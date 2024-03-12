About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

*Online Shop Exclusive*LG Monitors Special Offers in October

01/10/2022 ~ 20/10/2022

MNT_1600x487_En

27" UltraFine™ 5K Monitor
27MD5KL-B

⭐ Perfect Companion for Mac, Seamless macOS Integration
⭐ 5K IPS Display
⭐ Thunderbolt™ 3 Connection
⭐ Built-in Camera & Speaker

BUY AT ONLINE SHOP (FREE SHIPPING)

BUY AT ONLINE SHOP (FREE SHIPPING) PRODUCT DETAILS

27.6-inch 16:18 DualUp Monitor
28MQ780-B

⭐ SDQHD (2560 x 2880) Nano IPS Display
⭐ DCI-P3 98% (Typ.) with HDR10
⭐ USB Type-C™ (90W Power Delivery)
⭐ Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp

BUY AT ONLINE SHOP (FREE SHIPPING) PRODUCT DETAILS

27-inch QHD Libero Monitor
27BQ70QC-S

⭐ IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.)
⭐ HDR10
⭐ Detachable Full HD Webcam & Built-in Speakers
⭐ Reader Mode & Flicker Safe

BUY AT ONLINE SHOP (FREE SHIPPING)

BUY AT ONLINE SHOP (FREE SHIPPING) PRODUCT DETAILS

31.5'' UHD 4K Ergo IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™
32UN880-B

⭐ DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) with HDR10
⭐ Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp
⭐ Extend, Retract, Swivel, Pivot, Height, Tilt
⭐ USB Type-C™ (60W Power Delivery)

BUY AT ONLINE SHOP (FREE SHIPPING) PRODUCT DETAILS

34'' 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD Ergo IPS HDR Monitor
34WN780-B

⭐ sRGB 99% (Typ.) with HDR10
⭐ Extend/Retract, Swivel, Height, Tilt
⭐ AMD FreeSync™
⭐ OnSreen Control & MAXXAUDIO®

BUY AT ONLINE SHOP (FREE SHIPPING) PRODUCT DETAILS

27'' QHD Ergo IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™
27QN880-B

⭐ sRGB 99% (Typ.) with HDR10
⭐ Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp
⭐ Extend/Retract, Swivel, Pivot, Height, Tilt
⭐ USB Type-C™ (60W Power Delivery)

BUY AT ONLINE SHOP (FREE SHIPPING) PRODUCT DETAILS

32” UltraGear™ QHD Gaming Monitor
32GQ850-B

⭐ Nano IPS with ATW
⭐ QHD@240Hz from HDMI 2.1
⭐ 240Hz (O/C 260Hz) Refresh Rate
⭐ VESA DisplayHDR™ 600

BUY AT ONLINE SHOP (FREE SHIPPING) PRODUCT DETAILS

27'' UltraGear™ 4K Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor
27GP95R-B

⭐ Nano IPS 1ms (GtG)
⭐ 144Hz (O/C 160Hz) & NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
⭐ VESA DisplayHDR™ 600
⭐ Support HDMI 2.1

BUY AT ONLINE SHOP (FREE SHIPPING) PRODUCT DETAILS

27'' UltraGear™ QHD Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor
27GP83B-B

⭐ Nano IPS 1ms (GtG)
⭐ 165Hz Refresh Rate
⭐ HDR10 & Color Calibrated
⭐ NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

BUY AT ONLINE SHOP (FREE SHIPPING) PRODUCT DETAILS
RETURN TO PROMOTION