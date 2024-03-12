About Cookies on This Site

Top Freezer Refrigerator

GR-M392CSQB

Top Freezer Refrigerator

All Spec

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Refrigerator Type

    Top Freezer

  • Compressor

    Compressor

  • Energy Efficiency Class

    Grade 1

  • Body Finish

    Stainless Steel

NET CAPACITY(L)

  • Total

    313

  • Freezer

    231

  • Refrigerator

    82

FEATURES

  • Multi Air Flow

    Yes

  • Green Ion Door Cooling

    Yes

  • External LED Contorl Panel

    Yes

  • Digital Temperature Sensors

    Yes

  • Bioshield™

    Yes

  • Interior LED Light

    Yes

  • Tempered Glass Shelves

    Yes

  • Vitamin Plus

    Yes

  • Moist Balance™ Crisper

    Yes

  • Fresh Zone

    Yes

  • Egg Tray

    1

DIMENSION

  • Dimension (W*H*D, mm)

    608*1,711*707

  • Weight (kg)

    65

