out)
Mode Operation time
Intensive Care: 3 times a week, 3 levels, 6 minutes, Heat on/off
Eye Care: 3 times a week, 3 levels, 3 minutes
Cooling Care: Once a day, 3 levels, 3 minutes
BATTERY
Charging time (hrs)
3
Battery spec
Li-ion, 3,000 mAh
-
Battery usage time
4 times (based on using Intensive Care 3 times a week, Eye Care 3 times a week, and Cooling Care once a day)
※10 times based on using Intensive Care mode alone once a day
EFFICACY
Clinical test result
Intensive Care: Compared to hand care, elasticity (cheek) improved 2.2 times, volume (cheek) improved 2.5 times
Eye Care: Compared to before use, under-eye elasticity improved by 16.1%, wrinkle area elasticity improved by 24.6%, under-eye bags improved by 27.6%, dark circles improved by 7.5%
Clinical test condition
Intensive Care: Used with LAVIDA Vita 35 Serum / Improvement rate compared to hand use / 2021.4.26~7.21 / 21 adult women (including 6 with sensitive skin) used for 8 weeks / Global Medical Research Center Co., Ltd.
Eye Care: Human application test results: Used with LAVIDA Vita 35 Serum / Improvement rate before and after use / 2021.5.3~7.30 / 23 adult women (including 6 with sensitive skin) used for 8 weeks / Global Medical Research Center Co., Ltd.
Cooling Care: Human application test results: Used with LAVIDA Calming Care Gel / Improvement rate before and after use / 2021.5.3~7.30 / 23 adult women (including 6 with sensitive skin) used for 8 weeks / Global Medical Research Center Co., Ltd.
Remark
This device is a skin beauty device and does not qualify as a medical device.
GENERAL
Model name
BLP1
-
Rated voltage
5V, 2A
-
Material
Head: Durable, rust-resistant material that meets the ASTM (American Society for Testing and Materials) standard for medical use SUS316L, SGS allergy test completed for product appearance material.
-
Passed International Standard IEC62471 / July 29, 2021 / Intertek-C&E Korea
-
Operates when both skin contact electrode and head are in contact: Intensive Care mode
Operates upon skin contact: Eye Care mode.
-
Based on Intensive Care mode: Heat is emitted through the ventilation holes, and the power automatically turns off when the head part heats up to 41°C or more.
SPEC
Color
Platinum white
-
115.8 x 148.5 x 113
-
42.3 x 215 x 33.6
-
375
-
Φ52
