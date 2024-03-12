We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture (Cream Rose)
What's to Love About LG AeroFurniture?
Table + air purifier
360˚ air purification
Mood lighting
Wireless charging
A stylish table that keeps air clean
A Practical table to match your lifestyle
Make the most of your space with a chic table that also brings fresh air, perfect for small spaces.
360˚ air purification
Fresh air in every direction
Ensure the air around you is always fresh and breathable with LG’s PuriCare™ 360° HEPA filter.
360 ° HEPA Filter¹⁾
Eliminate 99.9%2) of airborne bacteria and ultrafine dust as small as 0.01 microns with verified purifying power.
UVnano™ Technology³⁾
Remove 99.99%4) of bacteria on fan blades to keep the air in your home pure.
The KTR logo, The SNU Graduate School of Public Health logo, The KCL logo, The TUV Rheinland logo
1) 360˚ HEPA Filter
HEPA representation:
- Testing Institution: Korea Conformity Laboratories
- Test Sample: Aero Series Filter
- Test Method: Based on KS B 6141:2020, Nominal air flow rate 162m3/h and Test Aerosol KCL
- Results: Particle arrestance efficiency 99.98% @ 0.3㎛ KCL, Initial resistance to air flow 57kPa (Definition of HEPA filter terminology based on KSA 0010: 2005: 99.97% or more of particle collection efficiency, 245 kPa or less of pressure loss)
- Testing Date: 09/02/22
2)99.9% Removal
[Verified by KTR]
① 99.9% Antibacteria effect
- Testing Authority: Korea Testing & Research Institute
- Subject: Antimicrobial Filter / Non-antimicrobial Filter(Contrast Group)
- Testing Conditions: 0.4g, (37 ± 1)℃, (18 ± 1)h
- Testing Method: KS K 0693:2016. Reduction rate(%): Compared with specimen. Compared viable cell account after culturing specimen for 18 hours, Test strains: Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538 / Klebsiella pneumoniae ATCC 4352 / Escherichia coli ATCC 25922
- Result: In comparison against non-antibacterial filter contrast group, over 99.9% reduction in S. aureus, over 99.9% in K.pneumoniae, and over 99.9% in E. coli
* The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.
* The test was conducted on newer products, and can vary with product aging.
[Verified by SNU]
② 99.9% Antiviral Effect
- Test Dates: 2020.3.1-2020.3.31
- Testing Authority: Seoul National University Graduate School of Public Health
- Subject: Antimicrobial Filer / Standard white cloth (PET felt) performance comparison(Contrast group)
- Testing Condition: 23.1 -24.8℃, Humidity 20-22%
- Testing Method: ISO 20743, Reduction rate(%): Compared the virus reduction rate between specimens at 0 hours (starting concentration) and at 18 hours of culturing, Test strain: Mouse hepatitis virus, different from COVID-19
- Result: 99.9% virus reduction in comparison with the new standard white cloth contrast group
* The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.
* The test was conducted on newer products, and can vary with product aging.
[Verified by KCL]
③ 99.999% of ultrafine dust particles under 0.01 microns are removed
- Test Dates: 07/15/2022-07/20/2022
- Testing Authority: Korea Conformity Laboratories
- Test Model: AS062P Series
- Testing Condition: Purifier chamber sizse 30.0 m3, Temperature (23±3)℃, , Relative humidity (50±10)% R.H., Test aerosol KCI(potassium chloride), Particle generator EcoPictures EP-NGS20
* The test chamber setup and environmental variants follow the Korea Air Cleaning Association regulations. (SPS-KACA 002-132:2021, Based on indoor air purifier)
- Testing Method: SPS-KACA 002-132:2021 Modified
- Result: 99.999% reduction in fine dust under 0.01㎛ (99.999% reduction after operating for 41 min 10 sec)
dis
3) UVnano™
UVnano is a compound word derived from the words UV and its unit nanometer.
4)99.99% Removal
[Verified by TUV & KTR]
- Testing Date: 05/10/2021-05/18/2021
- Testing Authority: TÜV Rheinland, Korea Testing & Research Institute
- Subject: FS061PWHA
- Testing Conditions: (25±2) ℃, Humidity (50±10) %, Airflow Level 1 , UVC LED(On for 1hr)
- Testing Method: Measure value on a designated spot on the fan blade. After the injection of bacteria, operate the product on Level 1 Airflow for 1 hour and evaluate the drop in viable cell count, comparing it with the contrast group (Reference Standards: ISO22196:2011), Test Strains: Staphylococcus aureus(ATCC 6538), Staphylococcus epidermidis (ATCC 12228), Klebsiella pneumoniae
- Result: Over 99.99% bactericidal efficiency
* The test result was obtained from an internationally accredited testing organization using a testing method proposed by the product manufacturer, and can vary depending on the actual conditions including the product location and reduced output of light due to product aging.
* The bactericidal efficiency using UVnano technologies is valid only for the area of the fan blade exposed to the UV-C LED light.
* The third-party certification of the Aero Tower model(FS061PWHA) was applied for this certificate as it has the same UV-C LED and a similar inhalation channel to the Aero Furniture
dis
Mood lighting
Switch the mood with colorful ambient lighting choices
Set the mood with colorful lighting that's easily controlled
with the press of a button or the thinQ app.
*[ThinQ App] - registering home appliances on LG ThinQ application requires wireless connection at home.
- In order to use LG thinQ, the 'LG thinQ' application must be installed from google play store or apple app store and connected to Wi-Fi.
- LG thinQ app may have limited functionality on some smartphones, so make sure to check if you have the minimum requirements on your device. (android OS 7.0 and iOS 12.0 or above)
*All images used above are for illustration purposes only, and may differ from actual products.
Wireless charging
Pop on top to power up
*[Qi certification details] - evaluation dates: 5/19/2022-7/29/2022, - product(accessories, model name etc): -product name: aero furniture, -model No.: EAT65191501, - certificate authority: -SGS-CSTC standards technical services Co., Ltd, -TTA-telecommunications technology association, - certificate content: Qi certification (BPP, PPDE), - version (requirements etc): Qi 1.3.2, - expiration: valid for long-term, 7) Qi registration ID: Qi-ID 13574
- Smartphone wireless charging support (limited to compatible models), - BPP (basic power profile): 0-5W charging Qi certification, - PPDE (proprietary power delivery extension): 5-10W Samsung high-speed wireless charging Qi certification, - Smartwatch charging is not supported.
Low noise
Peacefully purify
Purify your air while keeping your environment peaceful with AeroFurniture's gentle wind.
* [21dB Low sound / similar to rustling leaves]
- Testing date: 2022.11.17
- Evaluation authorities: LG electronics anechoic Lab
- Subject (accessories, model No. etc): AS062PRHAR
- Testing conditions (evaluation standard setter etc): separate measuring of sleep mode noise based on CA-level noise point
- Testing method (number of testing): calculate the average value after measuring noise 1 meter away from top and all four sides of the product
- Result: average 19.7dB (front 19.8dB, behind 20.0dB, right 20.1dB, left 20.0dB, upper 18.6dB)
(Similar to the noise level of rustling leaves at 21dB) 20dBA - Ticking clock, rustling leaves, 30dBA - Whispering sound, Source: National Noise Information System
ThinQ
Smart control in your hands
Connect to built-in WiFi and control AeroFurniture from anywhere with the ThinQ app.
The products in the bedroom are remotely controlled by smartphones.
Check out what users are saying about AeroFurniture!
-
It’s just the right size to use in small spaces like bedrooms and home offices.
-
As both a table and an air purifier, it saves space so I can get the most out of my living area.
-
It’s my favorite appliance, I’m thinking about getting another for my children's room!
-
It’s perfect to use next to your bed or sofa, and it doubles as a side table, which is super useful.
-
The mood lighting is so cool! Plus, like my other LG products, I can easily control it from the app!
-
The great specs and cute design make this an air-purifying revolution!
@mm_f***
It’s just the right size to use in small spaces like bedrooms and home offices.
@jiaero***
As both a table and an air purifier, it saves space so I can get the most out of my living area.
@fo***
It’s my favorite appliance, I’m thinking about getting another for my children's room!
@ssu***
It’s perfect to use next to your bed or sofa, and it doubles as a side table, which is super useful.
@soeeh***
It’s perfect to use next to your bed or sofa, and it doubles as a side table, which is super useful.
@joyho***
The great specs and cute design make this an air-purifying revolution!
Questions/Answers
How much weight can the AeroFurniture hold?
The internal safety standard is 2 kg. For safe use, we do not recommend placing objects over 2 kg on the tabletop.
① Test date: 10/17/2022
② Test agency: LG internal testing
③ Test item: AeroFurniture
④ Test conditions: Ambient temperature 40℃, relative humidity 85%
⑤ Test method: Measurement of deflection after leaving a weight of 2kg or more on the edge of the table for 45 days, 6 test samples.
⑥ Test result: Satisfied the sensory evaluation of table deflection (satisfying the company's internal deflection standard) and normal operation.
* As these measurements were made in the laboratory, the actual speed may vary.
* Lab results. Actual results may vary based on the environment of use.
* Test results are from measuring the initial performance of the product, and may vary depending on the duration of use.
Can I place a hot mug or pot on the table?
The AeroFurniture tabletop is made of PC (polycarbonate) plastic material, making it heat-resistant and able to withstand temperatures up to 114℃.
However, to minimize damage to the exterior and extend the use of the product, we recommend not placing hot objects on it.
[LUPOY ER5007 Properties Table]
① Issue date: 07/17/2022
② Issuing agency: LG Chem
③ Test item: LUPOY ER5007 (injection molding, PCR-PC/ABS, non-flammable)
④ Test conditions: According to ASTM D648
⑤ Test result: Maximum heat distortion temperature of 114℃ (based on an external force of 18.6 kgf)
I’m planning to use my AeroFurniture in a bedroom or apartment. How loud is it and how much vibration does it create?
AeroFurniture operates at its quietest, 21 dB, in Quiet Wind mode. 21 dB is a decibel level as quiet as the sound of rustling leaves with almost no vibration.
However, as cleaning power increases, the noise level may exceed 21 dB.*
* Noise level by wind strength: Quiet Wind 21 dB, Low Wind 25 dB, Medium Wind 34 dB, Strong Wind 45 dB
How does AeroFurniture’s purifying power compare to models that circulate air, such as LG PuriCare AeroTower?
The area of purification is measured by filter performance and the speed of the fan inside the air purifier removing dust. Therefore, the purifying area of the other models may be the same as that of AeroFurniture.
Is AeroFurniture an ThinQ UP? If so, what features are supported?
When the product upgrade feature is activated, the "UP" light on your AeroFurniture will illuminate when a new UP feature is available for download in the ThinQ app.
※ The product upgrade feature is only available for products registered in the ThinQ app.
How much power does the wireless charger supply?
Products will be charged to maximum power depending on the manufacturer (as shown in the table below).
[Refer to wireless charging power by manufacturer]
Apple
- iPhone 12 / iPhone 13 : 15W(MagSafe) / 7.5W
- iPhone 12 mini : 7.5W
SAMSUNG
- Z Filp 3 : 9W
- Galaxy Fold 3 : 10W
- Galaxy S21 / Galaxy Note 20 / Galaxy S20 Ultra : 15W
Xiaomi
- Mi Mix 2s : 20W
What products can be wirelessly charged?
Qi-certified smartphones and Bluetooth earphones can charge wirelessly, though smartwatches are currently not supported.
How do the functions on AeroFurniture operate?
1. Air Volume :
When the Air Volume button is pushed, the order of the wind settings is as follows: Auto → 1st Level (Gentle Wind) → 2nd Level (Medium Wind) → 3rd Level (Strong Wind) → Sleep Mode.
The group of three lights on the AeroFurniture correlate to the Air Volume level (Gentle/Medium/Strong).
2. Wi-Fi:
The light next to the Wi-Fi symbol indicates Wi-Fi connection status.
Press and hold the Air Volume button for 3 seconds to enter Wi-Fi pairing mode.
3. Air Quality Light:
Indicates air quality status.
Air quality status is determined by the concentration of fine/ultrafine dust particles in the air which correlates to the color of the light. A red light indicates the worst air quality. As the air quality improves, the light will change to orange, green, and then blue, which indicates the best air quality.
What functions can be controlled by the buttons on the main body of AeroFurniture and what functions can only be controlled via the ThinQ app?
Basic functions such as device power (on/off), air volume settings, and mood lighting brightness can be controlled on the main body of AeroFurniture. Functions that can only be adjusted via the use of the ThinQ app are auto-timer settings, mood lighting color adjustments, UVnano (function controls), air quality (detailed status information), notification settings, and filter management information.
SUMMARY
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Air Quality Detection
PM 1.0
-
CADR
2.57 CMM (m³/min) / 19.8 m2
-
Air Flow step
Auto / Low / Mid / High / Sleep
-
Noise Level
Min. 21 dB
DESIGN
-
Color
Cream Rose
-
Table Shape
Round
-
Air Purication indicator
LED
FILTRATION
-
Basic
Pre-filter
-
Deodorization
Hazardous gas deodorization filter
-
HEPA
H13
FEATURE
-
UVnano
Yes
-
Mood Light
8 Colours
-
Wi-Fi (ThinQ)
Yes
-
Smart Diagnostics
Yes
-
Filter Replacement Alarm
Yes
-
Time on/ off
Yes
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
Φ 410 x 550
-
Weight (KG)
7.1
