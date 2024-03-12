⭐ LG Premium Care: Air Purifier Deep Cleaning Service

Thoroughly cleaning for your Air Purifier

Duration: 45 - 60 mins

Applicable LG PuriCare™ 360° Air Purifier models: AS55GDWU0, AS60GDWV0, AS95GDWV0, AS65GDST0, AS65GDWH0, AS10GDWH0

Filter models：ADQ75153457, ADQ75153404

Package A - HK$180 for additional Cleaning Service after purchasing 1 new filter

Package B - HK$40 for additional Cleaning Service after purchasing 2 new filter

Registration Process

1️⃣ Customers need to purchase selected filters on LG.com

2️⃣ Fill in the registration form ( Click here ), including Name, Contact number, Order Number, Air Purifier model number, etc

3️⃣ After filling the form, customer service representatives will contact customers for onsite cleaning appointment within 1 - 2 working days

4️⃣ Pay the service fee to the technicians directly on the service day (Payment Method: Cash, Credit Card, WeChat Pay, Alipay)