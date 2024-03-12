We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier (Elegant White)
Wear Your Confidence
*Filter effectively filters suspended particles up to 99.97% (KCL CT21-063277E, June 2021).
*About avg. 30 LPM is needed for walking, avg. 80-90 LPM is needed for running(*LPM: liter per minute). Inhalation resistance 0~2Pa @ 30LPM, Auto mode condition (20~55LPM) based on internal test.
*This result can be different under actual usage condition.
*One large-size mask is included, and there is also a medium-size mask for purchase. The additional purchase is 1 box and 1 piece
*Internal Test : Air leakage rate (Expected probability of 8%) - Measured and compared the concentration of sodium chloride and the concentration of sodium chloride particles inside the mask when the subject wears a mask inside and performs 5 exercises.
*Assessment of speech intelligibility Test result: Obtained over 0.75 (Excellent) certified by Korea Electronics Technology Institute, Next-Generation Sound Industry Support Center (NSSC)
*Recommended use for adults only.
*Do not allow children to handle the product without supervision.
Replaceable Parts for Consistently Clean Air
There are some replaceable parts of Wearable Air Purifier for consistently clean air such as filters, face guard, inner cover, and ear strappers.
Total Care Filter
Recommended to replace the HEPA filter after 1 month of use. ( 2 pics are included in the package. 2 pics in a box for additional purchase.)
Face Guard
Silicone pad promotes a comfortable fit (1 pic in the package. 1 pic in a box for additional purchase.)
Inner Cover (Disposable filters)
15 pics in the package. 30 pics in a box for additional purchase
Ear Strap / Strap Extender
1 pair of Ear Strap and 1 pic of Strap Extender in the package
Total Care Filter
Recommended to replace the HEPA filter after 1 month of use. ( 2 pics are included in the package. 2 pics in a box for additional purchase.)
Face Guard
Silicone pad promotes a comfortable fit (1 pic in the package. 1 pic in a box for additional purchase.)
Inner Cover (Disposable filters)
15 pics in the package. 30 pics in a box for additional purchase
Ear Strap / Strap Extender
1 pair of Ear Strap and 1 pic of Strap Extender in the package
*Passed SGS test (June 2021), 9 non-metal parts and 4 metal parts proved to meet safety standards.
Certified by TÜV Rheinland
Filter bacteria removal performance 99% (TUV 60370661-002) and product bacteria removal performance 94.9% (TUV KR219M5M-001, May 2021) (※Test bacteria: Staphylococcus epidermidis) (KCCM 40416 / ATCC 14990). The tests are conducted internally under the supervision of TUV Rheinland Korea (May 2021)
Certified by TÜV Rheinland
Filter virus removal performance 99.7% (TUV 60370659-002) and product virus removal performance 97.1% (TUV KR21320X-001, May 2021) (※Test virus: Phage virus Phi X 174; Host: Escherichia coli C) (ATCC 13706-B1 / ATCC 13706). The tests are conducted internally under the supervision of TUV Rheinland Korea (May 2021)
* The charing function of Case (PWKAUW01) only compatible with specific model (AP300AWFA)
*99.99% Bacteria removal: - Measurement of bacteria reduction rate after 30 minutes UVC irradiation. Performance was verified through an internal test conducted under the observation of TUV Rheinland Korea (date: Sep. 25, 2020).
*99% Filter bacteria removal: - Measurement of bacteria reduction rate after 4 hours filter drying mode operation. Performance was verified through an internal test conducted under the observation of TUV Rheinland Korea (date: Sep. 25, 2020).
*Part of the product that is not exposed to UV LED is not sterilized, and the sterilization effect is sterilization by product part depending on various factors such as UV LED deterioration due to continuous use of the product, sterilization less than 30 minutes, distance exposed to light source, and actual use environment. Effects may vary.
*The mobile application is under development and is expected to be released in the second half of 2021.
*The functions of the mobile application are subject to change according to circumstances.
LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier
All Spec
BASIC SPEC.
-
Color
White
-
Noise (High / Low, dB)
52 / 35
FEATURES
-
Battery
Builit-in Li on Rechargeable(1000mAh) / USB C Type
-
CADR (CMM)
approx. 2 Hours
-
Sensor
Respiratory Sensor
-
Usage Time (Fully Charged)
Max. 8 Hours
FILTER
-
Air Purifier Filter
Yes
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)
142 x 109 x 52
-
Packing Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)
180 x 148 x 143
-
Weight_Net (g)
94
COMPLIANCE
-
Country of Origin
Korea
-
Product Type (Model Name)
Wearable Air Purifier
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.