Bottom Freezer / Compressor – 10 year warranty

GC-B409SLQK

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Refrigerator Type

    Bottom Freezer

  • Energy Grade

    2

  • Cooling System

    No Frost

GROSS CAPACITY(L)

  • Total

    354

  • Freezer

    124

  • Refrigerator

    230

STORAGE CAPACITY (L)

  • Total

    311

  • Freezer

    86

  • Refrigerator

    225

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)

    595*1907*643

  • Weight (kg)

    75

GENERAL FEATURES

  • Digital Display

    LED88

  • Controller Type

    Button

  • Reversible Door

    Yes

  • Electronic Temp. control

    Yes

  • Digital Sensors

    Yes (4)

  • Super Freezing

    Yes

  • Door Open Alarm

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Transparent Drawer (Dot)

    3

  • Normal Ice Tray

    1

  • Extra Freezer Drawer

    1

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Multi-Flow

    Yes

  • Shelf

    3

  • Door Basket

    7

  • Door basket - 2ℓ Bottle Storage

    1

  • Door basket - Bottle Guide

    1

  • Dairy Box

    1

  • Bucket, Dairy

    1

  • Vitamin Plus

    1

  • Moist Balance Crisper

    Yes

  • Guide TV

    1

  • Vegetable Crisper - Drawer (Transparent)

    1

  • Lamp

    PCB LED

