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Sound Suite H7 | All-in-one Soundbar with 9.1.6 Spatial Sound & Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
Sound Suite H7 | All-in-one Soundbar with 9.1.6 Spatial Sound & Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
H7
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Key Features
- World's First Dolby Atmos FlexConnect Soundbar
- alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3, LG’s most powerful processor
- Expandable home audio speaker solution with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
- 12 drivers and 8 passive radiators engineered by Peerless - a pioneer in acoustic excellence for 100 years
- Sound Follow™ technology centers entertainment around you
- Stream lossless, high-quality content from any device over Wi-Fi with the LG ThinQ app
H7 Soundbar
TechRadar - Best of CES 2026
"It sounds amazing, and the freedom of placement is a game-changer." (01/2026)
Sound Suite System
T3 - CES 2026
“…the Sound Suite approach is for you to build a system that suits you best." (01/2026)
Sound Suite H7
Red dot winner 2026 - Winner
The AI-tuned core of the lineup — LG Sound Suite H7
H7 is a premium bar-type speaker at the core of the LG Sound Suite lineup. As the world’s first soundbar audio system powered by Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, it supports spatial optimization along with flexible installation and expansion. Powered by the neural engine-based Alpha 11 processor, H7 precisely analyzes sound components and channels, while Peerless full-range drivers, woofers, and passive radiators deliver rich clarity and deep, immersive bass.
1) LG Sound Suite placed in a living room, demonstrating flexible speaker placement for an immersive home sound system 2) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 3) Close-up of LG Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 glowing to represent AI Sound Pro+ technology
*M5 requires connection of two or more units to implement the DAFC feature.
*W7 can be assigned to a DAFC group, but does not operate in DAFC mode.
*Images are for illustration purposes only. Power cables may not be shown. Actual product appearance may vary.
Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
Place it anywhere, experience Dolby everywhere
DAFC (Dolby Atmos FlexConnect) technology intelligently detects each speaker’s position — whether placed freely or newly added — and optimizes audio signals in real time to deliver rich, immersive sound across your entire space.
*M5 requires connection of two or more units to implement the DAFC feature.
*W7 can be assigned to a DAFC group, but does not operate in DAFC mode.
*Images are for illustration purposes only. Power cables may not be shown. Actual product appearance may vary.
*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.
Sound Follow ™
AI-powered Sound Follow optimizes sound wherever you move
No need to reposition your speaker every time you move. The H7’s Sound Follow technology analyzes not just the space itself, but also your position and movement within it — ensuring optimal sound wherever you are.
LG Sound Suite W7 woofer with deep bass precision control for wireless surround sound system
*Supported on smartphones with UWB.
*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.
*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.
*The Sound Follow feature will be available from January 2026.
*Sound Follow is supported on H7 and functions only under an active DAFC connection. DAFC requires a minimum of two M5 speakers or one M7 speaker to be connected.
Every detail of sound, refined by the H7’s AI technology
Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
Powered by the innovation behind LG’s flagship OLED TVs, this advanced neural engine analyzes every genre and sound in real time, separating audio into Voice, Music, and Effects through advanced object-based processing. Each element is then remastered with deep-learning optimization, revealing voices with remarkable clarity and music with stunning depth. Immerse yourself in audio that feels alive.
Close-up of LG Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 glowing, representing advanced AI sound processing
AI Sound Pro+
AI object-separation tech remasters voices for clear vocals and sound
Powered by the Alpha 11 neural engine, AI Upmix with Clear Voice Pro+ applies deep-learning audio processing to separate and remaster voice, music, and effects with precision. By combining object separation and genre recognition, it enhances vocal clarity and expands spatial depth — delivering sound that feels vivid, balanced, and intelligently immersive.
LG Sound Suite H7 Soundbar under a TV emitting layered sound waves upward, forward, and sideways, illustrating AI Upmix by Alpha 11 processor
*Upmixing into 9.1.6-channel is only available for Dolby Atmos content.
*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.
Room Calibration Pro for sound tailored to your space
By measuring the acoustic characteristics of your room, sound output is adjusted to match the space. This delivers clear, well-balanced audio that feels natural throughout the room.
Top-down view of a living room with circular sound waves spreading evenly from the LG Sound Suite H7 soundbar, illustrating Room Calibration
*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.
Dolby Atmos
Experience Dolby Atmos in full scale
The H7 delivers full Dolby Atmos sound on its own, no additional speakers required. Experience clear, multidimensional that fills your space, all from a single device.
A living room with curved sound waves from an LG Sound Suite soundbar with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect supported surround sound system for TV
*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.
Peerless Units
Powerful bass inspired by Peerless heritage
Sound Suite H7 is equipped with eight full-range speaker units from Peerless. Strategically positioned on the front, sides, and top, they fill every corner of your space with rich, immersive sound. Four built-in woofers and eight passive radiators work together to deliver powerful bass and dynamic sound layers.
LG Sound Suite H7 soundbar delivering powerful bass and an expansive soundstage with Peerless built-in units
Expand beyond immersion —up to 13.1.7
Experience cinematic, all-around sound with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect at its fullest — by paring the H7 with the M7, M5 and W7. While the H7 alone delivers 9.1.6 spatial audio, the expanded setup takes it even further, unlocking a breathtaking 13.1.7-channel soundscape.
A living room with LG Sound Suite speakers, a soundbar and a woofer emitting pulsing sound waves to create a Dolby Atmos home theater system
*9.1.6 spatial audio is activated only when the Dolby Atmos content is playing.
*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.
Simple DAFC setup and adjustment via LG ThinQ app
Easily configure and modify your speaker layout using the LG ThinQ app to achieve the perfect surround sound. The app allows you to set up or adjust positions anytime to ensure optimal synchronization. Enjoy a flexible, professional-grade Dolby Atmos environment tailored to your changing space.
Personalized audio precision with Sound Follow activation
Activate Sound Follow in the LG ThinQ app to keep the audio "sweet spot" centered on your smartphone’s location. The system automatically tracks your movement to re-center the soundstage. Experience a tailored listening journey that follows you seamlessly throughout the room.
Professional acoustics made easy with Room Calibration Pro
Achieve studio-quality sound by running Room Calibration Pro via the LG ThinQ app. The AI-driven process analyzes your room's unique acoustics and furniture to fine-tune every audio detail. This quick calibration delivers perfectly balanced, distortion-free sound optimized specifically for your unique living environment.
Smart OLED display for intuitive, effortless control
A 1.3-inch front OLED display presents device status, modes, and content details with crisp clarity. It dims or turns off automatically to keep your viewing uninterrupted, or stays on for instant access when needed. Designed for effortless interaction, it complements H7’s refined, minimalist form with subtle intelligence.
Premium design with crafted aluminum details
H7’s minimalist form features precision-crafted aluminum details that harmonize with deep black fabric accents. Subtle lighting and a balanced speaker layout elevate both sound and design, seamlessly blending technology and sophistication into any space.
1) Close-up of the black Sound Suite H7 soundbar from above, turned at a slight angle, highlighting its premium design with crafted aluminum details 2) Top detail view of the LG Sound Suite H7 soundbar on a black surface, with subtle orange lighting glowing beneath 3) Side view of the LG Sound Suite H7 soundbar with precision-crafted aluminum details with deep black fabric accents
*Images are simulated for illustrative purposes.
*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.
*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.
*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.
Start with H7, the core of your Sound Suite
You can build your Sound Suite with just the H7. Use it as a hub to seamlessly connect your TV and speakers.
|Features
|Immersive Quad Suite 7 Pro
|Immersive Suite 7 Pro
|Immersive Suite 5 Pro
|Immersive Suite 7
Immersive Quad Suite 7 Pro
Immersive Suite 7 Pro
Immersive Suite 5 Pro
Immersive Suite 7
|AI Processor
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Sound Experience
|Full 3D with 4 speakers
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Speaker units
|29 speaker units
|21 speaker units
|19 speaker units
|20 speaker units
|Product List
|H7 + M7 4ea + W7
|H7 + M7 2ea + W7
|H7 + M5 2ea + W7
|H7 + M7 2ea
|TV Size
|Above 65" / Above 80"
|Above 65" / Above 80"
|Above 65"
|Above 65" / Above 80"
|Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Sound Follow
|O
|O
|O
|O
|Room Calibration Pro
|O
|O
|O
|O
|Features
|Immersive Suite 5
|Cinema Suite 7
Immersive Suite 5
Cinema Suite 7
|AI Processor
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Sound Experience
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Basic immersion setup
|Speaker units
|18 speaker units
|13 speaker units
|Product List
|H7 + M5 2ea
|H7 + W7
|TV Size
|Above 65"
|Above 65"
|Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
|Available
|Available
|Sound Follow
|O
|O
|Room Calibration Pro
|O
|O
Discover more from the Sound Suite lineup
Explore the various Sound Suite models and find the best fit to start building your own sound setup.
H7
The center of Sound Suite, the H7 is an all-in-one sound system with Alpha 11 AI processor. Built with 4 subwoofers and 8 passive radiators.
M7
Designed for immersive clarity, the M7 is a DAFC-supported speaker with AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and 3 full ranges.
M5
Compact yet dynamic, the M5 is a DAFC-supported speaker featuring AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and dual tweeters.
Official guides to get the most out of LG Sound Suite
Step-by-step videos and FAQs that help you set up, customize, and fully experience Sound Suite — from Dolby Atmos FlexConnect to AI-powered sound features.
LG Sound Suite home theater speaker set with a H7 soundbar, a pair of M7 speakers, another pair of M5 speakers and a W7 woofer.
All Spec
CONVENIENCE
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
Yes
Lighting
Yes
Room Calibration Pro (App)
Yes
Soundbar Mode Control
Yes
Sound Follow
Yes
WOW Interface
Yes
WOW Orchestra
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
Main
1200 x 63 x 143 mm
Box Size
1296 x 222 x 163 mm
ACCESSORY
HDMI Cable
Yes
Open Source
Yes
Power Cord
Yes
QSG(Quick Setup Guide)
Yes
Remote Control
Yes
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
Sampling
24bit/96kHz
Upbit / Upsampling
24bit/96kHz
AUDIO FORMAT
Dolby Atmos
Yes
Dolby Digital
Yes
AAC+
Yes
AAC
Yes
WEIGHT
Main
7.7 kg
Gross Weight
11.0 kg
POWER
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
Power Consumption (Main)
80 W
CONNECTIVITY
USB-A
Yes
Wi-Fi
Yes
Tidal Connect
Yes
Spotify Connect
Yes
HDMI Out
1
AirPlay 2
Yes
GENERAL
Output Power
500 W
Number of Speakers
12 EA
HDMI SUPPORTED
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
HDMI Version
2.1
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Yes
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
SOUND EFFECT
AI Upmix
Yes
Bass Boost
Yes
Custom EQ
Yes
Standard
Yes
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