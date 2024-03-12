About Cookies on This Site

LG Pra.L WashPop BCP2A

LG Pra.L WashPop BCP2A

BCP2A

LG Pra.L WashPop BCP2A

Angled view of LG Pra.L WashPop BCP2A

WashPop is with a stream of water.

WashPop, washes away even deep-seated waste

As WashPop passes on the sand, there is a sky on the clean floor.

Deep cleansing function

Three WashPops are shown side by side and front.

Effective design

The woman with the WashPop is smiling, and there are drops of water around.

Safety

A woman is holding a WashPop close to her face.

Ease of use

As WashPop passes on the sand, there is a sky on the clean floor.

Smoothly and cleanly, Ultrasound deep cleansing

Ultrasound deep cleansing 355,000 times per second

Patented Ultrasound technology that has been tested tens of thousands of times can gently deep cleanse blackheads and impurities in pores.

One Intensive Multicare product is partially enlarged through three magnifiers.

*(19)Korean Intellectual Property Office / (12) Registered Patent Gazette / Registration No. 10-2284490 / Registration Date 21.7.27 / Announcement Date 21.8.2 / Patent for Frequency Characteristics, Output Characteristics and Control Technology for Removing Impurities from the Skin Surface of Ultrasound Oscillator Assembly Forming a Contact Surface with the Skin.

*Image is simulated to help consumers understand.

Skin improvement effect confirmed by clinical figures

One Intensive Multicare product is partially enlarged through three magnifiers.

image

Detergency

It shows the difference in cleaning power between using hands and using WashPop in a graph.

Skin improvement

It shows the difference in skin improvement between using hands and using WashPop in a graph.

*Immediate (temporary) human body application test results: Used with LAVIDA Foaming Cleanser / Improvement rate compared to hand washing / 2021.4.29~5.4 / 26 adult women (including 6 with sensitive skin) 1 time / P&K Skin Clinical R&D Center Co., Ltd.

*Differences may vary depending on individual skin characteristics and cosmetics used together.

Three WashPops are shown side by side and front.

Fibonacci pattern meticulously care
even in narrow areas

Delicate waterdrop design

Fibonacci patterned silicone protrusions and water droplet design provide meticulous care for curved and narrow areas such as the bridge of the nose and chin.

One Intensive Multicare product is partially enlarged through three magnifiers.

*This video is produced to help understand the product.

The woman with the WashPop is smiling, and there are drops of water around.

Long-lasting without skin irritation

IPX7 waterproof rating

With an IPX7 waterproof rating, you can use it safely in the shower and in the bath.

WashPop is with water droplets.

*Conducted by SGS / Tested from 21.5.18~5.21 / Proposed IPX protection level test to prove that the waterproof level is normal even if it is submerged in water within 30 minutes at a depth of 1 meter.

Safe material for sensitive skin

A hand covered with foam holds WashPop, and on the left side of the image, there is an article explaining the function of WashPop.

*Time of use: 1 time per day, use of level 3 / The period of use may vary depending on the individual's washing habits and capacity.

A woman is holding a WashPop close to her face.

Cleanser for daily use, easy to use

Charge once every two months

Keep the charger that needs to be connected by wire in the room, and only charge it when needed, about once every two months.

One Intensive Multicare product is partially enlarged through three magnifiers.

*Time of use: 1 time per day, use of level 3 / The period of use may vary depending on the individual's washing habits and capacity.

Easy to dry

Conveniently use in your cleansing space, then dry it in the drying cradle for easy drying.

It shows that WashPop is placed in a virtual space.

Users' first-hand satisfaction

It shows the satisfaction felt by users in a graph.

*As a result of the user survey, a total of 23 subjects (including 7 sensitive patients) (20~55 years old, female) Exam period: August 17, 2021 September 1, 2021 (2 weeks) I Testing Center: P&K Clinical R&D Center.

Device configuration

It shows the main unit, drying cradle, and charging cradle, which are components of WashPop.

FAQ

Q.

What cleansing products should I use?

A.

We recommend using a cleansing foam that produces a rich lather suitable for your skin type. Please avoid scrubs/peelings containing grains, and cleansing oils/waters/creams as they do not foam and can irritate the skin.

Q.

What should I do if my skin feels dry?

A.

We recommend reducing the frequency of use and applying a moisturizing cream after using the product. Also, if you are taking medication, please check if it is a drug that dries the skin and consult with a specialist before use.

Q.

Can I use it on other parts of the body besides the face?

A.

This product is designed for the face, so we do not recommend using it on other parts of the body. Also, please avoid using it on the thyroid area.

Q.

Can I use it after skin-related surgery or procedures?

A.

After plastic surgery or skin-related procedures and treatments, we recommend using it about 2 months later when the skin has recovered.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

FUNCTION

  • Purpose of use

    Facial Cleanser

  • Main function

    Deep cleansing (pore care and exfoliation), delicate care (blackhead care, water droplet design).

  • Mode Operation time

    Daily ultrasound cleansing (1 time use per day) / 70 seconds

BATTERY

  • Charging time (hrs)

    3

  • Battery spec

    Li-ion, 700mA

  • Battery usage time

    2.5 months of use (based on using once a day at level 3)

EFFICACY

  • Clinical test result

    Compared to hand washing, 2 times pore reduction , 2.1 times more exfoliation, 1.7 times blackhead improvement, 1.9 times more makeup removal, 1.2 times more fine dust removal

GENERAL

  • Model name

    BCP2A

  • Rated voltage

    3.7V, 2A

SAFETY FEATURE

  • Material

    Silicone brush: FDA certified silicone
    Ultrasound head: Safe for skin contact, durable SUS316L that does not rust even when it comes into contact with water.

  • Waterproof rating

    IPX7 (based on the international standard IEC 60529)

SPEC

  • Color

    Coconut white

  • Cradle Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    66 X 42 X 46

  • Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    72 x 79 x 41

  • Net Weight (g)

    154

