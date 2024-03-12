We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Premium Care
Air Purifier Deep Cleaning Service
16/01/2024 ~ 12/12/2024
⭐ LG Premium Care: Air Purifier Deep Cleaning Service
- Thoroughly cleaning for your Air Purifier
- Duration: 45 - 60 mins
- Applicable LG PuriCare™ 360° Air Purifier models: AS55GDWU0, AS60GDWV0, AS95GDWV0, AS65GDST0, AS65GDWH0, AS10GDWH0
- Filter models：ADQ75153457, ADQ75153404
Package A - HK$180 for additional Cleaning Service after purchasing 1 new filter
Package B - HK$40 for additional Cleaning Service after purchasing 2 new filter
Registration Process
1️⃣ Customers need to purchase selected filters on LG.com
2️⃣ Fill in the registration form (Click here), including Name, Contact number, Order Number, Air Purifier model number, etc
3️⃣ After filling the form, customer service representatives will contact customers for onsite cleaning appointment within 1 - 2 working days
4️⃣ Pay the service fee to the technicians directly on the service day (Payment Method: Cash, Credit Card, WeChat Pay, Alipay)
Terms and Conditions
- After submission of registration form, customer service representative will contact customer for onsite cleaning appointment within 1 - 2 working days.
- Cleaning service is valid only for Hong Kong Official goods; counterfeit product and grey goods (such as parallel imports) are invalid.
- Cleaning technician will collect the cleaning package fee when cleaning service is completed.
- Before cleaning service, cleaning technician will check whether the product unit can be operated normally. If there is defect found, customer has to make repair appointment again by LG Customer Service Hotline.
- Cleaning service includes: Air inlet & Outlet Dust Removal, fan cleaning, filter replacement (if applicable).
- This cleaning service is restricted within Hong Kong SAR only and except all retricted area.
- Transportation charges ($150) to outlying island shall be borne by customer.
- LGEHK shall not be responsible for personal injury, death, loss, damage or responsibility caused by the cleaning service (whether it is caused directly, indirectly or by other reasons), including but not limited to loss, damage or responsibility caused by loss in revenue, profit or reputation, any mistakes in opportunity calculation, any improper operation of computer, communication or devices, any insufficiency or defects in the service provided by third party, or any loss of notification due to postage errors, regardless of whether LGEHK has been notified of the possibility of such loss, damage or responsibility.
- LGEHK reserves the right to make revision, cancellation or supplement to the Terms and Conditions without further notice.
- In case of disputes related to the cleaning service, LGEHK shall have absolute and final discretion, which shall be fully agreed and followed by customer.
- LGEHK is committed to complying with the requirements of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (“the Ordinance”) and LGEHK Privacy Policy when handling personal data.
- The Terms and Conditions shall be governed by the law of Hong Kong. All disputes arising out of or in connection to the Terms and Conditions shall be resolved by Hong Kong Courts.
- Should there be any discrepancy or inconsistency between the English and Chinese versions of these Terms and Conditions, the English version shall prevail.