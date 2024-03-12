About Cookies on This Site

28L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

  • 10% off on all dehumidifiers

28L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer

MD16GQSA1

MD16GQSA1

28L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer

Cozy home with Dual Inverter

Why LG Dual Inverter Dehumidifier?
1. Dual Inverter Compressor 2. IoT ThinQ™ 3. Convenient Design

Conventional Compressor

The compressor only runs at constant speed and it stops and opens repeatedly, thus increasing energy consumption.

Inverter Compressor

When the humidity is high, the compressor runs fast; When the humidity is low, it runs slowly. More energy efficient than﻿ Conventional compressor.

Dual Inverter Compressor

Comparing to conventional inverter compressors, dual inverter compressor requires less driving time, thus increasing energy efficiency.

*Comparison between LG models(LD136FGD0, LD156QSD0)

Why LG? Dual Inverter Compressor1

Why LG? Dual Inverter Compressor

The compressor determines the operating efficiency, performance and noise level of the dehumidifier. LG Dual Inverter Compressor is effective in energy-saving, strong performance, low noise level and is extremely durable.

Smart Efficiency

According to the humidity, the dehumidification intensity will be automatically adjusted, making the indoor environment dry and comfortable.

Strong Performance

The Dual Inverter design allows a strong dehumidification, with up to 28L daily dehumidification capacity, which is equivalent to 110 pieces of 250ml bottled water.

*Daily dehumidification of 28L is only for MD16GQSA1.

Less Noise

With 33dB low noise operation, your sleep will not be disturbed even when used at night.

*LG internal test results

Durability

10-year warranty for the compressor.

*10 years warranty on Compressor - This parts warranty is applicable on compressor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts and transportation cost, the cost will also be charged to customer.

Antibacterial nano ions

The Air Cleaner actively releases nano ions
to effectively remove the harmful substances
such as airborne bacteria, etc.

Why LG? IoT ThinQ™

Easily monitor and control your dehumidifier anywhere anytime through the ThinQ™ App, you can also check humidity level and bucket full notification.

*Android and IOS support
*Actual user menu may be different after updates

ThinQ™ App Interface

Why LG? Convenient Design

Easy Handle

360° Caster

Water Tank

Push-and-Pull handle

Height of the handle is at the waist level therefore could be easily moved around.

Easy-Roll Caster

Can be rotated in 360°, allows for smooth moving.

Transparent water tank design

The tank can be held with one hand. The Built-in cover design prevents water leaking and the transparency allows you to quick check the water storage capacity.

Speedy Dry with Shoe+Closet hose1

Speedy Dry with Shoe Closet hose

Shoe Dry Y-hose

Fitted with the shape of shoes, it effectively removes the
moisture inside and achieves high-speed drying.

Closet Dry T-hose

Can be placed in a narrow closet and drawer to prevent moisture and mildew.
Safe Dehumidification

Safe Dehumidification

30 safety features for your peace of mind.

Auto Clean

Continuous Drainage

After use, drying the inside of dehumidifier to prevent mold.

Join us!1

Join us!

Join us! See details

SUMMARY

Print
Dehumidification
16L (26.7℃/ RH60%) 28L (30℃/ RH80%)
Dimension (mm)
382 x 685 x 296
Warranty
2-year Manufacturer, 10-year Inverter Compressor*
Other feature
Ionizer

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Dehumidification (Liter/day) - 26.7℃/ RH60%

    16

  • Dehumidification (Liter/day) - 30℃/ RH80%

    28

  • Energy Efficiency Grade

    Grade 1

  • Operation Type

    Dual Inverter Compressor

  • Bucket Capacity

    4L

  • Drain Type

    Water Tank / Drain Hose

  • Refrigerant Type

    R-134a

  • Noise Level (High / Low)

    39/33

  • Color

    Snow white

SMART HOME APPLIANCE

  • ThinQ™ Apps

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Scheduler

    Timer Off, Set on, Set Off, Weekly Schedule

  • Humidity Measure

    Yes

  • Push Message

    Yes

  • Energy Consumption Report

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis™

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Ionizer

    Yes

  • Filter

    Yes

  • Panel

    Touch + LED

  • Timer

    1Hr - 8Hr

  • Fan Type

    Sirocco

  • Fan Speed Adjust

    High / Low

  • Overheat Protection System

    Yes

  • Automatic Shut-Off System

    Yes

  • Auto Clean

    Yes

  • Automatic Defrost System

    Yes

  • Low Temperature Operation

    5℃

  • Bucket Full Indicator

    Yes

  • Bucket Loading Direction

    Side

  • Easy-Roll Caster

    Yes

DEHUMIDIFICATION MODE

  • Smart Dry

    Yes

  • Jet Dry

    Yes

  • Silent Dry

    Yes

  • Laundry

    Yes

  • Spot Dry

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    382 x 685 x 296

  • Weight (kg)

    16.5

  • Packing (W x H x D) (mm)

    451 x 785 x 362

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    19

*NOTE

  • 10 years warranty on Compressor

    This parts warranty is applicable on compressor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts and transportation cost, the cost will also be charged to customer.

