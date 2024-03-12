LG OLED Flex Discount Trial Program

Terms and Conditions

1. Participants agree that participation in this activity is subject to the following terms & conditions.

2. The registration period is only valid between 10 and 26 March 2023, and in a first come first served basis.

3. Selected participants will be contacted through email or WhatsApp on or before 31 March 2023. Details and terms of the program will be given by that time.

4. Participants will be able to purchase LG OLED Flex with a special price. Participants need to complete an online survey about product reviews, features and users satisfaction, and also upload product review on LG website, after 1-month usage of the products.

5. The offers of the Promotion shall not be transferred nor exchanged into cash, credit or other gifts

6. If LGEHK fails to contact the selected participants due to invalid email address or phone number provided by the registrants during registration, the registration will be cancelled at LGEHK’s sole discretion without prior notice.

7. LGEHK reserves the right of doing the below anytime, when necessary, regardless of whether it has made notification or provided relevant reasons:

- Make revisions, cancellations or supplements to the program or the Terms and Conditions;

- Cancel, terminate or suspend the program

8. LGEHK shall not be responsible for personal injury, death, loss, damage or responsibility caused by the program (whether it is caused directly, indirectly or by other reasons) including, but not limited to, loss, damage or responsibility caused by loss in revenue, profit or reputation, any mistakes in opportunity calculation, any improper operation of a computer, communication or devices, any insufficiency or defects in the service provided by third party, or any loss of notification due to postage errors, regardless of whether LGEHK has been notified of the possibility of such loss, damage or responsibility.

9. Any cases of suspected or verified fraud and/or misuse related to the participation of the program may cause immediate cancellation and/or suspension of the qualifications or special offer entitlement of clients.

10. In case of disputes, LGEHK shall have absolute and final discretion, which shall be fully agreed and followed by all participants.

11. The personal data provided by the clients shall be kept confidential.

12. The Terms and Conditions shall be governed by the Law of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. All disputes arising out of or in connection to the Terms and Conditions shall be resolved by Hong Kong Courts.

13. Should there be any discrepancy or inconsistency between the English and Chinese versions of these Terms and Conditions, the English version shall prevail.