We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Pra.L WashPop BCP2A
LG Pra.L WashPop BCP2A
WashPop, washes away even deep-seated waste
Deep cleansing function
Effective design
Safety
Ease of use
Ultrasound deep cleansing 355,000 times per second
Patented Ultrasound technology that has been tested tens of thousands of times can gently deep cleanse blackheads and impurities in pores.
*(19)Korean Intellectual Property Office / (12) Registered Patent Gazette / Registration No. 10-2284490 / Registration Date 21.7.27 / Announcement Date 21.8.2 / Patent for Frequency Characteristics, Output Characteristics and Control Technology for Removing Impurities from the Skin Surface of Ultrasound Oscillator Assembly Forming a Contact Surface with the Skin.
*Image is simulated to help consumers understand.
Skin improvement effect confirmed by clinical figures
image
Detergency
It shows the difference in cleaning power between using hands and using WashPop in a graph.
Skin improvement
It shows the difference in skin improvement between using hands and using WashPop in a graph.
*Immediate (temporary) human body application test results: Used with LAVIDA Foaming Cleanser / Improvement rate compared to hand washing / 2021.4.29~5.4 / 26 adult women (including 6 with sensitive skin) 1 time / P&K Skin Clinical R&D Center Co., Ltd.
*Differences may vary depending on individual skin characteristics and cosmetics used together.
Delicate waterdrop design
Fibonacci patterned silicone protrusions and water droplet design provide meticulous care for curved and narrow areas such as the bridge of the nose and chin.
*This video is produced to help understand the product.
IPX7 waterproof rating
With an IPX7 waterproof rating, you can use it safely in the shower and in the bath.
WashPop is with water droplets.
*Conducted by SGS / Tested from 21.5.18~5.21 / Proposed IPX protection level test to prove that the waterproof level is normal even if it is submerged in water within 30 minutes at a depth of 1 meter.
Safe material for sensitive skin
*Time of use: 1 time per day, use of level 3 / The period of use may vary depending on the individual's washing habits and capacity.
Charge once every two months
Keep the charger that needs to be connected by wire in the room, and only charge it when needed, about once every two months.
*Time of use: 1 time per day, use of level 3 / The period of use may vary depending on the individual's washing habits and capacity.
Easy to dry
Conveniently use in your cleansing space, then dry it in the drying cradle for easy drying.
It shows that WashPop is placed in a virtual space.
Users' first-hand satisfaction
It shows the satisfaction felt by users in a graph.
*As a result of the user survey, a total of 23 subjects (including 7 sensitive patients) (20~55 years old, female) Exam period: August 17, 2021 September 1, 2021 (2 weeks) I Testing Center: P&K Clinical R&D Center.
Device configuration
It shows the main unit, drying cradle, and charging cradle, which are components of WashPop.
FAQ
What cleansing products should I use?
We recommend using a cleansing foam that produces a rich lather suitable for your skin type. Please avoid scrubs/peelings containing grains, and cleansing oils/waters/creams as they do not foam and can irritate the skin.
What should I do if my skin feels dry?
We recommend reducing the frequency of use and applying a moisturizing cream after using the product. Also, if you are taking medication, please check if it is a drug that dries the skin and consult with a specialist before use.
Can I use it on other parts of the body besides the face?
This product is designed for the face, so we do not recommend using it on other parts of the body. Also, please avoid using it on the thyroid area.
Can I use it after skin-related surgery or procedures?
After plastic surgery or skin-related procedures and treatments, we recommend using it about 2 months later when the skin has recovered.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
FUNCTION
-
Purpose of use
Facial Cleanser
-
Main function
Deep cleansing (pore care and exfoliation), delicate care (blackhead care, water droplet design).
-
Mode Operation time
Daily ultrasound cleansing (1 time use per day) / 70 seconds
BATTERY
-
Charging time (hrs)
3
-
Battery spec
Li-ion, 700mA
-
Battery usage time
2.5 months of use (based on using once a day at level 3)
EFFICACY
-
Clinical test result
Compared to hand washing, 2 times pore reduction , 2.1 times more exfoliation, 1.7 times blackhead improvement, 1.9 times more makeup removal, 1.2 times more fine dust removal
GENERAL
-
Model name
BCP2A
-
Rated voltage
3.7V, 2A
SAFETY FEATURE
-
Material
Silicone brush: FDA certified silicone
Ultrasound head: Safe for skin contact, durable SUS316L that does not rust even when it comes into contact with water.
-
Waterproof rating
IPX7 (based on the international standard IEC 60529)
SPEC
-
Color
Coconut white
-
Cradle Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
66 X 42 X 46
-
Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
72 x 79 x 41
-
Net Weight (g)
154
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
BCP2A
LG Pra.L WashPop BCP2A
-
Free gift: The history of Whoo Facial Foam Cleanser 180ml (Valued $270)
Gift will be delivered separately. No additional registration required with purchasing at LG.com online shop, we will contact you within one month on delivery details.