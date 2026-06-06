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Sound Suite H7 | All-in-one Soundbar with 9.1.6 Spatial Sound & Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

Sound Suite H7 | All-in-one Soundbar with 9.1.6 Spatial Sound & Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

H7
Front view of Sound Suite H7 | All-in-one Soundbar with 9.1.6 Spatial Sound & Dolby Atmos FlexConnect H7
OLED close-up
top view of Sound Suite H7
logo close-up of Sound Suite H7
front view from the top of Sound Suite H7
rear view of Sound Suite H7
ports close-up of Sound Suite H7
lighting close-up of Sound Suite H7
side view of Sound Suite H7 from left
side view of Sound Suite H7 from the bottom
internal units of Sound Suite H7
USP card: Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
USP card: AI-powered Sound Follow optimizes sound around you
USP card: Flexible placement, intelligently optimized sound
USP card: AI Sound Pro+
Front view of Sound Suite H7 | All-in-one Soundbar with 9.1.6 Spatial Sound & Dolby Atmos FlexConnect H7
OLED close-up
top view of Sound Suite H7
logo close-up of Sound Suite H7
front view from the top of Sound Suite H7
rear view of Sound Suite H7
ports close-up of Sound Suite H7
lighting close-up of Sound Suite H7
side view of Sound Suite H7 from left
side view of Sound Suite H7 from the bottom
internal units of Sound Suite H7
USP card: Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
USP card: AI-powered Sound Follow optimizes sound around you
USP card: Flexible placement, intelligently optimized sound
USP card: AI Sound Pro+

Key Features

  • World's First Dolby Atmos FlexConnect Soundbar
  • alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3, LG’s most powerful processor
  • Expandable home audio speaker solution with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
  • 12 drivers and 8 passive radiators engineered by Peerless - a pioneer in acoustic excellence for 100 years
  • Sound Follow™ technology centers entertainment around you
  • Stream lossless, high-quality content from any device over Wi-Fi with the LG ThinQ app
More
TechRadar Best of CES 2026 award logo

H7 Soundbar

TechRadar - Best of CES 2026

"It sounds amazing, and the freedom of placement is a game-changer." (01/2026)

T3 - CES 2026 award logo

Sound Suite System

T3 - CES 2026

“…the Sound Suite approach is for you to build a system that suits you best." (01/2026)

Red dot Winner 2026 award logo

Sound Suite H7

Red dot winner 2026 - Winner

LG Sound Suite H7 soundbar with a slim, sleek black design displayed on a surface under a spotlight

LG Sound Suite H7 soundbar with a slim, sleek black design displayed on a surface under a spotlight

The AI-tuned core of the lineup — LG Sound Suite H7

H7 is a premium bar-type speaker at the core of the LG Sound Suite lineup. As the world’s first soundbar audio system powered by Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, it supports spatial optimization along with flexible installation and expansion. Powered by the neural engine-based Alpha 11 processor, H7 precisely analyzes sound components and channels, while Peerless full-range drivers, woofers, and passive radiators deliver rich clarity and deep, immersive bass.

1) LG Sound Suite placed in a living room, demonstrating flexible speaker placement for an immersive home sound system 2) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 3) Close-up of LG Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 glowing to represent AI Sound Pro+ technology

*M5 requires connection of two or more units to implement the DAFC feature.

*W7 can be assigned to a DAFC group, but does not operate in DAFC mode.

*Images are for illustration purposes only. Power cables may not be shown. Actual product appearance may vary.

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

Place it anywhere, experience Dolby everywhere

DAFC (Dolby Atmos FlexConnect) technology intelligently detects each speaker’s position — whether placed freely or newly added — and optimizes audio signals in real time to deliver rich, immersive sound across your entire space.

LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems

*M5 requires connection of two or more units to implement the DAFC feature.

*W7 can be assigned to a DAFC group, but does not operate in DAFC mode.

*Images are for illustration purposes only. Power cables may not be shown. Actual product appearance may vary.

*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.

Sound Follow

AI-powered Sound Follow optimizes sound wherever you move

No need to reposition your speaker every time you move. The H7’s Sound Follow technology analyzes not just the space itself, but also your position and movement within it — ensuring optimal sound wherever you are.

LG Sound Suite W7 woofer with deep bass precision control for wireless surround sound system

A video shows how Sound Follow works

*Supported on smartphones with UWB.

*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.

*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.

*The Sound Follow feature will be available from January 2026.

*Sound Follow is supported on H7 and functions only under an active DAFC connection. DAFC requires a minimum of two M5 speakers or one M7 speaker to be connected.

Every detail of sound, refined by the H7’s AI technology

Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3

Powered by the innovation behind LG’s flagship OLED TVs, this advanced neural engine analyzes every genre and sound in real time, separating audio into Voice, Music, and Effects through advanced object-based processing. Each element is then remastered with deep-learning optimization, revealing voices with remarkable clarity and music with stunning depth. Immerse yourself in audio that feels alive.

Close-up of LG Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 glowing, representing advanced AI sound processing

AI Sound Pro+

AI object-separation tech remasters voices for clear vocals and sound

Powered by the Alpha 11 neural engine, AI Upmix with Clear Voice Pro+ applies deep-learning audio processing to separate and remaster voice, music, and effects with precision. By combining object separation and genre recognition, it enhances vocal clarity and expands spatial depth — delivering sound that feels vivid, balanced, and intelligently immersive.

LG Sound Suite H7 Soundbar under a TV emitting layered sound waves upward, forward, and sideways, illustrating AI Upmix by Alpha 11 processor

*Upmixing into 9.1.6-channel is only available for Dolby Atmos content. 

*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.

Room Calibration Pro for sound tailored to your space

By measuring the acoustic characteristics of your room, sound output is adjusted to match the space. This delivers clear, well-balanced audio that feels natural throughout the room.

Top-down view of a living room with circular sound waves spreading evenly from the LG Sound Suite H7 soundbar, illustrating Room Calibration

*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.

Dolby Atmos

Experience Dolby Atmos in full scale

The H7 delivers full Dolby Atmos sound on its own, no additional speakers required. Experience clear, multidimensional that fills your space, all from a single device.

A living room with curved sound waves from an LG Sound Suite soundbar with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect supported surround sound system for TV

*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.

Peerless Units

Powerful bass inspired by Peerless heritage

Sound Suite H7 is equipped with eight full-range speaker units from Peerless. Strategically positioned on the front, sides, and top, they fill every corner of your space with rich, immersive sound. Four built-in woofers and eight passive radiators work together to deliver powerful bass and dynamic sound layers.

LG Sound Suite H7 soundbar delivering powerful bass and an expansive soundstage with Peerless built-in units

Expand beyond immersion —up to 13.1.7

Experience cinematic, all-around sound with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect at its fullest — by paring the H7 with the M7, M5 and W7. While the H7 alone delivers 9.1.6 spatial audio, the expanded setup takes it even further, unlocking a breathtaking 13.1.7-channel soundscape.

A living room with LG Sound Suite speakers, a soundbar and a woofer emitting pulsing sound waves to create a Dolby Atmos home theater system

*9.1.6 spatial audio is activated only when the Dolby Atmos content is playing. 

*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.

A person holding a smartphone with the LG ThinQ app open, showing easy control of the LG Sound Suite

A person holding a smartphone with the LG ThinQ app open, showing easy control of the LG Sound Suite

LG ThinQ

Personalized sound control via LG ThinQ app

Use ThinQ to set up DAFC, Sound Follow and Room Calibration Pro. Experience a fully customized audio journey optimized for your space.

Simple DAFC setup and adjustment via LG ThinQ app

Easily configure and modify your speaker layout using the LG ThinQ app to achieve the perfect surround sound. The app allows you to set up or adjust positions anytime to ensure optimal synchronization. Enjoy a flexible, professional-grade Dolby Atmos environment tailored to your changing space.

Personalized audio precision with Sound Follow activation

Activate Sound Follow in the LG ThinQ app to keep the audio "sweet spot" centered on your smartphone’s location. The system automatically tracks your movement to re-center the soundstage. Experience a tailored listening journey that follows you seamlessly throughout the room.

Professional acoustics made easy with Room Calibration Pro

Achieve studio-quality sound by running Room Calibration Pro via the LG ThinQ app. The AI-driven process analyzes your room's unique acoustics and furniture to fine-tune every audio detail. This quick calibration delivers perfectly balanced, distortion-free sound optimized specifically for your unique living environment.

Smart OLED display for intuitive, effortless control

A 1.3-inch front OLED display presents device status, modes, and content details with crisp clarity. It dims or turns off automatically to keep your viewing uninterrupted, or stays on for instant access when needed. Designed for effortless interaction, it complements H7’s refined, minimalist form with subtle intelligence.

Premium design with crafted aluminum details

H7’s minimalist form features precision-crafted aluminum details that harmonize with deep black fabric accents. Subtle lighting and a balanced speaker layout elevate both sound and design, seamlessly blending technology and sophistication into any space.

1) Close-up of the black Sound Suite H7 soundbar from above, turned at a slight angle, highlighting its premium design with crafted aluminum details 2) Top detail view of the LG Sound Suite H7 soundbar on a black surface, with subtle orange lighting glowing beneath 3) Side view of the LG Sound Suite H7 soundbar with precision-crafted aluminum details with deep black fabric accents

*Images are simulated for illustrative purposes.

A video shows Sound Suite can be placed freely for their various combinations

A video shows Sound Suite can be placed freely for their various combinations

Design your ideal combination

Choose from H7, M7, M5, and W7 to create a configuration that

suits yours style and preferences. However you arrange them,

Sound Suite automatically optimizes the sound for you.

*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.

*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.

' LG Sound Suite pair of speakers and soundbar placed with a TV, delivering rich surround sound system for TV with full Dolby Atmos

' LG Sound Suite pair of speakers and soundbar placed with a TV, delivering rich surround sound system for TV with full Dolby Atmos

*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.

Start with H7, the core of your Sound Suite

You can build your Sound Suite with just the H7. Use it as a hub to seamlessly connect your TV and speakers. 

Table Caption
FeaturesImmersive Quad Suite 7 ProImmersive Suite 7 ProImmersive Suite 5 ProImmersive Suite 7
LG Immersive Quad Suite 7 Pro, a set of home stereo audio system featuring a Sound Suite soundbar, four speakers and woofer
Immersive Quad Suite 7 Pro
LG Immersive Suite 7 Pro PDP, a set of home stereo audio system with a Sound Suite soundbar, two speakers and woofer
Immersive Suite 7 Pro
LG Immersive Suite 5 Pro, a set of home stereo audio system with a Sound Suite soundbar, two speakers and woofer
Immersive Suite 5 Pro
LG Immersive Suite 7, a set of home stereo audio system with a Sound Suite soundbar and two speakers
Immersive Suite 7
AI ProcessorAlpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
Sound ExperienceFull 3D with 4 speakersDeep 2-speaker immersionDeep 2-speaker immersionDeep 2-speaker immersion
Speaker units29 speaker units 21 speaker units 19 speaker units 20 speaker units
Product ListH7 + M7 4ea + W7H7 + M7 2ea + W7H7 + M5 2ea + W7H7 + M7 2ea
TV SizeAbove 65" / Above 80"Above 65" / Above 80"Above 65"Above 65" / Above 80"
Dolby Atmos FlexConnectAvailableAvailableAvailableAvailable
Sound FollowOOOO
Room Calibration ProOOOO
Table Caption
FeaturesImmersive Suite 5Cinema Suite 7
LG Immersive Suite 5, a set of home stereo audio system with a Sound Suite soundbar and two speakers
Immersive Suite 5
LG Cinema Suite 7, a set of classic home stereo audio system featuring a Sound Suite soundbar and woofer
Cinema Suite 7
AI ProcessorAlpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
Sound ExperienceDeep 2-speaker immersionBasic immersion setup
Speaker units18 speaker units13 speaker units
Product ListH7 + M5 2eaH7 + W7
TV SizeAbove 65"Above 65"
Dolby Atmos FlexConnectAvailableAvailable
Sound FollowOO
Room Calibration ProOO

Discover more from the Sound Suite lineup

Explore the various Sound Suite models and find the best fit to start building your own sound setup. 

H7

The center of Sound Suite, the H7 is an all-in-one sound system with Alpha 11 AI processor. Built with 4 subwoofers and 8 passive radiators.

Learn More

M7

Designed for immersive clarity, the M7 is a DAFC-supported speaker with AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and 3 full ranges. 

Learn More

M5

Compact yet dynamic, the M5 is a DAFC-supported speaker featuring AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and dual tweeters.

Learn More

W7

A DAFC-supported bass module featuring an 8-inch Peerless woofer, delivering ultra low bass down to 25Hz.

Learn More

Official guides to get the most out of LG Sound Suite

Step-by-step videos and FAQs that help you set up, customize, and fully experience Sound Suite — from Dolby Atmos FlexConnect to AI-powered sound features.

LG Sound Suite home theater speaker set with a H7 soundbar, a pair of M7 speakers, another pair of M5 speakers and a W7 woofer.

Print

All Spec

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

    Yes

  • Lighting

    Yes

  • Room Calibration Pro (App)

    Yes

  • Soundbar Mode Control

    Yes

  • Sound Follow

    Yes

  • WOW Interface

    Yes

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Main

    1200 x 63 x 143 mm

  • Box Size

    1296 x 222 x 163 mm

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

  • Open Source

    Yes

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • QSG(Quick Setup Guide)

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Sampling

    24bit/96kHz

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • AAC+

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

WEIGHT

  • Main

    7.7 kg

  • Gross Weight

    11.0 kg

POWER

  • Power Off Consumption (Main)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (Main)

    80 W

CONNECTIVITY

  • USB-A

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Tidal Connect

    Yes

  • Spotify Connect

    Yes

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • AirPlay 2

    Yes

GENERAL

  • Output Power

    500 W

  • Number of Speakers

    12 EA

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Yes

  • HDMI Version

    2.1

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Upmix

    Yes

  • Bass Boost

    Yes

  • Custom EQ

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

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