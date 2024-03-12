We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
StanbyME FAQ
Can I use the built-in storage to store content?
In order to comply with copyright protection law, the function to download and save content to StanbyME’s internal storage or any external storage device is not supported. However, it is possible to connect to the USB terminal on the back of the product to watch music and movies already stored on a USB or HDD.
Can I use IoT through the ThinQ Homeboard?
Yes, you can implement the IoT function through the ThinQ Homeboard. However, you will have to register the IoT device beforehand. You can register all home appliances from LG Electronics on the LG ThinQ app, and for other home appliances (lights, switches, and plugs), you can register them on the ThinQ Homeboard. Wifi is required to use this feature, and all devices must be connected to the same wifi as StanbyME.
*The LG ThinQ app is available on both Android OS and iOS.
How long does it take to fully charge the product?
When the battery is completely dead, it takes 4 hours to fully charge StanbyME. Once it’s fully charged, the battery will last up to about 3 hours if you’re viewing content wirelessly. Even if the battery is dead, you can still use the product when it’s connected via the power cord.
*The battery time may vary depending on the quality settings and the type of content being viewed.
When using it in combination with a game console, I'm curious about the screen synchronization technology support and the refresh rate of the display.
You can enjoy the game by connecting the console game to the HDMI port on the back of StanbyME. The display refresh rate applied to the product is 60 Hz, and screen synchronization technologies such as G-Sync and FreeSync are not supported.
Since it does not support above 120Hz, there may be some delays in screen synchronization compared to dedicated game monitors when you enjoy high-performance games such as PC games and the latest 120Hz console game titles.
Is it waterproof/dustproof?
It is not waterproof or dustproof.
Can I use downloaded images as a wallpaper?
Yes, by syncing the ThinQ app with StanbyME, you can use photos on your mobile device as the home screen or background image of MyView*. Alternatively, you can connect a USB drive and use the stored images.
*StanbyME's MyView is similar to a PC screensaver. In the MyView menu (mountain icon), you can select/set a total of 4 themes: Default Background/Clock (Analog, Digital)/Current Weather/My Photos. You can use the ThinQ app to upload up to 10 photos to My Photos.