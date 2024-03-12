LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier (Elegant White)

* The charing function of Case (PWKAUW01) only compatible with specific model (AP300AWFA)

*99.99% Bacteria removal: - Measurement of bacteria reduction rate after 30 minutes UVC irradiation. Performance was verified through an internal test conducted under the observation of TUV Rheinland Korea (date: Sep. 25, 2020).

*99% Filter bacteria removal: - Measurement of bacteria reduction rate after 4 hours filter drying mode operation. Performance was verified through an internal test conducted under the observation of TUV Rheinland Korea (date: Sep. 25, 2020).

*Part of the product that is not exposed to UV LED is not sterilized, and the sterilization effect is sterilization by product part depending on various factors such as UV LED deterioration due to continuous use of the product, sterilization less than 30 minutes, distance exposed to light source, and actual use environment. Effects may vary.