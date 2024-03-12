About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier (Elegant White)

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier (Elegant White)

AP551AWFA

LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier (Elegant White)

LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier

Wear Your Confidence

If you are interested in wearable air purifier case, you can go to the product details linked on this page.

Discover Wearable Air Purifier Case

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
If you are interested in wearable air purifier accessoris, you can go to the product details linked on this page.

Discover Wearable Air Purifier Accessories

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

A man stands downtown in a city with the LG PuriCare wearable Air Purifier on, looking around with a blurred city in the background.

A video shows the LG PuriCare wearable Air Purifier from the front and then it turns to the side as the HEPA filters and then the exterior piece expand out to show how air moves through each part to filter the air so that particulates and dust are caught in the mask rather than going to the person.
Thorough Air Purification

Wear Your Clean Air

Breathe in clean, fresh air with H13 HEPA filters ,effectively filter 0.3ⴗm county floating particles up to 99.97%. 

An African American man is running on a treadmill in a gym with the black color LG PuriCare wearable Air Purifier on. He seems like to breathe without breaking a sweat.

Better Breathing

Breathing Pure Air Made Easy

Breathe without breaking a sweat. The Respiratory Sensor detects the cycle and volume of the wearer’s breath, whereas DUAL Inverter Fans adjust the speed accordingly.

*Filter effectively filters suspended particles up to 99.97% (KCL CT21-063277E, June 2021).
*About avg. 30 LPM is needed for walking, avg. 80-90 LPM is needed for running(*LPM: liter per minute). Inhalation resistance 0~2Pa @ 30LPM, Auto mode condition (20~55LPM) based on internal test.
*This result can be different under actual usage condition.

Smart design with VoiceON™ makes it possible to hear a voice clearly.
Unobstructed Performance

Move with Ease

Slimmer, lightweight wearable air purifier that seals to your face to minimize air leakage.
Smart design with VoiceON™ makes it possible to hear a voice clearly.

VoiceON™

Speak confidently as VoiceON™ (built-in microphone and speaker) projects the sound of your voice, making it easy to be heard.
The side of a woman's face is shown with dots and lines mapped on to her face. In front of her face is the interior part of the mask and then the exterior mask indicating that it fits comfortably and seals to her face.
Ergonomic Design

Light and Seamless

The wearable air purifier is light and slim which only weight at 94g. Silicone Face Guard is available in medium and large size. Choose a suitable size which fits and seals to your face, comfortable for everyday wear while minimizing air leakage.

*One large-size mask is included, and there is also a medium-size mask for purchase. The additional purchase is 1 box and 1 piece
*Internal Test : Air leakage rate (Expected probability of 8%) - Measured and compared the concentration of sodium chloride and the concentration of sodium chloride particles inside the mask when the subject wears a mask inside and performs 5 exercises.
*Assessment of speech intelligibility Test result: Obtained over 0.75 (Excellent) certified by Korea Electronics Technology Institute, Next-Generation Sound Industry Support Center (NSSC)
*Recommended use for adults only.
*Do not allow children to handle the product without supervision.

Replaceable Parts

Replaceable Parts for Consistently Clean Air

Replace parts as needed to keep it clean for repeated use.

There are some replaceable parts of Wearable Air Purifier for consistently clean air such as filters, face guard, inner cover, and ear strappers.

Total Care Filter

Recommended to replace the HEPA filter after 1 month of use. ( 2 pics are included in the package. 2 pics in a box for additional purchase.)

    Face Guard

    Silicone pad promotes a comfortable fit (1 pic in the package. 1 pic in a box for additional purchase.)

      Inner Cover (Disposable filters)

      15 pics in the package. 30 pics in a box for additional purchase

        Ear Strap / Strap Extender

        1 pair of Ear Strap and 1 pic of Strap Extender in the package

          There are two H13 Grade HEPA filters.
          There is a silicone pad which promotes a comfortable fit and minimizes air leakage and inflow around the nose and chin.
          There are blocking respiratory droplets.
          There is an elastic fabric band for a comfortable, stable fit.
          There are two H13 Grade HEPA filters.
          There is a silicone pad which promotes a comfortable fit and minimizes air leakage and inflow around the nose and chin.
          There are blocking respiratory droplets.
          There is an elastic fabric band for a comfortable, stable fit.
          There are two H13 Grade HEPA filters.

          Total Care Filter

          Recommended to replace the HEPA filter after 1 month of use. ( 2 pics are included in the package. 2 pics in a box for additional purchase.)

            There is a silicone pad which promotes a comfortable fit and minimizes air leakage and inflow around the nose and chin.

            Face Guard

            Silicone pad promotes a comfortable fit (1 pic in the package. 1 pic in a box for additional purchase.)

              There are blocking respiratory droplets.

              Inner Cover (Disposable filters)

              15 pics in the package. 30 pics in a box for additional purchase

                There is an elastic fabric band for a comfortable, stable fit.

                Ear Strap / Strap Extender

                1 pair of Ear Strap and 1 pic of Strap Extender in the package

                  The interior of the PuriCare™ wearable air purifier is seen with a light blue line highlighting the inner cover, which is made with medical-grade silicone.
                  Safe to Use

                  Medical-grade Materials to Protect You Inside and Out

                  Made with medical-grade silicone, same materials applied to oxygen respirators at hospitals. The design also makes it possible to wear the unit comfortably.

                  *Passed SGS test (June 2021), 9 non-metal parts and 4 metal parts proved to meet safety standards.

                  Certified by TÜV Rheinland

                  Filter bacteria removal performance 99% (TUV 60370661-002) and product bacteria removal performance 94.9% (TUV KR219M5M-001, May 2021) (※Test bacteria: Staphylococcus epidermidis) (KCCM 40416 / ATCC 14990). The tests are conducted internally under the supervision of TUV Rheinland Korea (May 2021)

                  Certified by TÜV Rheinland

                  Filter virus removal performance 99.7% (TUV 60370659-002) and product virus removal performance 97.1% (TUV KR21320X-001, May 2021) (※Test virus: Phage virus Phi X 174; Host: Escherichia coli C) (ATCC 13706-B1 / ATCC 13706). The tests are conducted internally under the supervision of TUV Rheinland Korea (May 2021)

                  Certified by TÜV Rheinland

                  Product with inner cover droplet removal performance 97.2% (TUV KR210XR2-001, May 2021). The test is conducted internally under the supervision of TUV Rheinland Korea (May 2021)

                  Certified by SGS

                  9 non-metal parts and 4 metal parts proved to meet safety standards. (June 2021)

                  Certified by Korea Asthma Allergy Foundation

                  Certified by British Allergy Foundation

                  Passed the test of Korean Air Cleaning Association
                  The Wearable Air Purifier is shown inside of the Wearable Air Purifier Case on a table in the foreground. A faint blue light comes from the mask. The Uvnano icon, auto dry icon, and power button are shown on the case.
                  LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier Case (Requires separate purchase)

                  Remove up to 99.99% of bacteria in 30 Minutes

                  It can remove up to 99.99% of bacteria in 30 minutes using UVnano technology (Include Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Staphylococcus epidermidis and Staphylococcus aureus). It also supports LG ThinQ™ to check the operation status.
                  Remove up to 99.99% of bacteria in 30 Minutes Product details

                  * The charing function of Case (PWKAUW01) only compatible with specific model (AP300AWFA)
                  *99.99% Bacteria removal: - Measurement of bacteria reduction rate after 30 minutes UVC irradiation. Performance was verified through an internal test conducted under the observation of TUV Rheinland Korea (date: Sep. 25, 2020).
                  *99% Filter bacteria removal: - Measurement of bacteria reduction rate after 4 hours filter drying mode operation. Performance was verified through an internal test conducted under the observation of TUV Rheinland Korea (date: Sep. 25, 2020).
                  *Part of the product that is not exposed to UV LED is not sterilized, and the sterilization effect is sterilization by product part depending on various factors such as UV LED deterioration due to continuous use of the product, sterilization less than 30 minutes, distance exposed to light source, and actual use environment. Effects may vary.

                  The image indicates that it is possible to track breathing experience to update health status and also check the battery status via mobile's Bluetooth function.
                  Bluetooth Connectivity

                  Smart Connectivity for Smarter Breathing

                  Bluetooth application connectivity lets you track your breathing and product maintenance to optimize use.

                  *The mobile application is under development and is expected to be released in the second half of 2021.
                  *The functions of the mobile application are subject to change according to circumstances.

                  LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier

                  A woman wearing the LG PuriCare™ wearable air purifier is cycling at the gym without breaking a sweat. Beside her, a man and a woman in masks appear to be riding bicycles with sweat on their foreheads.
                  Wear Your Confidence
                  An African American man is sitting in a bus with a white LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier on while looking forward.
                  Thorough Air Purification
                  A young woman with braided hair puts her right foot on a skateboard, with a white LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier on.
                  Better Breathing
                  An Asian man is holding a document and talking on the phone, with a black LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier on.
                  Better Breathing
                  Wearable air purifier accessories are placed on the desk. A person is trying to pinch one of the PuriCare filters with her thumb and index finger.
                  Maintenance
                  A woman wearing the LG PuriCare™ wearable air purifier is cycling at the gym without breaking a sweat. Beside her, a man and a woman in masks appear to be riding bicycles with sweat on their foreheads.
                  An African American man is sitting in a bus with a white LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier on while looking forward.
                  A young woman with braided hair puts her right foot on a skateboard, with a white LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier on.
                  An Asian man is holding a document and talking on the phone, with a black LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier on.
                  Wearable air purifier accessories are placed on the desk. A person is trying to pinch one of the PuriCare filters with her thumb and index finger.

                  Join us!1

                  Join us!

                  Join us! See details
                  Print

                  All Spec

                  BASIC SPEC.

                  • Color

                    White

                  • Noise (High / Low, dB)

                    52 / 35

                  FEATURES

                  • Battery

                    Builit-in Li on Rechargeable(1000mAh) / USB C Type

                  • CADR (CMM)

                    approx. 2 Hours

                  • Sensor

                    Respiratory Sensor

                  • Usage Time (Fully Charged)

                    Max. 8 Hours

                  FILTER

                  • Air Purifier Filter

                    Yes

                  DIMENSION & WEIGHT

                  • Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

                    142 x 109 x 52

                  • Packing Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

                    180 x 148 x 143

                  • Weight_Net (g)

                    94

                  COMPLIANCE

                  • Country of Origin

                    Korea

                  • Product Type (Model Name)

                    Wearable Air Purifier

                  Our Picks for You 