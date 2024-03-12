About Cookies on This Site

Home appliance special promotion

01/05/2023 ~ 31/05/2023

Dehumidifier limited time offer

Product details

29L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer MD17GQSE0

Special Price: $4,680
Original Price: $5,990

Online shop HKTVmall

30L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer MD18GQBE0

Special Price: $4,980
Original Price: $6,090

Online shop HKTVmall

29/30L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier Bundle Set (MD17GQSE0/MD18GQBE0)

Special Price: $4,880 (29L) / $5,180 (30L)
Original Price: $6,580 (29L) / 6,680 (30L)
Bundle with Safe Plus Filter Kit (valued at $590)

29L model 30L model

LG All-in-One Tower™ hot deals

Product details

LG All-in-One Tower™ A9T-Ultra

Special Price: $7,580
Original Price: $9,280

HKTVmall

Drying experts promotion

Styler
WF-DT90VW
FV9A90W2

Objet Collection | Styler (mist green / mist green)

Special Price: $13,500
Original Price: $16,980
Free HK$1,000 Supermarket coupon*, Hangers & Aroma kits

Online shop HKTVmall

9KG Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer

Special Price: $9,980
Original Price: $11,980

Online shop HKTVmall

LG vivace 9KG 1200rpm Combo Washer

Special Price: $6,290
Original Price: $7,390

Online shop HKTVmall

Objet Collection | Styler bundle set

Special Price: $16,900
Original Price: $22,970
Styler (S3GNF/S3BNF) bundled with Dehumidifier (MD17GQSE0)
Free HK$1,000 Supermarket coupon*, Hangers & Aroma kits

Online shop

9KG Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer bundle set

Special Price: $13,380
Original Price: $17,970
Dryer (WF-DT90VW) bundled with Dehumidifier (MD17GQSE0)

Online shop

LG vivace 9KG 1200rpm Combo Washer bundle set

Special Price: $9,690
Original Price: $13,380
Combo Washer (FV9A90W2) bundled with Dehumidifier (MD17GQSE0)

Online shop

AeroTower lmited time offer

Product details

LG AeroTower 2-in-1 air purifying fan (calming beige / nature green)

Special Price: $4,999
Original Price: $6,580
Free Moving Wheel (valued at $480)

Online shop HKTVmall

LG AeroTower 3-in-1 air purifying fan (nature clay brown / calming beige)

Special Price: $5,999
Original Price: $7,180
Free Moving Wheel (valued at $480)

Online shop HKTVmall

Terms and Conditions

 

For eVoucher Redemption
1) Eligible customer can register for redemption within 30 days of purchase
2) LG will confirm the receipt of registration by email and WhatsApp within 14 days
3) Eligible customer is required to verify the email address by clicking the link on the Registration Confirmation email within 14 days
4) Once redemption is confirmed, LG will send the eVoucher to eligible customer email within 30 days

For more details, please visit https://www.lg.com/hk_en/promotions/ha-promotion-jul-16

Terms and Conditions
1) LG Electronics HK Limited reserves the right of doing the below anytime, when necessary, regardless
of whether it has made notification or provided relevant reasons:
- Make revision, cancellations or supplements to the promotion or the Terms and Conditions;
- Exchange or replace the offer with items of similar value; and / or
- Cancel, terminate or suspend the promotion
2) Any cases of suspected or verified fraud and/or misuse related to the participation of the promotion and/or redemption of the promotional offer may cause immediate cancellation and/or suspension of the promotional offer entitlement of customers.
3) The effective promotion period will be based on the latest version.
4) The offers are only applicable at LG online shop in Hong Kong.
5) LG Electronics HK Ltd. reserves the right of final decision on the relevant details of the promotion, which is subject to change without prior notice.
6) The Terms and Conditions shall be governed by the Law of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region .
All disputes arising out of or in connection to the Terms and Conditions shall be resolved by Hong Kong Courts.
7) Should there be any discrepancy or inconsistency between the English and Chinese versions of these Terms and Conditions, the English version shall prevail.

Last Update: 16 Mar, 2023