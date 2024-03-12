We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Bottom Freezer / Compressor – 10 year warranty
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Refrigerator Type
Bottom Freezer
-
Energy Grade
2
-
Cooling System
No Frost
GROSS CAPACITY(L)
-
Total
354
-
Freezer
124
-
Refrigerator
230
STORAGE CAPACITY (L)
-
Total
311
-
Freezer
86
-
Refrigerator
225
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)
595*1907*643
-
Weight (kg)
75
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Digital Display
LED88
-
Controller Type
Button
-
Reversible Door
Yes
-
Electronic Temp. control
Yes
-
Digital Sensors
Yes (4)
-
Super Freezing
Yes
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Transparent Drawer (Dot)
3
-
Normal Ice Tray
1
-
Extra Freezer Drawer
1
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Multi-Flow
Yes
-
Shelf
3
-
Door Basket
7
-
Door basket - 2ℓ Bottle Storage
1
-
Door basket - Bottle Guide
1
-
Dairy Box
1
-
Bucket, Dairy
1
-
Vitamin Plus
1
-
Moist Balance Crisper
Yes
-
Guide TV
1
-
Vegetable Crisper - Drawer (Transparent)
1
-
Lamp
PCB LED
