[Online Exclusive] Summer Refrigerator Offer
02/07/2024 ~ 31/07/2024
Please add the XBOOM 360 XO2T Portable Bluetooth Speakers in “Add-on bundle” to the cart when purchasing on LG website.
|Refrigerator Model
|Extra Discount & Gift*
|647L InstaView Door-in-Door ™ Refrigerator
S651MC78A
|Extra 5% off
01 - 05 Jul : HK$1,000 The History of Whoo e-Vouchers + XBOOM 360 XO2T Portable Bluetooth Speakers (Charcoal Black) XO2TBK
06 - 31 Jul : HK$1,500 Supermarket e-Vouchers
|458L InstaView Door-in-Door ™ Refrigerator
F521MC78
|Extra 5% off
01 - 05 Jul : HK$1,000 The History of Whoo e-Vouchers + XBOOM 360 XO2T Portable Bluetooth Speakers (Charcoal Black) XO2TBK
06 - 31 Jul : HK$1,500 Supermarket e-Vouchers
|647L Side By Side Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor
S651S16A
|Extra 5% off
01 - 05 Jul : HK$500 The History of Whoo e-Vouchers
06 - 31 Jul : HK$1,000 Supermarket e-Voucher
|464L Slim French Door Fridge with Inverter Linear Compressor
F522S11
|Extra 5% off
01 - 05 Jul : HK$500 The History of Whoo e-Vouchers
06 - 31 Jul : HK$1,000 Supermarket e-Voucher
|341L Bottom Freezer 2 Doors Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor
M341S13
|Extra 10% off
|451L Bottom Freezer 2 Doors Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor
M461MC19
|Extra 10% off
|344L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator
M342BE17
|Extra 10% off
*XBOOM Bluetooth Speakers will be delivery together with the products. The History of Whoo or Supermarket e-Vouchers will need to apply for gift redemption.
For Gift Redemption:
1) Eligible customer can register for redemption within 30 days of purchase
2) LG will confirm the receipt of registration by email and WhatsApp within 14 days
3) Once redemption is confirmed, LG will send the Collection Notification to eligible customer by email and WhatsApp within 30 days
4) Eligible customer can collect gift according to the details listed in the Collection Notification
For more details of registration methods and details, please visit https://www.lg.com/hk_en/support/promotion-gift
*Please contact LG Redemption Customer Service Hotline at (852) 3580 2908 if you failed to receive any feedback after 30 days of redemption registration
Terms and Conditions:
1) Customers cannot register or redeem the gifts within the designated period, it is deemed as to renounce the claim of the promotion gift.
2) All valid supporting documents for gift redemption are for one transaction only.
3) The gift redemption registrant should be the purchaser of the LG products. Otherwise, the registration shall be disqualified.
4) Gift item is available while stock lasts.
5) The redeemed item cannot be transferred or exchanged for cash.
6) Should redeemed item be LG Electronics products, it will be under the existing warranty scheme of LG Electronics HK Ltd.
7) To the fullest extent permitted by law, LG Electronics HK Limited shall not be held liable where customers are not informed by a designated authorized retailer of this promotion, nor shall LG Electronics HK Limited be held accountable for any behavior or negligence of the designated retailers.
8) LG Electronics HK Limited reserves the right of doing the below anytime, when necessary, regardless
of whether it has made notification or provided relevant reasons:
- Make revision, cancellations or supplements to the promotion or the Terms and Conditions;
- Exchange or replace the offer with items of similar value; and / or
- Cancel, terminate or suspend the promotion
9) Any cases of suspected or verified fraud and/or misuse related to the participation of the promotion and/or redemption of the promotional offer may cause immediate cancellation and/or suspension of the promotional offer entitlement of customers.
10) The effective promotion period will be based on the latest version.
11) The offers are only applicable at specified retailers in Hong Kong.
12) LG Electronics HK Ltd. reserves the right of final decision on the relevant details of the promotion, which is subject to change without prior notice.
13) The Terms and Conditions shall be governed by the Law of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. All disputes arising out of or in connection to the Terms and Conditions shall be resolved by Hong Kong Courts.
14) Should there be any discrepancy or inconsistency between the English and Chinese versions of these Terms and Conditions, the English version shall prevail.
Redemption Customer Service Hotline：(852) 3580 2908
Last Update: 2 July, 2024