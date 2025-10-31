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LG.com Review Event

LG.com Review Event

Global 3,000,000 Units Sold Celebration

Write a LG WashTower™ review
Get a special prize !

2026.05.22 - 2026.06.21

 

*T&C applies

Shop the LG WashTower™

How to Participate

LG.com Review Event

LG.com Review Event

 

How to Participate

 

Step 1️⃣: Purchase LG WashTower™ (Model: FWT1310GB / WT1410NHB) from the LG official website or other retailers.

 

Step 2️⃣: Share your experience using the product in the review section of LG official website (Must upload a picture of the LG WashTower™ taken at home).

 

Step 3️⃣: Send a screenshot of your review in LG.com to the official LG Hong Kong via Facebook or Instagram DM by June 21st, 2026 .

 

Complete the above steps, and the review that best demonstrates how LG WashTower™ can improve your daily life will win the prizes !

 

🎁 Prizes

 

Grand Prize: 1 Set - Round-trip economy class air tickets for two people to Seoul, South Korea 

 

2nd Prize: 1 Piece - LG PuriCare™ 28L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer (Model : MD16GQSA1)

 

3rd Prize: 1 Piece - LG CordZero™ A9 Air (Model : A9LSLIM)

 

>> Complete the above steps and your answer that best demonstrates how LG WashTower™ can improve your daily life and you may have a chance to win a prize! <<

 

📅 Event Period

 

The event will start from May 22nd to June 21st, 2026 at 11:59 PM (based on official server time).

 

🏆 Winners Announcement

 

July 6th, 2026

The winners will be announced in posts on @LGHongKong Instagram and Facebook, and will also be individually notified via email.

 

 

Terms and Conditions

 

※ Participants must be 18 years of age or above and reside in Hong Kong.

※ Each participant may submit only one review.

※ After receiving the award notification, the winner will need to provide the required personal information to arrange for the award collection.

※ Subject to terms and conditions; in case of any dispute, LG Hong Kong reserves the right of final decision.

※ For any inquiries, please contact LG Hong Kong's official Facebook / Instagram via DM.

 

🔗View full terms and conditions

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