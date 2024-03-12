Applicable only to LG brand products marketed by LG Electronics Hong Kong (collectively referred to as “LGEHK”) and by its authorized distributors.

Available only if extended warranty purchase is made within 4 years of product purchase date.

If the extended warranty is purchased after the factory warranty expires, there will be a 30-day waiting period. (Any claim that occurs during the waiting period are not covered under this extended warranty)

The available purchase period of the extended warranty is 4 years from the date of purchase of the LG product.

The extended warranty periods available are:

Product Manufacturer Warranty Period Extended Warranty Period Available Television 3 years 1 year extended warranty available Washing Machine 2 years 1 or 2 years extended warranty available (excluding Motor) Refrigerator 3 years 1 year extended warranty available Air Conditioner – Split Type 1 year Available from 1 to 3 years extended warranty (excluding Compressor) Air Conditioner - Window 2 years 1 or 2 years extended warranty available (excluding Compressor) Monitor 3 years 1 year extended warranty available

Covers the same situations as the factory warranty.

The extended warranty service can only be carried out by Service Centers Authorized by LG Electronics Hong Kong as long as LG products have been marketed by LG Electronics Hong Kong, as well as its authorized distributors within Hong Kong.

During the validity of the extended warranty, LG Electronics Hong Kong undertakes to:

a) Repair the product, as many times as required, when it presents defects attributable to its manufacturing, as well as repair or change parts and components that may be required, without any charge or cost to the consumer. The spare parts and parts used to repair the device will be new, unless the customer expressly authorizes the use of others. Any exchanged product or parts replaced under extended warranty become the property of LGEHK and it is non-returnable.

b) If LGEHK is unable to restore the product to the working condition, at LGEHK’S discretion, LGEHK will replace the product (only once) when failures attributable to its manufacturing cannot be repaired by personnel from the Authorized Service Centers of LG Electronics Hong Kong, only when this is for reasons beyond the control of the client. The replacement will be made with a new product of the same brand and model; if it does not exist, it will be replaced by one with similar characteristics or a higher category. Once the replacement has been made, the validity of the warranty automatically ends.

c) Repair the product in a period of no more than 90 calendar days counting from the first inspection carried out by a specialized technician from an Authorized Service Center.

The extended warranty does not cover:

a) The installation and maintenance of the equipment.

b) Products or components that are still covered by the manufacturer's warranty.

c) Aesthetic and/or decorative parts that do not affect the operation of the product.

d) Accessories, external cables, chargers, containers, buttons, antennas and plugs.

e) Cleaning, adjustments and preventive maintenance.

f) Consumables such as cartridges and/or batteries.

g) Damage caused by normal wear and tear or defects caused by household pets, rats, cockroaches or any other animals or insects.

h) The extended warranty does not cover damages or necessary repairs as a result of failures in the installation of the equipment and all those that are related to the factory warranty.

i) The product is used for commercial or non-residential purpose.

j) The original serial number is removed, obliterated or altered from the product.

The extended warranty will not be valid:

a) When the product has been used in conditions other than normal.

b) When the product has not been operated in accordance with the accompanying instructions for use.

c) When the equipment has been altered, repaired or installed by personnel not authorized by LG Electronics Hong Kong.

The validity of the extended warranty begins on the calendar day following the termination of the factory warranty and applies only to the product registered by the customer and for the period purchased, and the registration information must match the information contained in the purchase invoice presented by the client when requesting the service.

If the period of this warranty expires when it is under repair with one of the Authorized Service Centers, the validity will be extended only until said service has been completed.

The customer may request a refund of the price paid for the extended warranty, when the product for which it was purchased is also returned, this should not exceed a period greater than 10 calendar days from its acquisition. And a 100% refund of the amount paid by the client will be made. Except above state, no refunds are available.

LG Electronics Hong Kong will not be responsible for delays or non-compliance resulting from acts of God or force majeure, and the provision of the extended warranty service will be resumed once these events have passed.

Except as otherwise expressly stated above, LGEHK exclude all warranties (express, implied, statutory or otherwise) regarding product quality, performance, accuracy, reliability, merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, or otherwise. Any warranty that cannot be fully excluded will be limited (as far as permitted by applicable law) to the duration of this extended warranty. Our liability under this extended warranty shall in no case exceed the price paid for the product.

In no event LGEHK be liable for indirect, incidental, consequential, special, punitive damage or loss such as ,but not limited to, loss of profits, revenue, data storage, software programs, enjoyment or use of the product arising from this extended warranty or any action taken or failed to be taken in connection with this extended warranty.

In the case of any disputes, LGEHK reserves all rights for final and conclusive judgement.

Any disputes arising or related to the extended warranty mentioned herein shall be governed by the laws of Hong Kong and the courts of Hong Kong shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claims arising out of this extended warranty.

If there is any inconsistency between the English and Chinese version in translation, the English version shall prevail.

The customer accepts that by paying and providing personal data for the acquisition of the extended warranty, said personal data will be protected by LG Electronics Hong Kong. You can consult our privacy notice at: http://www.lg.com/hk_en/privacy