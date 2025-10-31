How to Participate

Step 1️⃣: Purchase LG WashTower™ (Model: FWT1310GB / WT1410NHB) from the LG official website or other retailers.

Step 2️⃣: Share your experience using the product in the review section of LG official website (Must upload a picture of the LG WashTower™ taken at home).

Step 3️⃣: Send a screenshot of your review in LG.com to the official LG Hong Kong via Facebook or Instagram DM by June 21st, 2026 .

Complete the above steps, and the review that best demonstrates how LG WashTower™ can improve your daily life will win the prizes !

🎁 Prizes

Grand Prize: 1 Set - Round-trip economy class air tickets for two people to Seoul, South Korea

2nd Prize: 1 Piece - LG PuriCare™ 28L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer (Model : MD16GQSA1)

3rd Prize: 1 Piece - LG CordZero™ A9 Air (Model : A9LSLIM)

>> Complete the above steps and your answer that best demonstrates how LG WashTower™ can improve your daily life and you may have a chance to win a prize! <<

📅 Event Period

The event will start from May 22nd to June 21st, 2026 at 11:59 PM (based on official server time).

🏆 Winners Announcement

July 6th, 2026

The winners will be announced in posts on @LGHongKong Instagram and Facebook, and will also be individually notified via email.