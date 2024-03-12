LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture (Cream Rose)

1) 360˚ HEPA Filter

HEPA representation:

- Testing Institution: Korea Conformity Laboratories

- Test Sample: Aero Series Filter

- Test Method: Based on KS B 6141:2020, Nominal air flow rate 162m3/h and Test Aerosol KCL

- Results: Particle arrestance efficiency 99.98% @ 0.3㎛ KCL, Initial resistance to air flow 57kPa (Definition of HEPA filter terminology based on KSA 0010: 2005: 99.97% or more of particle collection efficiency, 245 kPa or less of pressure loss)

- Testing Date: 09/02/22

2)99.9% Removal

[Verified by KTR]

① 99.9% Antibacteria effect

- Testing Authority: Korea Testing & Research Institute

- Subject: Antimicrobial Filter / Non-antimicrobial Filter(Contrast Group)

- Testing Conditions: 0.4g, (37 ± 1)℃, (18 ± 1)h

- Testing Method: KS K 0693:2016. Reduction rate(%): Compared with specimen. Compared viable cell account after culturing specimen for 18 hours, Test strains: Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538 / Klebsiella pneumoniae ATCC 4352 / Escherichia coli ATCC 25922

- Result: In comparison against non-antibacterial filter contrast group, over 99.9% reduction in S. aureus, over 99.9% in K.pneumoniae, and over 99.9% in E. coli

* The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

* The test was conducted on newer products, and can vary with product aging.

[Verified by SNU]

② 99.9% Antiviral Effect

- Test Dates: 2020.3.1-2020.3.31

- Testing Authority: Seoul National University Graduate School of Public Health

- Subject: Antimicrobial Filer / Standard white cloth (PET felt) performance comparison(Contrast group)

- Testing Condition: 23.1 -24.8℃, Humidity 20-22%

- Testing Method: ISO 20743, Reduction rate(%): Compared the virus reduction rate between specimens at 0 hours (starting concentration) and at 18 hours of culturing, Test strain: Mouse hepatitis virus, different from COVID-19

- Result: 99.9% virus reduction in comparison with the new standard white cloth contrast group

* The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

* The test was conducted on newer products, and can vary with product aging.

[Verified by KCL]

③ 99.999% of ultrafine dust particles under 0.01 microns are removed

- Test Dates: 07/15/2022-07/20/2022

- Testing Authority: Korea Conformity Laboratories

- Test Model: AS062P Series

- Testing Condition: Purifier chamber sizse 30.0 m3, Temperature (23±3)℃, , Relative humidity (50±10)% R.H., Test aerosol KCI(potassium chloride), Particle generator EcoPictures EP-NGS20

* The test chamber setup and environmental variants follow the Korea Air Cleaning Association regulations. (SPS-KACA 002-132:2021, Based on indoor air purifier)

- Testing Method: SPS-KACA 002-132:2021 Modified

- Result: 99.999% reduction in fine dust under 0.01㎛ (99.999% reduction after operating for 41 min 10 sec)